Job Alert: Openings in accounting, information technology, maintenance, retail and more

JOB TITLE: Benefits System Configuration Analyst

LOCATION: Delta Dental AR-Sherwood-DARS

JOB SUMMARY:

Accurate programming of client/group benefits by configuring applications according to the specifications of the client/group contract and schedule of benefits, documenting and administering current business and system processes and procedures, and creating test plans for new product benefits.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience. Position requires a high school diploma, or equivalent, and four years’ insurance operations experience.

Position requires intermediate experience with common computer software and functions: Word, Excel, 10-key, alphanumeric data entry, and various databases; management and input of sensitive information in a confidential and secure manner; creation of web access for clients should be completed with 100% accuracy with no margin for errors, these errors can violate HIPAA regulations and damage company reputation while creating financial risk; management of multiple tasks and handling dynamic workflow with a strong attention to detail; accuracy scores of 99% or above are required to avoid financial risks resulting from repetitive errors caused by incorrect system coding; tasks are required to be completed within a three day turnaround time for routine group maintenance requests, longer turnaround times are given for other projects and large change requests with Management approval; must demonstrate a high degree of critical thinking to identify solutions and conclusions to problems; demonstrate the ability to meet deadlines; knowledge of benefit plans, designs, policies and procedures within the organization; knowledge and understanding of current dental procedure terminology and nomenclature; must possess good documentation skills to create and maintain procedure manuals and processes; and must possess the ability to create test plans and perform testing for new products and benefits.

Employees are to adhere to department and corporate policies and procedures, serve internal and external customers and support the goal of other departments and the company.

JOB TITLE: Supervisor, Accounts Receivable

JOB LOCATION: Delta Dental AR-Sherwood-DARS

JOB SUMMARY:

To supervise the Accounts Receivable function ensuring that the team, as well as, Company goals and objectives are met as it relates to the billing function. This position reconciles assigned group billing discrepancies and payments received through lockbox ensuring proper posting to the A/R, serves as the departmental point of contact for daily billing activities, and is responsible for solving problems and escalating issues, as necessary.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Position requires a bachelor’s degree with relevant coursework in accounting with 3 years billing or accounting experience, 3 years insurance operations experience, and one year of supervisory experience. Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience.

Position requires advance experience working with 10-key, alphanumeric data entry, database, spreadsheet software, and word processing.

JOB TITLE: Business Data Analyst

JOB LOCATION: Delta Dental AR-Sherwood-DARS

JOB SUMMARY:

To collect, analyze and prepare conclusions and recommendations for internal and external customers on business and financial projects. The position is responsible for conducting detailed business decision support studies. The position will present both oral and written information to customers and internal staff, inclusive of executive leadership.

The incumbent will be expected to work closely with other technology staff to develop automated solutions for a reporting and analytical platform. The position will also be individually responsible for special projects and ad-hoc reporting.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience.

1) One of the following:

A Graduate (Masters or PhD) degree in Health Services Administration, Business Administration, Public Health, Management Information Systems, Computer Information Systems, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science or a related field.

A Bachelor’s degree AND five years analytical or leadership experience in risk management, underwriting, informatics, disease management, financial reporting, utilization reporting or predictive modeling.

AND

2) Two years of experience in disease management, outcome studies, population-based health research, or data analysis and reporting.

3) Three years of experience in the application of data management and analysis tools including but not limited to, MS Access, SAS/SAS Enterprise Guide, SQL, IBM Cognos, Tableau, Looker, or other data visualization tools.

4) Three years of experience with other PC-based software products including word processing, spreadsheet and graphics tools.

5) Two years of experience in public speaking.

6) At least 3 hours of college level statistics or equivalent experience.

Employer: Vista Outdoor

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Machinists

JOB LOCATION: Lonoke, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Join our talented team. Employees at Vista Outdoor are passionate and committed to delivering quality products to our customers. Our culture centers on an engaged and accountable workforce. Our goal is to attract and retain a diverse workforce: rich in talent, background, ideas and experience.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES & ACCOUNTABILITIES (ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS):

Works in a safe and orderly manner at all times. Obeys plant, department and area rules and regulations and proactively encourages other team members to do so.

Obtains, maintains and wears or uses all necessary safety equipment as directed by work instructions or area supervisor.

Attends shift, department and plant meetings in a timely manner as directed by supervisor.

Operates, monitors and adjusts as required equipment including, but not limited to; drill presses, lathes, milling machines and surface grinders.

Performs basic welding and brazing as required to fabricate, modify and repair equipment, parts and components.

Maintains process integrity with proper documentation and observance of process records

Maintains a clean and orderly work area at all times.

High School diploma, G.E.D. certificate or recognized equivalent.

Ability to speak, read and write in the English language sufficient enough to perform the following:

Communicate effectively with other team members and supervision

Read and comprehend process instructions

Record pertinent process information as required

Ability to read and interpret analog and digital gauges

Ability to read and interpret complex blueprints and CAD/CAM drawings

Ability to read and interpret written standards from equipment manufacturers

Technical understanding of fasteners, bearings, seals, and lubricants including their use, function, tolerances, removal and installation procedures as applicable.

Technical understanding of metals types, including identification and usage.

Minimum 4 years of verifiable experience in a position with similar duties and responsibilities OR

A recognized certificate of training or diploma in a course of study or apprenticeship program AND 1 year of verifiable experience in a position with similar duties and responsibilities.

Must satisfactorily pass a written comprehension test and mechanical aptitude evaluation.

Must own and maintain a complimentary set of hand tools sufficient to perform all duties presently required and must be willing to obtain replacement/additional hand tools as required. Employer will supply and maintain any required tooling deemed as ‘special’ or of extremely limited use.

JOB TITLE: Production Workers, All Other

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

Hiring Immediately!

Employees must learn multiple positions while supporting the production operation.

Employees must work in temperature extremes in summer and winter months.

Employees must work in and around automated manufacturing equipment with moving forklifts, cranes and floor conveyors.

Employees must clean work areas using brooms, shovels, rakes and various hand tools.

Employees must be proficient at use of a tape measure.

Employees must strictly adhere to attendance policy.

Employees must inspect all work products before it they leave the department.

Employees must perform all assigned task as directed.

Understand and comply with all safety rules, regulations and policies.

Most promotions based upon seniority.

Employees must wear various types of personal protective equipment (safety glasses, side shields, hearing protection, aprons, harnesses, steel toed shoes, gloves, reflective vest, etc.)

Employees must be able to visually inspect paper and manually handle heavy paper and paper products.

Employees must be able to stand and or walk for 8 to 16 hours & lift up to 50 pounds.

Employees must be able to walk on uneven surfaces, stand, climb stairs and ladders, kneel, twist, push and pull with a full range of body mechanics.

Employees are required to frequently reach at or below shoulder height and reach above shoulder height.

Employees must work at a rapid and safe continuous pace.

Employees must be able to work with other crew members and may be required to occasionally work independently with minimum supervision.

Employees will be scheduled to work a rotating eight (8) hour shift. There will be overtime and weekend work. There will be shifts that will be eight (8) to sixteen (16) hours. This is a continuous operation with work on all holidays.

Employee must be able to clearly communicate verbally and in writing.

All employees are required to operate a computer using various safety and production related programs.

Employees must be able to climb tall vessels and work on elevated work areas.

Applicants must have completed Arkansas Work Keys:

Applicants must have a Silver (4) or greater in Applied Mathematics, Locating Information and Reading for Information.

Contact your local workforce office to schedule testing.

Scores must be on your resume or uploaded with your application.

Experience: Must have 24 months or more of industrial, factory or manufacturing experience.

Education: High school graduate or General Education Diploma

Working rotating shifts and overtime when needed.

EMPLOYER: Ross Dress For Less

JOB TITLE: Retail Salespersons

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Retail Associate is responsible for ensuring our Customers have a positive shopping experience. The Associate makes eye contact, smiles, and greets all Customers in a courteous and friendly manner, treats fellow Associates with respect, efficiently follows all company best practice standards as outlined in all work centers, and ensures proper merchandise presentation. The Retail Associate is expected to be engaged in these tasks as assigned during all working hours, and will be expected to perform a range of functions in all areas of the Store as business needs require. The Associate may be requested to perform additional tasks in specific situations, if performance of these tasks will help achieve our Customer service and operational goals.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SPECIAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

Effectively communicate with Customers, Associates and Store Leadership in a friendly, respectful, cooperative and pleasant manner.

Ability to perform basic mathematical calculations commonly used in retail environments.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS/ADA:

Ability to use all Store equipment, including PDTs, registers and PC as required.

Ability to spend up to 100% of working time standing, walking, and moving around the Store.

Ability to regularly bend at the waist, squat, kneel, climb, carry, reach, and stoop.

Ability to occasionally push, pull and lift more than 25 pounds.

Ability to use janitorial equipment, rolling racks, ladders and other assigned supplies.

Certain assignments may require other qualifications and skills.

Associates who work Stockroom shifts: Ability to regularly push, pull and lift more than 20 pounds.

