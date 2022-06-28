JOB TITLE: CNC Operator

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Study blueprints and computer-aided drafting (CAD) software of products to be produced to determine programming needs.

Study and interpret engineering drawings, manuals, specifications or sample parts to determine dimensions and tolerances of finished work pieces, sequence of operations and setup requirements.

Determine machining operations, the sequence in which machining operations must be carried out, and the time required to finish the job to efficiently manufacture the product.

Based upon specifications, write programs to accomplish the various machining operations as per the determined sequence and dimensions of the finished product.

Provide assistance in planning the production cycle in order to set and achieve optimal production targets.

Ensure all CNC programming written is in accordance with production blueprints and quality standards.

Assistance other CNC operators in setting up new programs.

Prior to full implementation, put machinery through test runs to ensure programming is working effectively. Note discrepancies between blueprint specifications and test products as they arise and provide resolution through program adjustment.

Continually maintain the CNC programming database.

Troubleshoot and diagnose common CNC problems, consulting with manufacturer as necessary.

Closely monitor machines for signs of problems while ensuring output is meeting set specifications.

Communicate with supervisors, engineers, production control, quality and other shop personnel for assignments and to resolve machining or quality issues.

Liaise with multi-disciplinary teams to identify areas of inefficiency.

Within the scope of the job requirements, will be required to adhere and comply with federal law and state law, Company policies and Safety and Environmental Regulations.

Other duties as required.

JOB TITLE: Electrician

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This individual will have the ability to read and interpret drawings, blueprints, schematics, and specifications in order to provide troubleshooting and repair services. The Industrial Electrician will also routinely perform preventative maintenance on all equipment and components in order to ensure the continued safe, efficient, and effective operations of all equipment and fixtures utilized by the organization. Shift work, including weekends, will be required.

Commitment to working safely, coupled with strong communication & interpersonal skill

Minimum 5 years’ Industrial Electrician experience required, with preference given to those with a background in a manufacturing environment

Able to work both independently and in a team environment

Strong problem-solving skills

A desire to continuously grow and develop your operational knowledge and leadership capabilities by participating in professional development opportunities

Alignment with Structurlam’s values of safety, teamwork, agility, sustainability, and innovation

Reliable transportation

JOB TITLE: Industrial Mechanic/Certified Millwright

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Reporting to the Maintenance Manager, the successful candidate will possess previous experience

in a manufacturing environment, knowledge in the woodworking industry, including finger-jointing

and CNC equipment; an understanding of blueprints would be a definite asset. This position includes

the safe and effective use of hoists, lift trucks, hand tools, and power tools.



The Millwright will troubleshoot and diagnose mechanical, hydraulic, or pneumatic problems with

associated equipment; responsible for repairing malfunctioning equipment, such as motors, pumps,

valves, controls, and other machines. Shift work, including weekends will be required.

Commitment to working safely, coupled with strong communication & interpersonal skills

Red-Seal journeyperson certification through a recognized training institution

Minimum 5 years’ Millwright experience required with preference given to those with a background in a manufacturing environment

Able to work both independently and in a team environment

Strong problem-solving skills

A desire to continuously grow and develop your operational knowledge and leadership capabilities by participating in professional development opportunities

Alignment with Structurlam’s values of safety, teamwork, agility, sustainability, and innovation

Reliable transportation

EVENT: Mobile Workforce Center

DATE & TIME: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

1735 East Sullenberger Street

Malvern, AR 72104

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services will deploy its Mobile Workforce Center for job search and resume assistance every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning June 7.

JOB TITLE: Excel Officer Manager

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Office Manager is responsible for the organization and coordination of office operations, procedures and resources to facilitate organizational effectiveness and efficiency of The Excel Center. Works closely with staff and students to supervise and maintain orderly operations for the school, and provides complex administrative support to the school director. The Excel Center Office Manager is responsible in part for student recruitment, outreach, and engagement.

Uphold a positive work environment that follows Goodwill’s Amazing Customer Experience (ACE) culture, Values, and Mission in everything you do and every interaction you have with co-workers, clients, customers and management.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Management of departmental relationships to coordinate any needed work orders security, housekeeping, maintenance. Management of transportation pass ordering and distribution. Coordinate staff travel arrangements. Coordinate all event planning to include vendor evaluation and selection within budgetary constraints. Manages on-site enrollment for new students to include iExcel (new student orientation), troubleshooting, and decision making in accordance with The Excel Center Model. Collaborate with school registrar to assist with workflow. Acts as a liaison between students, enrollees, families, staff, school day care center, and community partners. Works closely with Student Recruitment Specialist and school leadership team. Ensure student information system is accurate and up to date. Assist with student & staff scheduling where applicable. Responsible for student reception support hiring, mentoring, training. Coordination of center tours for community stakeholders. Prepares a wide variety of reports, documents and correspondence of a confidential and non-confidential nature (e.g., letters, memorandums, meeting minutes, charts, operational procedures, manuals) for the purpose of documenting activities, providing written reference, and/or conveying information. Maintains a wide variety of manual and electronic documents, files, and records (e.g., student registration data, student health forms, master calendar, and budget data) for the purpose of providing up-to-date information and/or historical reference in accordance with established administrative guidelines and legal requirements. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. Equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 4 years related experience and/or training, and 12 to 18 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

