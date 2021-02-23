Job Alert: Openings in business, manufacturing operations

EVENT: Kohler Company Manufacturing Hiring Event

LOCATION: 1511 S. Rose Street, Sheridan, AR 72150

DATE: Tuesday February 23 & Thursday February 25

TIME: Noon to 8 p.m.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE:

Plastics Operators

Forklift Drivers

Faucet Assembly Operators

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We only hire the best! People who are passionate about their work and take pride in providing world-class service. We’ll be offering on-the-spot interviews and contingent job offers to qualified candidates, followed at a later time by scheduled on-site tours.

Pre-registration for this event is REQUIRED. Sign up today for your interview slot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO PRE-REGISTER.

EMPLOYER: Kohler Company

LOCATION: Sheridan, AR

JOB TITLE: Operators and Fork Lift Drivers

JOB DUTIES: Assembling components, testing product, completing pack out, operating plastics molding machines, performing quality control duties, and driving forklifts

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Center for Arkansas Legal Services

JOB TITLE: Business Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The business manager is responsible for the overall business and accounting operations of the organization and works closely with the executive director, the executive assistant, and other staff.

Preparation of budgets and reporting of monthly and annual Financial Statements with budget projections. Presents Financial Statements to the Center’s Board of Directors. Coordinates annual audits.

Responsible for all accounting functions, including payroll, tax-reporting functions, account receivables and account payables, general ledger and bank accounts and investments.

Administration of employee benefits, including health insurance, annual leave records, employee cafeteria plan, and retirement plan.

Administration of organizational bonding and insurance, together with the executive director.

Assists the executive director with grant proposals and reports.

Participation as a member of the Center’s management team in regard to operational policies and long-range planning.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in accounting with 3 to 5 years’ experience in Financial Statement preparation, budgeting and administration of employee benefits; experience with fund accounting software is a plus, as well as Word and Excel. Applicants must have the interest and ability to grow with the job, including increasing accounting knowledge and skills as needed. Good communication and organization skills are required.

PAY: Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience. Benefits include health, dental and life insurance, cafeteria plan and 403(b) plans.

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: The Center for Arkansas Legal Services is a nonprofit organization, which provides free legal assistance to low-income and elderly individuals in 44 Arkansas counties with offices in Little Rock, Benton, Rogers, El Dorado, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Russellville.

HOW TO APPLY: