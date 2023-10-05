EVENT: ADWS Mobile Workforce Center

DATE & TIME: Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

Saline County DHS Office

1603 Edison Avenue

Benton, AR 72018

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services will have its Mobile Workforce Center in Benton every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will be on hand to help with resume writing and review, job search assistance, interview tips, job referrals and placement, career counseling and provide labor market information.

JOB TITLE: CDL A Truck Driver

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CRST is one of the nation’s largest transportation companies, providing total transportation solutions and comprehensive logistics services to customers all over North America. We are looking for Company Drivers that are looking to drive Over the Road for Swift Enterprises, a CRST Business Partner.

Swift Enterprises, LLC is the largest asset-based agent in the United States with access to a billion-dollar freight base as a strategic business partner of CRST. They currently operate 120 trucks in a dedicated and semi-dedicated environment.

Solo Company Driver

Home every other weekend, option to stay out longer

$94,000 to $104,000/yr for dedicated salary positions

$0.51-$0.91 CPM for OTR positions

Averaging 2100-2500 miles per week

Kenworth and Peterbilt equipment with automatic transmission

18-month average age of fleet equipment

Drop and Hook and multi-stop freight

$3,000 sign-on bonus for multi-stop dedicated drivers

$2,000 sign-on bonus for standard OTR drivers

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Branch Claims Supervisor

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY: $58,756 – $85,548 / year

What You Will Be Doing:

Coordinate and supervise work of personnel involved in claims adjusting and processing activities. Monitor and review claim files processed by supervised personnel to ensure proper handling in accordance with policy provisions, established procedures and legal obligations of the Companies. Make decisions to assign claims to independent adjusters and may oversee processing of the claim by independent adjusters. Assist with selection and training and is responsible for continuing development of personnel directly or indirectly supervised. Maintain current knowledge and understanding of policy provisions, company procedures, and state laws governing claims handling. May be assigned duties with regard to catastrophe teams. Support compliance with the innovation training and use of all tools used in the department. Due to the duties and responsibilities of this position, a Credit Bureau Report may be ordered on final candidates.

What We’re Looking For:

Superior leadership and communication skills

Broad knowledge in insurance claims operations preferred

Excellent interpersonal skills to direct, supervise and train employees

Ability to perform the essential functions of the position, with or without a reasonable accommodation

Shelter’s uncompromising commitment to excellence doesn’t stop with our customers. We recognize our employees are what make us a premier organization in the insurance industry. Shelter Employees enjoy such benefits as:

Health, Dental, Voluntary Vision and Prescription Drug Insurance

Savings and Profit Sharing 401(k)

Paid Time Off for Sick and Personal Leave, Vacation and Holidays

Vitality Wellness Program

“Dress for Your Day” Dress Code

Flexible Scheduling

And much more!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Martin Brower

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Inventory Control Assistant

LOCATION: North Little Rock

Position Summary:

Responsible for clerical work in the warehouse, along with warehouse inventory maintenance and reconciliation on a daily basis.

People or Process Management Responsibility: No

Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to:

Count all full goods and raw materials in the warehouse on a daily basis, manually or using a handheld scanner

Research and reconcile daily inventory variances

Reconcile the daily, monthly, and annual inventory to the SAP computer system

Identify and report close dated product

Any clerical duties as assigned

Any other duties as assigned

Required Skills and Experience:

High school diploma or GED required

6 months clerical or inventory experience

Strong computer and database skills

Strong math skills

Ability to read and follow directions

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication

Must pass post-offer background check and drug test

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)

Prior auditing experience

Associate’s degree

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

Ability to handle exposure to all temperature changes, high noise levels, and safely working around moving equipment

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.