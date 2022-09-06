EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Rock Region METRO, Training Room

901 Maple Street

North Little Rock, AR

OPEN POSITIONS:

Full-time & part-time drivers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

$500 – $2500 sign-on bonus

Starting Pay: $15 – $17+ per hour

Non-CDL and CDL Positions Available

Current CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred

Paid Training and Equipment Provided

Must Pass Criminal Background Check, Drug Test & DOT Physical

Excellent Benefits, Included Employer Paid Health Care

Flexible Schedule for Part-Time Drivers

$250 Vaccine Incentive Pay

Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend, 501-375-6717 x1264

EVENT: Arkansas Health Center Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Health Center

6701 US-67

Benton, AR 72015

OPEN POSITIONS:

CNAs

Food Prep Techs

LPNs & RNs

Institutional Services/Housekeeping

EVENT: Arkansas State Hospital Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas State Hospital

305 South Palm Street

Little Rock, AR 72205

OPEN POSITIONS:

RNs

LPNs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Call 501-251-6384 or 501-218-4035

Visit AR.gov/DHSJobs

JOB TITLE: Director of Marketing & Public Relations

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Director of Marketing and Public Relations is responsible for providing strategic leadership in the planning, development, and implementation of all Arkansas State University-Beebe marketing strategies, communications, and public relation activities both external and internal. In addition, this position shall provide oversight of branding and support materials and services in the area of marketing, communication, and public relations.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates and sustains all aspects of internal and external communications regarding media, print/electronic publications, website, and social media initiatives. Official point of contact for university communications. Maintains crisis management training to support Public Information Officer position.] Creates and implements marketing plan in collaboration with multiple campus community stakeholders. Creates and implements strategic marketing, public relations, and other communication campaigns. Plans, implements, and coordinates the university’s branding, marketing, and advertising and public relations programs to parallel the goals and mission of the university. Review requests for publications and assign priority ranking. Covers events, writes news releases and coordinates photography and videography coverage of campus events. Provides oversight for development of website design and content. Provides oversight and guidance to university merchandise/branding and logo usage. Maintains positive internal and external relationships with individuals, businesses, and community-based organizations and media outlets that support the university’s and Advancement outreach efforts. Works closely with the Associate Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement in the review and maintenance of the marketing budget to ensure alignment with institutional initiatives. Conducts interviews and prepares publications to promote university activities and secures greater visibility for Arkansas State University-Beebe in targeted markets. Works closely to support the Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement’s events, activities, initiatives as assigned. Develops, implements, monitors and revises policies and procedures for the Marketing and PR area. Responsible for the development and management of marketing budget. Provides mentorship and supervision of marketing staff. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and/or Public Relations or a closely related field. Demonstrated experience in developing strategic initiatives. Knowledge of technology trends in marketing/public relations arena. Superior organizational skills and ability to work with minimum oversight.

PAY: $50,000-$55,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.