JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Adult Education

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Adult Education Administrative Specialist II position provides support services to the department by maintaining student information in the required databases, performing bookkeeping duties as assigned by the director, contacting clients for the SNAP Employment & Training program, and handling general office duties.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Enters student information into LACES Database for reporting purposes for the Arkansas Department of Career Education. Answers the phone, makes copies and provides clerical support to the Director of Adult Ed, faculty, and staff. Assists with bookkeeping duties related to the various budgets in the department. Completes the monthly expenditure reports for all budgets by the due date, using the school’s financial database. Assists with testing and enrollment of minor students when necessary, including correspondence pertaining to minors. Generates and mails letters to SNAP E&T clients to schedule appointments. Assists Snap E&T case manager with updated client files. Greets students, external stakeholders, visitors and provides Adult Education information as requested. Schedules and administers the TABE assessment when needed.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc. plus 19 to 23 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $25,074

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Career Coach (Searcy High School)

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Career Coach will be responsible for providing middle/high school students with information about career opportunities in Arkansas and the level of education and skills required in order to be successful in various career fields and encourage individuals to learn about, prepare for, and finance a postsecondary education.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Providing early outreach to low-income students and their parents with information about the importance of postsecondary education, as well as accurate information on how to prepare, apply, and pay for it. This duty is performed daily. Providing interest inventories and skills assessments to assist individuals in making informed career decisions. This duty is performed monthly. Facilitating the development of individual career plans and portfolios. This duty is performed annually. Assisting students with enrolling in education or training programs. This duty is performed irregularly. Providing information on careers, career pathways, and educational requirements. This duty is performed daily. Providing opportunities for job shadowing, mentoring, internships, visits to business and industry, and other career awareness activities. This duty is performed irregularly. Providing or connecting low-income students to support services that will ease the transition to postsecondary education. This duty is performed monthly. Connecting educationally disadvantaged youth and adults to “bridge programs” that teach basic academic skills in the context of training for advancement to better jobs and postsecondary education. This duty is performed irregularly. Connecting students to academic enrichment activities such as study groups, tutoring, and workshops on study skills. This duty is performed monthly. Connecting high school students to early college programs, Advanced Placement classes, and academic and career and technical education (CTE) and concurrent-credit enrollment. This duty is performed irregularly. Providing a continuum of career guidance to ease the transition of students from middle school to high school to postsecondary education or training and ultimately to the workplace. This duty is performed daily.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Minimum requirements of a Bachelor’s degree and either be CRDF certified or commit to obtaining the CDF credential within a year after the hire date.

PAY: $35,300

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Salad & Sandwich Maker

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

Panera Perks:

Competitive pay

Eligible for a quarterly increase based on performance

Free Meals on shifts

Career Growth Opportunities

Paid vacation & holidays for full-time team members

Medical, dental, vision, life insurance vacation & 401(k) with match available

Are you friendly, motivated, and hard-working? Up for a challenge? Ready to grow? If so, you’ll thrive on our team

Our Salad & Sandwich Makers delight customers with real food, real fast.

With dozens of menu items—and endless possible combinations—Panera’s kitchen is no fast-food assembly line. Our Salad & Sandwich Makers prep, cook, assemble, and plate soups, salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more—using nothing but real ingredients in every single order.

As a Salad & Sandwich Maker at Panera, your job includes among other tasks to:

Assemble a wide range of menu items.

Ensure every order is made quickly, correctly, and consistently.

Meet speed and accuracy goals.

Help build our culture of Warmth, Belonging, Growth, and Trust.

Step in and support your manager and team.

This job is for you if:

You enjoy working with food. (Note: Food service experience is preferred, but not required.).

You want to partner with a fun, energized team that can work hard and laugh often.

You like the hustle and bustle of the hospitality industry.

You’re committed to health and food safety.

You’re at least 16 years of age.

You are passionate about our Guiding Values and Behaviors: Warmth for guests: Making people smile Bold thoughts, brave actions: Learning, growing, and taking risks Own it: Finding solutions and taking initiative Win together: Working (and winning) as a team Inspire and celebrate: Having fun and celebrating success Rooted in respect: Seeing the best in others



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Entry Level Production Team Member – 3rd Shift

LOCATION: Hot Springs, AR

OVERVIEW:

Berry Global is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative nonwoven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Our culture fosters trust and partnerships through appreciation, acknowledgement, and inclusion. To learn more about Berry, visit www.berryglobal.com .

We offer paid training, career growth, stable work schedules. Experience and entry level candidates encouraged to apply.

As an Entry Level Production Team Member/ Machine Operator (Night Shift) you’ll have the opportunity to grow your skills and experience in a fast-paced, state of the art manufacturing environment. Trained employees can swap shifts with other qualified employees to accommodate personal events. Berry offers a nice benefit package including medical, dental, vision, and Profit Sharing! Current work incentives include weekly attendance bonus, overtime incentives, referral bonus.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential Jobs and Responsibilities – as an Injection Molding Machine Operator you will

Monitor machine output; inspect and pack product in accordance with customer specifications.

Visual inspection of parts and documentation

Support plant safety initiatives through near miss reporting and safety suggestions.

Comply with quality procedures, food packaging safety requirements and plant policies.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Able to speak, read and write English and basic math skills, and follow directions

Regular attendance including the ability overtime as needed.

Demonstrate the ability to work as a part of a team.

The ability to work safely in a fast-paced environment

Able to consistently lift 35lbs. from floor or table position to chest high using proper lifting techniques Must be able to walk, stand or bend throughout a twelve-hour day

Good attention to detail.

Good hand/eye coordination

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

State of the art advanced manufacturing equipment

Safe, Clean, temperature controlled, advanced manufacturing environment.

Company provided personal protective equipment to include hearing protection, bump caps, company paid safety shoes and uniforms/t-shirts provided.

Paid training, advancement opportunity and growth

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: CDL A Lease Purchase Truck Driver

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

CRST The Transportation Solution Inc. is one of the nation’s largest transportation companies, providing total transportation solutions and comprehensive logistics services to customers all over North America. We are looking for drivers that would like to Lease with us

Load board is available for solos

$0 money down and no credit check

2021 and 2022 Freightliner Cascadia’s available

Bumper to bumper maintenance program

Earn 70% revenue, plus fuel surcharge

Averaging about $2.02 per mile

Sign on Bonus available

Pet policy (one dog or cat, 40 lbs or less)

Rider policy for solo

Min 10 yrs of age

Has to be a member of immediate family (spouse, child, parent, or sibling)

Home Time

Job Benefits

Benefits are offered through a 3rd Party

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.