EVENT: Arkansas Children’s Hospital Job Fair

DATE & TIME: April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Arkansas Children’s Hospital Lobby

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Come visit with leadership and team members

Radiology Technologist

MRI

Clinical Lab Scientist

Pharmacy Techs

Surgical Technologist

Central Sterile Processing

OR Techs

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Workforce & Community Development

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a comprehensive two-year community college and part of the Arkansas State University System, is seeking a Director of Workforce and Community Development. The College is focused on teaching and learning, emphasizes student success at all levels, and is interested in candidates who value those attributes. Candidates must appreciate and understand the mission and purpose of an open access community and technical college.

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 4 year’s experience leading and managing training programs in the public or private sectors of business and industry, or higher education. As a collaborative, energetic leader, the successful candidate will demonstrate excellent interpersonal and communication skills; a strong commitment to student success and faculty/staff development; a comfort with change, innovation, and technology; and the use of data for decision-making.

The Director will report directly to the Vice Chancellor for Academics. The Department of Workforce and Community Development is diverse and delivers an assortment of workforce education and training options. Training courses and programs include, but are not limited to, Electrical & Plumbing Apprenticeships, Welding, Basic Computer Skills, Microsoft Office, Leadership Development & Training, Certified Nursing Assistant, First Aid & CPR, OSHA Training, and AutoCAD. Adult Education and Career Pathways are a significant component of the department structure.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervise and evaluate the Coordinator of Workforce Training, Coordinator of Career Pathways, and Director of Adult Education. Coordinates and supervises educational and training activities for business and industry. Communicates with leaders in business, industry, and local chambers of commerce to identify and develop training needs. Provides oversight, evaluation, and delivery of training programs; implements state, federal, and private workforce related programs and grants. Coordinates with other community and technical colleges on consortium training efforts. Supervise record keeping, monitors revenue collections, and executes budget development to include identification of resources which meet funding needs. Procure and maintain data for completion of annual reports required by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. Conducts local needs surveys and focus groups to develop training needs for business and industry. Coordinates hiring, evaluation, and development efforts for program instructors and staff. Attends community functions and meetings, and is involved in local and area community activities, meetings, and organizations as a representative of ASUB. Seeks new partnerships, programs, and grant funding for training opportunities. Develops contracts, memorandums of understanding, and agreements between partners. Plans, Coordinates, and Implements the annual Vanguard Discovery Camp at Beebe, Searcy, and Heber Springs campuses usually during the month of June. Provides information and makes presentations to supervisors, boards, commissions, civic groups, businesses, individuals, and the general public on workforce development issues, programs, services, and plans. Provides assistance in the development of short and long term economic and community development plans, as well as gathering of information and preparation of studies, reports, and recommendations to achieve goals. Monitors legislation and regulations relating to workforce development. Attends meetings and professional development workshops and conferences to keep abreast of trends and developments in the field of economic development, workforce, and training. Collaborates with marketing and public relations to develop and implement Workforce & Community Development programs. Develops a departmental operational plan which aligns to the college’s strategic goals and includes performance measures, comprehensive course offering, cost analysis (profit and loss statements), budget and grant development, and annual priorities. Serves on various internal and external committees, councils or tasks forces to ensure program needs are represented and services are marketed. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 4 years experience leading and managing training development programs in the public or private sectors of business and industry, or higher education.

PAY: $60,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu