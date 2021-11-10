Job Alert: Openings in administration, maintenance, graphic design, more

JOB TITLE: Administrative Assistant / Receptionist

JOB OVERVIEW:

Halff Associates has an immediate opening for a full time Administrative Assistant / Receptionist for our McAllen office.

We are looking for candidates with a sense of service, urgency, and the ability and willingness to interact with the team, others in the firm, vendors, and clients in a cordial and productive way.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Day-to-day duties include, but are not limited to:

Greet guests and answer the main phone line for the office

Assist a team of Project Engineers with the development of specifications, project deliverables, and construction administration

Assist Engineers with day to day tasks needed to complete project milestones

Assist Engineers in the development of proposals

Assisting with Marketing projects as needed

Maintain and assist documentation to keep registration and certifications current

Notarize documents

Upload documents

Filing (both electronic and hardcopies)

Route documents for processing and approval

Office supply procurement

Set-up and arrange educational seminars and events

Mail out documents / Certified mailouts / FedEx Documents

Clean-out files, organize and shred documents, as needed

Assist with day-to-day office needs

Coordinate office social events

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be able to multi task and perform duties in a timely manner as required or assigned

Ability to meet deadlines as assignments required.

5 plus years of Administrative background

Strong self and team organizational skills

Proficient experience in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Ability to manipulate, alter, and combine documents using PDF Exchange or Adobe.

Must have experience in assisting with Technical Writing, Proofreading, and Marketing

Ability to lift to 50 lbs for mail room duties

Able to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent oral/written communication skills and attention to details

Comfortable/accurate with numerical input

Demonstrate a drive and initiative with a positive and professional approach

Experience working in an A/E firm is a plus, but not a requirement

Graphic Design background is a plus

A Bachelor Degree is preferred, but not required

COMPANY OVERVIEW:

Halff Associates, Inc. is a Texas-based, mid-sized, employee-owned, diverse, and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than sixty-five years, Halff has provided smarter solutions in Texas and throughout the United States offering services in Architecture, Environmental, Geographical Information Services, Land and Site Development, Landscape Architecture and Planning, MEP Engineering, Oil and Gas, Process Management Tools, Public Works, Right of Way, Structural Engineering, Subsurface Utility Engineering/Utility Coordination, Surveying, Transportation, Visualization, and Water Resources.

Halff has offices in two Arkansas cities: Little Rock, and North Little Rock, Oklahoma City, OK, Shreveport, LA, seven Florida cities: Chipley, Jacksonville, Miramar Beach, Panama City Beach, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Tavares, and fourteen Texas cities: Austin, Brownsville, Conroe, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, Midland, McAllen, Richardson, San Antonio, and Tyler.

JOB TITLE: Supervisor Mill Maint 2

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for analyzing, planning, and scheduling electrical maintenance activities in support of safety, production, cost, and availability goals of both the area and the mill reporting to the Area Maintenance Manager.

This role is specific to planning for the E/I maintenance at the Pine Bluff Mill. Specific experience with industrial electrical equipment such as Electrical Power Distribution, A/C and DC motors up to 2300V, Instrumentation, distributed control systems, and programmable logic controllers is expected.

JOB SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan for the safe and efficient execution of work orders including safety requirements in the job plan, accurate labor estimates, material cost estimates, and duration of jobs as well as procuring required resources, equipment and materials.

Plan, schedule, and coordinate all scheduled shutdowns and long duration outages. This includes parts procurement, job scopes, resource assignments, contract maintenance, etc.

Update area preventative maintenance recurring work orders in SAP as needed.

Maintain accurate records for maintenance activities for work order and equipment history

Manage costs and strive to achieve area availability goals. Provide detailed plans to reduce equipment failures.

Lead contractors for area projects as assigned.

Work within a team of production and maintenance personnel to achieve objectives and strategies along with tactical planning.

Train and lead hourly crews in problem solving activities as needed.

Fill in for crew foremen as needed. This position is expected to develop supervisory skills and progress towards future crew foremen positions.

Work on rotating weekend coverage schedule. While on call, this position is expected to be the first responder on weekend coverage for all electrical equipment failures & identify the problem, identify the needed parts and resources, and supervise the needed repairs.

Provide on call coverage.

Work together with the area crew foreman in response to issues that come up outside of normal working hours throughout the week

ESSENTIAL/REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

3 to 5 years E&I maintenance experience in heavy industry

B.S. in Engineering or Engineering Technology preferred

Planning & scheduling experience preferred.

Microsoft project experience preferred.

Working knowledge of NFPA 70E preferred.

Must demonstrate knowledge and experience in basic maintenance planning and scheduling

Must be detail oriented and have excellent organizational skills

Working knowledge of SAP is a plus

Must be able to troubleshoot maintenance issues associated with common equipment and systems.

Must be able to read prints and schematics

JOB TITLE: Housekeeping

SHIFT: Full-time 3-11:30pm

OVERVIEW:

Our Housekeeping Team helps create a lasting impression of our hospital to patients and visitors!

Environmental Service Techs are responsible for basic cleaning functions in all areas providing a sanitary and aesthetically pleasing environment. Additional responsibilities include stripping and refinishing floors, carpet extraction, operating battery powered carpet extractors, autoscrubbers, floor burnishers, performing heavy lifting task (movement of furniture and equipment), movement of patient furniture, hanging of curtians and drapes and other assigned duties related to the Environmental Services Department. Performs the duties and responsibilities in a manner consistent with our mission, values and Mercy Service Standards

This position requires our coworkers to be moving around the hospital for majority of their shift. Performs all other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Other: Solid written and oral communication skills. Customer Service oriented.

Solid written and oral communication skills. Customer Service oriented. Preferred Education: High school diploma or equivalent.

High school diploma or equivalent. Preferred Experience: Sanitation, Cleaning or Detail work experience in an institutional (school, hospital or hospitality) setting is preferred.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Math & Science

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

ASU-Beebe is seeking an Administrative Specialist II for the Math & Sciences division. The primary purpose of this position is to assist the Dean of Math & Sciences.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs general administrative duties to support division, faculty, and dean including answering telephone, making copies for the dean, and developing correspondence as needed. Serves as point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff via phone, email, and/or in-person. Responsible for department correspondence, oral and/or written as requested; process mail in/out; communicate reminders of reports and deadlines to faculty (i.e. submission of grades, attendance); assist in division website content management. Support division in obtaining access to CNS, Banner, Canvas, Outlook, etc., and onboarding such as phone, computer, business cards, ID card, and any required training. Purchasing/budget/inventory: Maintains departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtains dean approval prior to all purchases; prepares items for submission to M & R; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-Card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; assist faculty in locating resources; process faculty/staff requests to advancement for promotional items. Assist in the preparation, collection, and submission of faculty syllabi and ensure posting of office hours; maintains digital copies of course syllabi; manages classroom schedules. Organize, coordinate, plan, and conduct division events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Assist division in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with other campus groups such as student services or institutional advancement. Processes pay authorizations and overloads for faculty; review and process student worker authorizations to HR and timesheets for submission to payroll. Receives communications for faculty absences, tracks and communicates to the Dean for classroom coverage/notification to students, coordinates with the Dean to ensure proper recording of absences in the leave system. Maintains list of loaned departmental items for checkout. Maintains Division Calendar, Conference Rooms and/ or Division Chair/Academic Dean appointments. Maintains Division Calendar, Conference Rooms and/ or Division Chair appointments. Support advising/scheduling: Directs students to appropriate faculty advisors, support advising initiatives, facilitate Vanguard Dats sessions and ensure adequate faculty advisors for student demand, utilize CNS/Banner to support advisor, Program Coordinator, and dean requests for overrides, course edits, etc. and to answer student questions as needed. Provides support to the Academic Dean and faculty in making travel arrangements, preparing TR-1’s, and submission for payment. Submits trouble tickets for IT and Maintenance as requested. Submit service orders, and key requests to the Physical Plant as needed. Maintains division calendars, conference rooms (if applicable), and dean appointments. Support the Academic Dean in requested data collections. Maintains physical/digital office filing system. Attends required and requested training sessions as needed. Supervise student workers as needed.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: The formal equivalent of a high school diploma; plus three years of office experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Instructional Designer

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a two-year residential community college, is seeking to fill the temporary position of Instructional Designer. The Instructional Designer will work with instructors to develop technology-based instructional environments and resources that support the college’s strategic plan. The instructional environments will include traditional, online, and blended classrooms. The resources developed will include college-wide and unique syllabi, course curriculum improvement and assessment, collaboration activities, Learning Management System course design based on effective engagement practices, use of asynchronous and synchronous tools, assessment and evaluation metrics, training for instructors, etc.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist instructors with course curriculum development that meets course objectives and student learning outcomes as well as college and departmental guidelines. Develop, automate, implement, and maintain Canvas reporting process as needed. Develop Canvas scripts as needed for automation. Designs and develops courses demonstrating knowledge and experience of instructional design, development, implementation, and assessments in an academic environment; instructional technology, learning theories, and effective assessment of programs. Consults with faculty, program coordinators and deans to incorporate instructional technology tools based on an active and collaborative instructional approach for all delivery methods (face-to-face, blended, and online.) Assists instructors with technology used within the classroom. This will include the Learning Management System along with collaboration tools, synchronous delivery programs, and student assessment tools. Oversees the development of master course shells to be used as needed within the divisions. The shells will include reviewing existing courses for continuous improvement recommendations. Provides leadership in terms of designing courses to Quality Matters standards. Evaluates, tests, assesses, and provides recommendations on emerging instructional technologies and technology enhancements. Attend professional development opportunities to improve knowledge and skills. Conducts needs assessments on a regular basis to ensure college and departmental objectives are met. Assists with the development of educational technology policies as needed. Provides feedback and recommendations for continuous improvements. Serves on internal and external committees, councils, or task forces.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor‘s degree required with a minimum of two years experience in field of instructional design, training or equivalent. Experience in design and delivery of interactive training of graphics, multimedia, productivity, web-based and social media applications. Familiarity with higher education, online/blended delivery, legal and ethical guidelines.

PAY: $40,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

