EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION: 901 Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Rock Region METRO is Hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators:

Local Bus Operators.

21 years old or older.

Local Home Daily.

Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred.

Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen, and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate.

Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.

Benefits & Pay:

Rock Region METRO provides jobs that serve the community along with providing great benefits and growth opportunities.

Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Business

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, 9-month, Instructor of Business.



The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of business and technology courses including but not limited to Microcomputer Applications, Business Communications, and Desktop Publishing.



The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Teach Face-to-Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom-Hybrid course offerings as needed. Teach at our satellite locations as needed. Maintain a roster of advisees across many Career Education disciplines. Assist with curriculum development and review. Participate in course and program assessment. Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives. Serve on institutional committees.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, or closely related field. An ability to inspire, motivate, and empower students to succeed. Strong computer and technology skills.

PAY: $$38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Employment & Training Case Manager (SNAP)

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Snap E&T Case Manager will assist Snap clients to better prepare for the workforce. They will assist with enrolling in training and/or finding employment.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sending out referrals and setting up appointments. Working with clients on employability skills. Assisting clients with job placement. Follow up with clients on progress in training program and/or work history. Referring clients to partnering/community agencies. Assisting clients with the completion of applications for state and federally-funded programs such as CAPCA, UR applications, and free phone applications.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and 6 months related work experience.

PAY: $35,700

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: ADC Construction Project Specialist

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,155

JOB SUMMARY:

The Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) Construction Project Specialist is responsible for overseeing and training inmate workers and installing and maintaining various aspects of a construction project, including electrical, refrigeration, and plumbing. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Supervises and trains inmates in the installation and maintenance of electrical systems and devices by providing safety and equipment instructions, issuing tools, and assigning work. Inspects work in progress and upon completion. Reads and interprets schematic diagrams and blueprints to ensure that work is performed in compliance with architectural plans and manufacturer’s specifications. Estimates material needed for jobs, obtains bid quotes, and prepares purchase requests. Performs security by counting inmates several times daily, writing inmates’ disciplinarians, and transporting inmates. Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

This position has regular contact with inmates. Occasional overtime and twenty-four hour on all duty is required. Occasional in state travel is required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of supervisory practices and procedures. Knowledge of institutional rules and regulations. Knowledge of electrical installation and maintenance procedures. Ability to plan, organize, and oversee the work of free-world employees and inmates. Ability to evaluate needs, estimate cost, prepare bid specifications, and obtain bids. Ability to maintain inventory and requisition supplies. Ability to interpret blueprints and schematic diagrams and ensure compliance with specifications. Ability to maintain inmate security.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus completion of required education or training along with the required license or certification in one or more of the applicable skilled trades listed below; plus two years of experience in the skilled trade area listed below, including one year in a leadership capacity. Must be licensed as a Journeyman Electrician in accordance with ACA 17-28-304, Journeyman Plumber in accordance with ACA 17-38-301, or HVACR Mechanics in accordance with ACA 17-33-301. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB-RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

LICENSES:

Licensed in the trades area for the position. Licensed as an Electrician, Master Plumber, or Licensed in heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration; plus one year of experience as licensed tradesman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Auto General Service Technician

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

The General Service Technician must have a mechanical aptitude and is able to perform basic automotive services including mounting and balancing tires, tire repairs, oil changes, vehicle inspections and other less technical services while delivering an excellent customer experience. Responsible also to maintain clean and safe work areas in the tire and service department. The General Service Technician may be required to provide advice to and sell customers on automotive services and repairs that are recommended or required for their vehicle.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Learn how to diagnose and repair basic automotive including brakes, alignments, suspensions, cooling and electrical

Continuously learn new technical information and techniques in formal training sessions in order to stay abreast with rapidly changing automotive technology.

Change engine oil and filter

Install and perform tire maintenance

Install batteries and check starting / charging systems

Install headlights and other small bulbs

Repair flat tires

Install wiper blades

Stock and unload tires

Assist fellow technicians/mechanics in performing technical activities.

Keep store management aware of mechanical repair problems as they occur.

Clean and maintain an organized and neat shop.

Adhere to all company policy, procedure, safety, and environmental rules.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

A valid driver’s license

Passion for career as a Technician in the automotive industry

Eager to learn and competitive drive to succeed

Must be at least 18 years of age

High School Diploma or GED

Availability to work days, nights, holidays, and weekends as needed

Successful completion of pre-employment drug screen

PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Extensive standing, walking, pushing and reaching.

Need full range of motion for reaching, bending and stooping.

Repetitive movement of hands, arms, legs.

May drive a vehicle if needed.

Lifting of heavy equipment >100 pounds is required.

May work outside and be exposed to weather.

Exposure to adverse weather conditions, chemicals, odors, dirt and dust.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.