EVENT: Arkansas State Hospital Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: August 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: 305 S. Palm Street, Little Rock, AR

INTERVIEWING FOR:

Unit Security Officers

Behavioral Health Aides

LPN’s

RN’s

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Walk-ins welcome

Apply onsite

Remember to bring a photo ID, social security card and resume

Drug testing and background checks required upon hiring

JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Financial Aid

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Associate Director is a member of the management team and assists with the overall administration of the entire financial aid program.

Provides training, direction and supervision to the financial aid staff on all campus locations to ensure effective, accurate & efficient delivery of services to students. Assists in monitoring compliance with federal, state & institutional polices & procedures and assess these areas for continual quality improvement. Addresses unresolved student issues in a professional and caring manner at all times.



Assists the Director in the development of polices to ensure compliance with state, federal and institutional regulations. Helps develop, implement, evaluate & maintain department policies and procedures. Resolves problems and issues affecting the department and recommend measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the department. Develops and manages R2T4 withdrawal reports and notifications to the students. Acts in the absence of the Director. Perform other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist with managing Banner migration. Package Financial Aid. Process R2T4s and return funds. Supervise front office staff. Reviews Banner Financial Aid reports. Resolves any errors. Oversee and update WebX software. Reconcile Pell, Loans and balance FISAP. Determine and process dependency over-rides, homeless classification, and non-citizen status eligibility. Make presentations on Financial Aid: Freshman Seminar Classes, Area High Schools, Orientation sessions and other recruitment events. Supervise, train, and monitor staff to meet ongoing policies and regulatory standards.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree. At least three years closely related work experience in Financial Aid, Higher Education or Finance related field. At least 12 months of direct supervisory experience.

PAY: $44,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Chief Psychologist

LOCATION: Little Rock

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $99,991

JOB OVERVIEW:

Director of the program for children and youth behavioral health services.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be licensed as a Psychologist by the Arkansas State Board of Examiners; with at least four years’ experience in the psychological field; plus two years in a supervisory or leadership capacity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Licensed Master Social Worker

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $47,999

JOB OVERVIEW:

Arkansas State Hospital is seeking LICENSED MASTER SOCIAL WORKERs with behavioral health experience and a real passion for making a difference in the lives of others. Those with provisional licensing may be considered. The Licensed Master Social Worker is responsible for providing counseling and crisis intervention for families of patients in need of rehabilitative care. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in behavioral health. This position is paid on a salary grid based upon years of experience. Candidates with a provisional license may be considered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Animal Welfare Officer

ANNUAL PAY RATE: $36,556

JOB OVERVIEW:

The City of Conway is accepting applications for an Animal Welfare Officer working in the Animal Welfare Unit, a division of the Conway Police Department. Position responsibilities include but are not limited to the capture and impounding of unlicensed, stray and uncontrolled animals, supplying food, water, and personal care to detained animals, investigation of animal complaints and various office duties including assisting with adoption of animals.

REQUIREMENTS:

High School diploma or GED.

Must be able to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Must be willing to work in adverse physical environment (inclement weather.)

Must be willing to serve on a rotational call schedule (24/7) and be able to report to the site within 20 minutes.

Must have and maintain a valid Arkansas Driver’s License and acceptable driving record.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Must have the ability to achieve work goals, follow City policies and safety procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with the general public, co-workers and elected officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Residential Helper

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Driver Helper teams with Route Driver and assists in the collection of Waste and /or Recyclable material.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Other minor duties may be assigned.

Works in accordance with Waste Management Safety and Life Critical Rules, OSHA (Occupational and Safety Health Act) requirements as well as all local, state and federal laws.

Immediately reports all unsafe situations or service related issues to Route Manager or Dispatch.

Attends and participates in all scheduled training programs, briefings, and meetings as required by Waste Management or directed by the Route Manager.

Manually or mechanically load and empty residential and/or commercial containers into truck.

Containers maybe staged curbside, dockside, carryout, or require pullout to complete service.

Operates hoisting device to lift and empty bins or containers into truck hopper.

Assists driver with all backing maneuvers while on route.

Notifies Route Manager of any incidents, accidents, injures, or property damage.

Notifies Route Manager or Dispatch of service interruptions including closed or impassable streets or alleyways, receptacles too heavy to service or potential safety hazards.

Communicates customer requests to Dispatch or Route Manager

Performs all duties as scheduled by Route Manager or Dispatch and assisting other drivers as directed to meet customer needs.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The requirements listed below are representative of the qualifications necessary to perform the job.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Education: None required

Experience: Six months of prior work experience required

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Listed below are key points regarding the physical requirements, and work environment of the job. A reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Required to use motor coordination with arm, hand, finger, and leg dexterity.

Required to exert physical effort in handling objects more than _ pounds frequently.

Requires pushing, pulling, bending, twisting and lifting up to _ lbs.

Will be exposed to a physical environment, which involves dirt, odors, noise, weather extremes or similar elements most of the workday.

Note: The level of physical effort may vary from site to site and in some cases be greater or lesser than documented here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.