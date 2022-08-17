EVENT: Fab44 Day Labor Program Hiring Fest

DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.

Interested participants get an overview of the Day Labor program and complete necessary paperwork. Anyone interested needs to bring an ID. Lunch will be provided to all attendees.

DAILY PAY RATE:

$12.50 per hour

Next day pay option

Weekly performance review with opportunity for raise $0.50 per hour up to $15.50 per hour.

Opportunity for referral bonus.

MINIMUM LANDSCAPE DUTIES:

Ability to work outdoors

Ability to operate or be trained to operate weed eaters, power hedge trimmers, blowers, edgers and hand shears for ditch maintenance.

Ability to operate or be trained to operate tractor-mounted mowers and push mowers to cut grass.

Ability to operate or be trained to operate a power saw to cut and trim trees.

For more information call 501-353-1044 or email info@fab44daylabor.org.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance/Service Technician

PAY: $16 to $18 per hour, plus a $2,000 sign on bonus (90 days pf employment required)

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Maintenance/Service Technician reports directly to the Maintenance Superintendent and is responsible for performing make-ready repairs to all vacant units before move-in.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform repairs to make-ready units in a timely manner. Is responsible for 24-hour on-call, as scheduled by the Maintenance Superintendent, respond to on-call paging. Assist the Maintenance Superintendent or Housekeeper with their work if necessary. Assist the Grounds personnel with trashing out units if necessary. Assist the Maintenance Superintendent with inventory control and utilization of maintenance materials and supplies. Inspect the property for improvements and repairs and review with the Maintenance Superintendent. Perform work order requests if necessary. Assist the Maintenance Superintendent with maintenance requests. Ensure that the grounds are free of litter at all times. Operate and perform scheduled maintenance properly on all equipment. Know the location of gas and water meter emergency cut-offs, all apartment and fixture cut-offs, and sewer cleanouts. Paint interior and exterior when required. Maintain a professional appearance in uniform and display a good attitude at all times. Be aware of personal hygiene and cleanliness while on the job. Understand the importance of a good attitude and “team spirit”. Work well with other staff members. Be cooperative in helping at another site when needed and be flexible to transfer to another property if needed. Assist the Property Manager or other staff members when requested. Perform work orders with “same day completion” in mind. Review work orders with Maintenance Superintendent on a daily basis. Performs other duties as assigned by the Property Manager or Maintenance Superintendent. Responsible for adherence to policies outline outlined in Employee Handbook. Responsible for keeping the Maintenance shop clean and in order at all times. Be immediately available in the event of snow. Follow the Maintenance General Operating Policies. After-hours on-call is required on a rotating basis. Must have reliable transportation

HVAC skills – CFC certification

CPO certification preferred

Plumbing, electrical, carpentry skills

Knowledge of SDS and OSHA

608 Refrigerant Certification preferred but not required. Will train if necessary.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The position offers outstanding growth potential, paid sick leave, vacation & holidays, full benefits, and 401K participation. Equal Opportunity Employer. Drug-Free Workplace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Advance Locate Technician

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Do you want to start your career with a company that values integrity, dedication, and hard work every single day? We want to offer you competitive pay, a generous benefits package, and opportunities for advancement.

As leaders in the utility industry concentrating, on quality and safety, RECONN is looking for people to join our team who are problem solvers, take pride in public safety and are comfortable in a fast paced, exciting work environment.

We are currently hiring throughout area starting pay for this position is $16 – $23 per hour based on previous experience.



Advanced Locate Technician are responsible for the correct, safe, and efficient locating of underground utilities for Gas Abnormal Operation Conditions. This includes taking time to thoroughly search for all underground utilities in an area, properly marking the location, completing the necessary paperwork, and documenting each locate.



This position requires you to work outdoors in all types of weather conditions and use a company provided laptop and smart phone to document the locate. These are daytime, full time positions and some overtime may be required. Training will be provided, but prior industry experience is required.

Why You’ll Love Working for Us (Our Benefits):

100% paid training – We’re invested in you, starting on your first day.

– We’re invested in you, starting on your first day. High-quality company vehicle – All work-related expenses are paid. This means you won’t be putting mileage on your personal vehicle for work.

– All work-related expenses are paid. This means you won’t be putting mileage on your personal vehicle for work. Company laptop, phone, and equipment – Advanced technology you can count on.

– Advanced technology you can count on. Daily pay – Access your pay when you need it most. Instantly transfer your earnings to your bank same day.

– Access your pay when you need it most. Instantly transfer your earnings to your bank same day. Comprehensive insurance options – A variety of excellent insurance choices including medical, dental, vision, and life.

– A variety of excellent insurance choices including medical, dental, vision, and life. 401(k) with company match – We will help you save for the long term with our competitive 401(k) employer match program.

– We will help you save for the long term with our competitive 401(k) employer match program. PTO and paid holidays – Even in your first year, so you can spend time with your loved ones.

– Even in your first year, so you can spend time with your loved ones. Post – d ig season bonus – Front-line employees are the first to share in the company’s

– – Front-line employees are the first to share in the company’s Tenure Boots Program – Provides a $200 voucher to buy a new pair of work boots on your first anniversary and every year after.

– Provides a $200 voucher to buy a new pair of work boots on your first anniversary and every year after. Tech Health Desk – Dedicated representatives to get you what you need when you need it.

– Dedicated representatives to get you what you need when you need it. Employee discounts & perks – Outstanding discounts at major retailers and service

What We Need from You (Our Requirements):

2 years of gas locating experience required

Must be able to work outdoors in all types of weather conditions; outdoor experience preferred

Must be able to work in a confined space; walk, bend, and lift up to 75 pounds

Must be computer proficient

Must be available to work overtime and some weekends (as needed)

Must pass a drug screen

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record required

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Tool and Parts Attendant

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Receives, stores, and issues hand tools, machine tools, dies, replacement parts, shop supplies and equipment, such as measuring devices, in an industrial establishment. The Tools and Parts Attendant does the following keeps records of tools issued to and returned by workers, searches for lost or misplaced tools, prepares periodic inventory or keeps perpetual inventory and requisitions stock as needed, unpacks and stores new equipment; visually inspects tools or measures with micrometer for wear or defects and reports damaged or worn-out equipment to superiors; coats tools with grease or other preservative, using a brush or spray gun, and attaches identification tags or engrave identifying information on tools and equipment using electric marking tool.

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE: The Contractor must have knowledge of proper tool accountability and control procedures.

Must be knowledgeable of Air Force aviation maintenance programs, and shall be knowledgeable of and understand basic supply procedures.

Tool and Parts Attendant shall have experience writing with clarity and technical accuracy, and ensure adherence to all applicable policies and procedures.

Possess a degree of expertise in the control and coordination of inventory management.

Working knowledge of applicable maintenance/supply/technical manuals and publications.

TASK REQUIREMENTS:

Receives, stores, and issues hand tools, machine tools, dies, replacement parts, shop supplies and equipment, such as measuring devices.

Keeps records of tools issued to and returned by workers, searches for lost or misplaced tools.

Prepares periodic inventory or keeps perpetual inventory and requisitions stock as needed.

Unpacks, inspects and stores new equipment.

Visually inspects tools or measures devices with micrometer for wear or defects.

Reports damaged or worn-out equipment to superiors.

May coat tools with grease or other preservative.

May attach identification tags or engrave identifying information on tools and equipment

Requisition materials, and consumable supplies through military supply system.

Reports damaged or worn-out equipment and supplies to supervisors.

Perform other tasks as directed.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with aviation special tools, equipment, and sets, kits and outfits (SKO)

Experience with Air Force Aviation Maintenance Programs

Familiarity and ability to use Microsoft Office

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Familiarity with Hazardous Material Handling and general shop procedures.

Familiarity and ability to use commercial and military technical manuals.

Must be able to work 1st or 2nd shift schedule if required.

Must be able work flexible work-week schedules i.e. M-F or as required.

Must be eligible for a Common Access Card (CAC).

Must be able to obtain favorable National Agency Check with Written Inquires (NACI).

Must be able to climb ladders, raised platforms.

Must be able to use hand and power tools.

Must have dexterity to handle small parts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Assistant Director of Upward Bound

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Assistant Director works closely with the Director to implement, manage, and administer the Upward Bound Program housed on the Heber Springs Campus according to the grant objectives. The assistant director provides support and direction to the academic coordinators/outreach specialists and supervises and evaluates the performance of program staff.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implements Upward Bound (UB) project daily, within the guidelines of the grant. Provides support and direction to academic coordinators/outreach specialists, supervises UB project and staff daily; trains tutors, tutor/mentors, and teachers; and evaluates performance of program staff. Conducts recruitment, interviews and selection of new students, and manages the identification, eligibility, and selection of participants. Monitors documentation, reporting, and evaluation process of all components of program daily. Coordinates the Saturday Academy and Summer program, working with housing, admissions, registrar, food service, and business office. Informs community, faculty and staff, and target schools about purpose, goals and objectives of UB. Ensures all objectives are met and all necessary information is entered into Student Access.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or related area.

Required Experience: Administrative/supervisory experience in a post-secondary setting; knowledge/experience in curriculum development; experience working with low-income, first-generation students; and experience working with high school students.

PAY: $49,000

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Adult Education

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Adult Education Administrative Specialist II position provides support services to the department by maintaining student information in the required databases, performing bookkeeping duties as assigned by the director, contacting clients for the SNAP Employment & Training program, and handling general office duties.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Enters student information into LACES Database for reporting purposes for the Arkansas Department of Career Education. Answers the phone, makes copies and provides clerical support to the Director of Adult Ed, faculty, and staff. Assists with bookkeeping duties related to the various budgets in the department. Completes the monthly expenditure reports for all budgets by the due date, using the school’s financial database. Processes homeschool paperwork as required including all correspondence with 16 and 17 year old adult education students. Generates and mails letters to SNAP E&T clients to schedule appointments. Assists Snap E&T case manager with updated client files. Greets students, external stakeholders, visitors and provides Adult Education information as requested. Schedules and administers the TABE assessment when needed.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc. plus 19 to 23 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.