EVENT: Arkansas State Hospital Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas State Hospital

305 South Palm Street

Little Rock, AR 72205

OPEN POSITIONS:

RNs

LPNs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Call 501-251-6384 or 501-218-4035

Visit AR.gov/DHSJobs

JOB TITLE: Team Van Truckload truck driver

AVERAGE PAY: $1,340 – $1,640 weekly

Top drivers earn up to $99,000

Up to $12,000 sign-on bonus per team

HOME TIME: Every other week

EXPERIENCE: All CDL holders

OVERVIEW:

Dry van trailers with 95% no-touch freight.

Drive within all 48 states.

Take your dog or cat on the road with our Team Pet Policy.

PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:

Mileage pay (practical miles).

Accessorial pay for detention, layover, hand load/unload.

Weekly paychecks.

Earn at least $1,000 per driver in weekly guarantee pay during your first 120 days.

Weekly performance pay.

Team partners with HazMat endorsements earn more.

Unlimited referral bonus potential.

$6,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for experienced drivers.

$3,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for inexperienced drivers.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS:

Medical, dental and vision insurance.

Flexible spending options.

401(k) savings plan with company match.

Paid orientation.

Paid time off after 6 months, plus 6 days of holiday pay per year.

$400/month tuition reimbursement (up to $7,000) for qualified drivers.

Schneider’s Team Matching Program can help you find a partner.

Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits.

Leading equipment and technology specs designed for driver comfort.

See full list of driver benefit package.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.