EVENT: VA Nursing Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is open until 2:30 p.m.

LOCATION: 4300 W. 7th Street, Little Rock, Arkansas. Candidates will be greeted at the north entrance to the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital.

POSITIONS OPEN:

Registered Nurses (RNs)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)

Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is holding an all-day nursing hiring fair open to anyone interested in serving our nation’s heroes. Positions are open at the hospital, the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock, Fort Roots, and at each of our eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

JOB TITLE: Truck Driver | Flatbed OTR Fleet

JOB DESCRIPTION:

You’ll haul unique freight across 48 states and Canada in the Flatbed National Fleet for Roehl Transport.

Operate nationally

Flexible home time

Unique and interesting freight

EARNINGS: Average $1,645, top drivers earn $2,220. Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience.

HOME TIME: 3 days home after 11-14 days out

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Hydroblast Technician

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

Industrial Cleaning Technicians perform the general labor activities of the Industrial Cleaning industry. The Hydro Blaster/Vacuum Technician will perform a wide range of physically strenuous activities that require the strength and flexibility to carry, handle, position, move and manipulate materials and equipment. The operation of vehicles, mechanized devices, or running equipment may be required.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities as management may deem necessary from time to time.

Ensure health and safety is the number one goal by following all policies, processes and acting in a safe manner at all times.

Basic knowledge and ability to operate high-pressured water-blaster and vacuum equipment.

Ensures proper use of the equipment and immediately notify supervisor of any mechanical failure or problem of equipment.

Wear and properly use personal protective equipment (PPE.) This includes but not limited to respirators, skin, face, hand, and foot protection in a multiple number of combinations.

May periodically use computers for training purposes.

Ensures that tasks are performed safely with the highest level of quality.

Effectively communicate with supervisors on areas such as safety, quality, and integrity.

Hydroblast technicians are to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

18 years or older

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Physically capable of performing all duties and responsibilities assigned

Understands verbal and written instructions

Able to travel

Able to work weekends and holidays

Industry-related experience preferred

ENVIROVAC OFFERS FULL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS:

Medical, dental, vision, life and accidental death insurance, short-term and long-term disability

Income Protection

Vacation

401k with generous match

Career advancement opportunities

Travel per diem and travel pay

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.