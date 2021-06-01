Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in higher education

EVENT: McCain Mall Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Several of our retailers and restaurants are looking for good people to work in various positions. Come and fill out applications, bring your resume and talk to employees to find out how you can become part of the team.

EVENT: Texas Roadhouse Hiring Event

DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021

LOCATION: Texas Roadhouse locations in Little Rock, Benton, Conway and Hot Springs

POSITIONS: More than 100 full-time and part-time positions

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW.

EVENT: Tokusen U.S.A. Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Monday, June 7, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Antioch Baptist Church – 110 S. Amity Road, Conway, AR

NOW HIRING FOR:

Operators

Material Handler

Spool Repair

Packing

Maintenance

PAY: Starting from $13.39 to $16.88 per hour

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

On the spot interviews will be conducted

Bring your resume

EVENT: City of Jacksonville Hiring Event & Open Interviews

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Jacksonville Community Center – #5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The City of Jacksonville will be conducting open interviews.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Police and Fire interviews will not be conducted at this time, but you are welcome to come by and complete an application for these positions.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Medical Professions/CNA

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Medical Professions to begin August 2021. This is a 10-month grant funded provisional position.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Foundations of Medical Professions and CNA.

The individual hired will:

Provide instruction on introductory medical careers.

Provide instruction on curriculum for Certified Nursing Assistant

Supervise clinical and lab activities.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with area medical facilities to enhance clinical opportunities.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 40 students.

Work closely with the Regional Career Center Director and Dean of Career Education to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the medical professions program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skills levels.

Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab area.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) license with 4 or more years of experience working as an LPN. 1 year of Long Term Health Care Experience within the last 5 years.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Lab Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a comprehensive two-year community college and part of the Arkansas State University System, is seeking a Lab Coordinator.

Under direction from academic and administrative staff, performs skills and technical duties in the operation and maintenance of science laboratories.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prep weekly labs by making needed solutions and bacterial culture media. Set up weekly labs, including setting out models, slides, supplies, specimen buckets for dissections, chemicals, and other lab equipment according to the weekly lab schedule. This can accomplished at Beebe, Searcy, Heber Springs, or at the Little Rock Air Force Base campus sites. Take down weekly labs, including putting away models, slides, supplies for dissections, chemicals, and other lab equipment according to the weekly lab schedule. This can accomplished at Beebe, Searcy, Heber Springs, or at the Little Rock Air Force Base campus sites. Clean labs, including wiping down counters and sinks, washing and putting away any dirty glassware, dissection tools and aprons, ensuring labs are stocked with paper towels, gloves, soap dispensers, ensuring proper disposal of used specimens, chemicals, buckets, boxes and shipping materials. Work with science faculty to order supplies and equipment as needed. Inventory supplies, chemicals, slides, and specimens before, during, and after each semester. Manage unpacking, labeling, storage of supplies and equipment, and submitting packing slips. Schedule and oversee annual cleaning and maintenance of microscopes and possibly handle microscope repairs as needed. Servicing may also be needed during the semester to ensure fully functioning labs. Report any broken or missing equipment immediately so it can be repaired or replaced. Manage the proper disposal of biological and chemical wastes at the end of each semester. Organize the stockroom. Label items, cabinets, and drawers. Place items in the proper place. Work with faculty to prepare needed written lab materials such as copies of handouts. Responsible for class safety training material at the beginning of the semester. Make sure the labs are safe and have updated MSDS. Anything unsafe will reported immediately to the supervisor. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Knowledge and experience in science laboratories required. College coursework in science laboratories required. Associate’s Degree in a lab science field required.

PAY: $24,065

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Registrar

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Registrar is responsible for the maintenance, safekeeping, and data integrity of all student academic records. This position shall work in conjunction with other college administrators and students to resolve student scheduling conflicts. Familiarity with college academic policies and procedures in addition to graduation requirements and accreditation requirements as it pertains to student academic records for credit attribution. This position must be able to work with diverse groups and have exceptional communications skills. Attention to detail is required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Works collaboratively with other college administrators for the accurate reporting and recording of student academic achievement. Organizes, coordinates, and directs the day-to-day activities of the Registrar’s Office. Reviews transcripts, maintains prerequisites, determines student’s graduation eligibility, transcripts and class rankings. Oversees and troubleshoots the campus student information system including the development of degree audit through software analysis, process mapping, testing, training, and documentation. Assists in testing and provides recommendations for system enhancements. Keeps abreast of current college policies and procedures regarding academics and advising students on how to meet graduation requirements. Resolves issues related to individual academic records and credit attribution. Plans, conducts, and monitors student information systems; maintains and updates efficient student records systems in accordance with the policies or recommendations of the University and within FERPA guidelines. Facilitates student movement through academic programs, ensuring records are kept properly. Develops, designs, and implements various procedures and processes to increase department efficiency and effectiveness. Develops and manages the operational budget for the Office; oversees the processing of purchase orders; monitors expenditures. Compiles data and prepares reports related to the assignment. Develops forms, correspondence, and informational materials for the Office. Participates in a variety of committees and meetings related to the Registrar’s Office, with may involve travel outside of the University’s campuses. Supervises the coordination, evaluation, and certification of all graduation applications, and oversees the graduation process.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Master’s degree in Higher Education or Business preferred.

PAY: $50,000-$55,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.