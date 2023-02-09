EVENT: The Home Depot Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: 4325 E. McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72117

PERMANENT PART-TIME POSITIONS HIRING FOR:

Cashier

Lot Attendant

Garden Center

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Health & Dental

Tuition Reimbursement

Stock Purchasing

Profit Sharing

OUR VALUES:

Respect for all people

Building strong relationships

Excellent customer service

Available positions may vary by location.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OPEN POSITIONS.

JOB TITLE: Medical Records Specialists

PRIMARY FUNCTION: Processing medical records and pulling patient charts. Requests are sent out based on type of request (continuity and attorney) and urgency

Completes release of information requests including retrieving patient’s medical chart and returning chart, scanning medical record accurately and correctly and transmitting daily, according to requests, established procedures, and established standards of quality and productivity.

Date stamps all requests and highlights pertinent data to facilitate processing.

Validates requests and authorizations for release of medical information according to established procedures.

Performs quality checks on all work to assure accuracy of the release, confidentiality, and proper invoicing.

Maintain equipment in excellent operating condition (inside and out).

Provides excellent customer service by being attentive and respectful; insures understanding of customer request and follows-through as promised; and being proactive in identifying client concerns, or problems.

May receive incoming requests including opening mail, telephone inquiries, and retrieving facsimile inquiries, depending on the needs to the client.

Maintains working knowledge of the existing state laws and fee structure

Works within scope of position and direction; willingly accepts assignments and is available to take on additional facilities or help out during backlogs

Carries out responsibilities in accordance with client/site policies and procedures, including HIPAA, state/federal regulations related to operations, and labor regulations.

Maintains confidentiality, security and standards of ethics with all information.

Work with privileged information in a conscientious manner while releasing medical records in an efficient, effective, and accurate manner.

SKILL:

Medical record, administrative support, healthcare customer service, Data entry, Medical terminology, Emr, Electronic medical record, Health care, customer service skills

TOP SKILLS DETAILS:

Medical record, administrative support, healthcare customer service

ADDITIONAL SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

This person will come in each day and check email and assist walk-in patients obtaining copies of medical records.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma (GED) required

A minimum of 2 years prior experience in a medical records department or like setting preferred

Must be able to use fax, copier, scanning machine

Must be willing to learn new equipment and processes quickly.

Must be self-motivated, a team player

Must be able to multi-task

Covid-19 vaccination

This role has a physical aspect to it. A lot of walking around and pulling/grabbing boxes that contain medical records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION& TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Regional Van Truckload truck driver

AVERAGE PAY: $970 – $1,180 weekly

HOME TIME: Weekly

EXPERIENCE: 3 months or greater CDL experience

OVERVIEW:

Haul 95% no-touch freight with dry van trailers.

Drive within the Southern Central States.

PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:

Mileage pay, plus hourly pay while on duty, not driving.

Weekly performance pay.

At least $900 in weekly guarantee pay during your first 120 days.

Paid orientation.

Paid time off after 6 months, plus 6 days of holiday pay per year.

Annual bonus: Earn up to 2% of annual gross pay each year.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

HazMat endorsement preferred.

Passport, FAST card or Enhanced CDL opens more opportunities.

Live within 75 miles of West Memphis, AR.

Minimum 3 months of Class A driving experience.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician

OVERVIEW:

A Maintenance Technician is one of the most important jobs in maintaining a residential apartment community in a safe, attractive, and comfortable condition for our residents. Gorman & Company is looking for an experienced, full time Maintenance Technician who is committed to providing first class maintenance services as part of a collaborative team at our properties in the Little Rock Area.

Gorman team members are passionate about their work and also like to have fun! It’s an “all hands-on deck” kind of environment to get our jobs done. Our company was also voted “Best Place to Work”. We offer a full line of great benefits including 18 days of PTO and even Pet Insurance! We volunteer in our community, have a DEI Team, and organize Culture Club events! If you want to have fun, be valued, and make a difference, apply today!

As a Maintenance Technician, you will assist with:

Corrective maintenance by completing resident service requests.

Unit preparation to include painting, cleaning, repairing and/or replacing appliances, plumbing and/or electrical fixtures, etc.

Preventive maintenance by regularly inspecting grounds, property, plumbing, electrical fixtures and appliances for repair, wear, and damage.

Emergency maintenance when needed.

Assist with snow removal.

Oversee the management of maintenance team.

What do I need to qualify to be a Maintenance Technician?

Must have your own vehicle and a valid driver’s license.

Previous maintenance experience required.

Excellent mechanical aptitude and experience in servicing, troubleshooting, diagnosing, repairing, and installing a variety of items such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing, drywall, carpentry, standard appliances and pool maintenance (if applicable).

Must have own tools (Including but not limited to: Tool Bag, Standard Head Screwdriver, Phillips Head Screwdriver, Adjustable or Combination Wrench Set, Multi-Voltmeter, Electrical Wire Stripper/Cutter, Channel Lock Plier, Measuring Tape, Utility Knife, Hammer, and Flashlight).

Must be able to read work orders / service requests.

Good safety habits.

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people.

Compensation & Benefits

Eligible for Property Bonus Program!

Benefits include:

Medical

Dental

Life, LTD, and AD&D

Voluntary STD

Voluntary Vision

Voluntary Flex Spending Accounts

401K

Vacation

10 1/2 Paid Holidays

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: JAG College Career Coach

JOB DUTIES:

The JAG College Career Coach reports to the Regional Career Center Director on the Searcy Campus of ASU Beebe. The JAG College Success Coach is responsible for providing services for the Jobs for Arkansas Graduates (JAG) College Success Program to area high school JAG participants, JAG graduates, students aging out of foster care, and/or students with a disability. This position will provide services on each of the campuses in the ASU Beebe system. The JAG College Success coach will be required to provide their own transportation to Searcy two days per week, to Heber Springs two days per week, and Beebe one day per week. This is a 12-month, grant-funded position.



This position has three primary roles:

Identify high school students who have articulated aspirations in fields of interests aligned with higher education opportunities available through the College and connect those students to the enrollment process at the College through supported, ongoing facilitation. Primarily support JAG graduates enrolled at the College, but also potentially other students identified as being at-risk of dropping out before attaining a degree to ensure they stay enrolled successfully. The College Career Coach would work one-on-one with students to identify any challenges they may face to attaining a degree and serve as a liaison to specific services/supports to ensure students can overcome those challenges. Develop individualized post-college transition plans for JAG students while still enrolled at the College, but also potentially general population students to ensure all students have a plan that will take them through graduation and into the workforce. This work will include making sure the students are aware of the current demands of job market and the skills required to meet those demands.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

General Responsibilities: The College Career Coach will have a leadership role in the design, facilitation and implementation of direct services to ensure students are supported during critical transition periods, including from high school into college and from college into the workforce. Collaborate with high school Career Coaches, JAG specialists, teachers, counselors, and administrators to identify students in their junior and senior years of high school to begin the process of relationship development to support the transition process to post-secondary education at the College. Provide early outreach to students and their adult support networks with information about the importance of post-secondary training or education. Create a learning community among the students being served through this program that builds a sense of belonging and offers peer-to-peer mentoring and leadership development opportunities. Provide information about career options, continued education pathways, education requirements, and existing supporting resources (such as college application support, financial aid seminars, etc.). Facilitate the development of individual graduation and continued education plans to include the best options to meet individual academic and post-secondary goals. Coordinate post-secondary visits with school personnel and /or college access teams. Work with guidance offices and College financial aid department to track FASFA PIN and FASFA application completion. Facilitate, connect, or refer students to academic enrichment activities such as study groups, tutoring and workshops on effective study skills as appropriate. Coordinate the administration and interpretation of ability/career assessments, interest inventories, and college entrance assessments such as Accuplacer. Develop, coordinate, and implement a summer bridge program for recent high school graduates coming into the JAG College Success program that prepares them to be successful while starting at the College. Bridge programs will feature sessions including, but not limited to, admissions, financial aid, advising, career awareness, and campus/community resources for success. Track the progress of individual students and subgroups as they progress through high schools, into College, and post-graduation connections to the workforce. Complete, provide, and/or submit reports as scheduled or required related to student interaction, progression, and contacts. Conduct and analyze ongoing formative and summative evaluation data for program effectiveness. Participate in JAG and College activities and events including meetings and professional development as required, etc. Serve on project teams or workgroups as assigned. Other duties may be assigned, which relate to the mission and goals of the JAG College Success program.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree Required.

Experience working with students who face barriers to success in education, experience in higher education or a public-school environment is preferred.

Must have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and the ability to communicate effectively orally, in writing, and in public presentation settings with youth, adults, and members of the community.

Ability to analyze, develop, implement, and track intervention plans and strategies.

Must be highly motivated and able to self-initiate project tasks after accepting an assignment under general supervision.

Candidates must be willing to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and some holidays.

Excellent computer skills with a strong background in Word, PowerPoint, Excel and data entry.

Must have the ability to operate a motor vehicle, hold a valid driver’s license and travel in-state on a frequent to regular basis.

PAY: $40,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.