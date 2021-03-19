Job Alert: Openings in accounting, business, transportation, medical and more

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield

JOB TITLE: Workday Administrator

JOB DUTIES:

This position serves as a Software Administrator for cloud systems Workday and PolicyStat. The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation, security, configuration, training, support, and maintenance of new and existing HR systems.



This position strives to identify areas of opportunity to improve existing practices, functionality, and workflows to maximize the system’s technological capabilities and reduce manual processes. Additionally, the Software Administrator provides and maintains an efficient level of service to the Enterprise through effective, continual, proactive monitoring and review of system, tickets, and other resources.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree, in Business, Computer Science, or Management Information Systems, or related. In lieu of degree, five (5) years’ equivalent experience.

Three (3) years’ technical applications and/or information systems experience.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Student Account Specialist

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB DUTIES:

The Student Accounts Specialist is responsible for processing student financial accounts for ASU-Beebe. This position reports directly to the Student Accounts Manager and is governed by state and federal laws as well as institutional policy.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Receives funds and collection of payments. Post and bills student charges to appropriate accounts. Performs periodic audits of accounts as needed for accuracy. Compiles and prepares various financial reports as needed. Coordinates and assists with collection activities with other administrative offices, agencies, and government entities. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc, plus 7 to 11 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,739

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Operates a wide variety of heavy equipment vehicles that perform the spreading and compaction of construction demolition, soil remediation, commercial and residential waste disposed at the post collection facilities or particular job sites.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: None required.

Experience: Five (5) years of previous experience.

Ability to operate numerous soil excavation/remediation equipment.

Ability to work within a cohesive team/unit .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Critical Care Nurses

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The RN II demonstrates a competent level of nursing practice to autonomously provide safe and effective patient and family centered care for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and commonly cares for patients from birth to two years of age with the following illnesses: respiratory distress, surgical anomalies, genetic defects, hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, ECMO, and prematurity. The competent level of nursing practice is characterized by increased knowledge, skill, and experience to analyze, think critically, plan, prioritize, and organize care, make appropriate clinical judgments and efficiently manage routine and unexpected clinical situations. With increasing experience and proficiency, the RN II serves as a resource for other staff, assists with unit problem-solving, participates in shared governance and evidence based practice and begins developing clinical leadership skills in their assigned area.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Nursing Process and Clinical Responsibilities Nursing practice demonstrates clear understanding and consistent application of the ACH Model of Patient and Family-Centered Care. Consistently provides safe and effective nursing care at a competent level. Competently assesses patients, provides developmentally appropriate and culturally sensitive manner care. Demonstrates critical thinking in the application of the nursing process. Provides individualized patient and family education at a competent level. Advances evidence-based nursing practice using best available evidence, patient’s and family’s preferences and values, and team’s clinical expertise at a competent level.

Professional Nursing Practice Exemplifies and supports the ACH Professional Practice Model. Competently mentors, coaches, precepts, and teaches healthcare professionals and students. Actively participates in interdisciplinary Shared Decision Making activities and councils. Consistently demonstrates and fosters professional behaviors to create a positive, professional work environment. Consistently demonstrates a positive image of nursing and ACH. Is an active participant in improvement of patient care, nursing practice and the work environment.

Leadership in Patient Care Demonstrates accountability for quality of patient care across settings and caregivers.1) Initiates advocacy actions on behalf of patients, families, and ACH Team. Demonstrates competent leadership skills in the practice setting, including the functions of team leading for a specified shift as needed. Develops and demonstrates leadership skills in the practice setting. Participates professional activities.



EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Required – Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year college program or technical school or nursing diploma – Field of Study: RN

Preferred – Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university – Field of Study: BSN

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Required – 1 years total experience required, which includes 1 year of RN experience

CERTIFICATION / LICENSE / REGISTRY REQUIREMENTS

Required – RN License (AR or Compact State) (Candidate must possesss at time of hire)

Preferred – Certification specific to patient population

SKILL REQUIREMENTS

This position has no specific Skill requirements

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION & TO APPLY.