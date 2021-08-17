Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in sales, information technology, marketing, engineering and more

EVENT: Clinton National Airport Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Clinton National Airport, 1 Airport Rd., Little Rock, AR

EVENT DETAILS:

Visit us in-person for onsite interviews. Companies are hiring for over 80 jobs across Clinton National Airport, from airlines, to customer service, to security, to maintenance. Whether it’s entry-level or high-experience positions, these jobs offer competitive pay, sign-on bonuses and attractive benefits. Find your fit and take flight on a new career path; we’d be happy to have you on board.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EVENT: AutoZone Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Thursday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: 3121 N. Reynolds Rd. Ste. 7, Bryant, AR 72022

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

AutoZone will be hosting a “Drive-Up Hiring Event” in the Bryant/Benton Area this Thursday, August 19th from 9am to 3pm. The hiring event will be held at the AutoZone location on 3121 N. Reynolds Rd Ste 7, in Bryant AR 72022. Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or candidates are welcome to drive-thru or walk-up the day of the hiring event and interview with one of AutoZone’s representatives. AutoZone will be making same day job offers for qualified candidates and are looking to fill between 20 to 25 positions across Little Rock, Benton, Bryant and surrounding areas. Both full time and part time positions available including Sales/Customer Service Reps, Delivery Drivers, and Retail Management positions.

If anyone in the viewing area is unable to attend this event, please feel free to go to your local AutoZone and request an interview with the Store Manager directly or can apply online at www.AutoZone.com/careers. AutoZone offers competitive wages, great benefits, and an excellent working environment! Come join the #1 auto parts retailer in the country and get “In the Zone” with AutoZone!

EVENT: Tokusen USA Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: August 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Antioch Baptist Building, 110 South Amity Road, Conway, AR

JOB POSITIONS:

Find the perfect career for you. Available positions at Tokusen include operators, material handler, spool repair, packing and maintenance.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. If you get offered a job on the spot, congratulations. You should be proud of yourself.

JOB TITLE: Billing & Accounts Receivable Specialist

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Assists in setting up and maintaining all groups premium billing via claims system or via company website; maintenance of delinquent accounts and collections, and perform various accounting duties as assigned.

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reconciles payments received through lockbox ensuring proper posting in Accounts Receivable based on generated billing. Supports groups with online billing by troubleshooting technical problems, educating end user on site functionality, and reconciling billing differences with back end system. Maintains delinquent accounts and appropriate collection procedures. Performs standard research and reconciliations of group accounts. Answer/respond to internal and external calls and emails in a timely manner. Produces off cycle recalculated bills on demand. Posting daily to accounts in accounting system from receipts of various types of deposits and assist with adjustments. Posts payments and adjustments to group and subscriber accounts accurately and in a timely manner. Performs various Accounts Receivable functions as assigned. Performs various accounting related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience. Position requires a high school diploma or GED, 2 years accounting experience, preferably Accounts Receivable, intermediate experience with word processing and spreadsheet software and basic experience working with 10-key and alphanumeric data entry.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Data Entry Analyst

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

To enter eligibility data from submitted forms and meet established guidelines and review pending Walmart eligibility including reviewing pended claims for further review, manual eligibility updates, and working electronic error reports as directed.

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Enters eligibility data from submitted forms while maintaining a 99% or above data entry accuracy level. Proofs and prepares eligibility forms to correct missing or incorrect information often through contact with group. Maintains a daily production standard of keying eligibility into designated system. A clear understanding of all the eligibility daily processes. Perform daily tasks as assigned by Supervisor to include but not limited to: Eligibility preparation and bundling Keying Eligibility Coordination of Benefits Scanning and indexing enrollment forms Walmart Eligibility If assigned to Walmart eligibility, employee will maintain their daily eligibility production standard and Walmart daily tasks as assigned by Supervisor. Perform daily tasks as assigned by Supervisor to include but not limited to: Walmart daily updates to eligibility within 24 hour service guarantee Walmart claims processing Walmart monthly EBD report Walmart daily inquiry report Willingness to cross-train into additional eligibility service areas to assist with daily department tasks. Perform other related assigned duties as necessary to complete the Primary Job Responsibilities as described above.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience. Position requires a high school diploma or GED, 2 years insurance operations experience, advance experience working with alphanumeric data entry and basic experience working with 10-key.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Sales Support Specialist

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

To support the sales team, agents and brokers and account managers in the sales and retention of dental groups.

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Administers set up of new groups. Prepares renewals and reports. Assist consumers and agents with inquiries on our Individual Product. Provide guidance on the benefit differences between the plans offered to help the consumer find the best plan to fit their needs. This requires understanding of the product and rate structure. Maintains Agent of Record changes, appointment and termination of agents and agencies. Assist agents with commission inquiries. Tracks new group sales, terminations and renewals. Meets Delta USA marketing reporting timelines and requirements.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience. Position requires a high school diploma or equivalent, two years insurance operations experience, an active Arkansas Department of Insurance license to represent Delta Dental products, or the ability to successfully pass the license requirements within 45 days of hire. Position requires intermediate experience working with word processing and spreadsheet software.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: IT Service Management

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

This role will work with other members of the IS department to design, implement and administer IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) and their related processes. This position is responsible for the implementation of effective processes and system enhancements that drive improvements and efficiencies within the IS department and across the enterprise. This role is also responsible for the oversight and execution of the IS Change Management processes and the CMDB. This position is responsible for establishing service level agreement metrics and reporting, and continuous innovation and improvement of our ITSM platform.

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create, update and maintain ITSM/ITOM policies, procedures and work instructions, and provide regular reviews to ensure accuracy. Plan, manage and support for ITSM (Asset, Change, Incident, Problem and Service Desk Management) tools and processes. Institute processes in adherence to ITIL, using industry best practices to provide continuous improvement to Service Desk operations. Lead for outage resolution calls. Coordinating resources, capturing outage details, providing information to management for disbursement to the organization. Maintain tracking database for outages for audit purposes. Partner with other IS team members to implement effective IT Operations Management (ITOM) processes that drive improvements in availability, efficiency and performance of the IT Operations team processes and services. Support technical systems and resolve technical issues within scope of knowledge and skill. Acts as an escalation resource for all of IS Operations. Participate in and/or assume lead role in IT related project initiatives. Provide support for all enterprise audits. Works with IS management to provide input on departmental budgets. Participate in vendor selection for hardware and software solutions to support ITSM/ITOM and the business. Keep abreast of technology trends that might enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Delta Dental of Arkansas.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training, or experience.

Position requires a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field, five years of experience in IS operations. Working knowledge and use of standard IT processes and methodologies (i.e. ITIL, ITSM, ITOM and ITAM). One or more ITIL certifications is preferred.

Strong working knowledge of service management methodologies (ITIL) and best practices and hands on experience with industry standard ITSM tool implementation. Strong customer service skills. Excellent communication skills are required for this position, both written and verbal, and being able to communicate in a clear and concise manner is a must. Ability to lead communication across cross-functional groups assisting in the resolution of service impacting changes. Strong working knowledge of various technical areas (networking/telecommunications, server hardware and operating systems, web servers, application servers, audio video systems, etc.) is required, as well as the ability to learn new technologies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Director of Marketing & Public Relations

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Director of Marketing and Public Relations is responsible for providing strategic leadership in the planning, development, and implementation of all Arkansas State University-Beebe marketing strategies, communications, and public relation activities both external and internal. In addition, this position shall provide oversight of branding and support materials and services in the area of marketing, communication, and public relations.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates and sustains all aspects of internal and external communications regarding media, print/electronic publications, website, and social media initiatives. Official point of contact for university communications. Maintains crisis management training to support Public Information Officer position. Creates and implements marketing plan in collaboration with multiple campus community stakeholders. Creates and implements strategic marketing, public relations, and other communication campaigns. Plans, implements, and coordinates the university’s branding, marketing, and advertising and public relations programs to parallel the goals and mission of the university. Review requests for publications and assign priority ranking. Covers events, writes news releases and coordinates photography and videography coverage of campus events. Provides oversight for development of website design and content. Provides oversight and guidance to university merchandise/branding and logo usage. Maintains positive internal and external relationships with individuals, businesses, and community-based organizations and media outlets that support the university’s and Advancement outreach efforts. Works closely with the Associate Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement in the review and maintenance of the marketing budget to ensure alignment with institutional initiatives. Conducts interviews and prepares publications to promote university activities and secures greater visibility for Arkansas State University-Beebe in targeted markets. Works closely to support the Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement’s events, activities, initiatives as assigned. Develops, implements, monitors and revises policies and procedures for the Marketing and PR area. Responsible for the development and management of marketing budget. Provides mentorship and supervision of marketing staff.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and/or Public Relations or a closely related field, plus 2 years related experience, and 2 years related management experience; Knowledge of Associated Press style.

PAY: $50,000-$55,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Academic Advisor/Outreach Specialist-Upward Bound

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position is a twelve-month provisional grant-funded position and is responsible for providing tutoring, teaching classes and workshops, support, advising, and counseling to Upward Bound eligible students.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops and implements academic curriculum through classroom-based instruction, which involves hands on teaching and lecturing. Instructor led activities in areas such as career exploration, personal exploration, STEM, and cultural awareness. Provides tutoring for Upward Bound participants. This tutoring occurs on campus, at the student’s school, or over the phone/internet. Conducts recruitment, interview, and selection of new students with the Director and/or Assistant Director. Plans and implements social and cultural enrichment activities for students during both the academic and summer programs. Schedule’s school visits during the academic year to assist students with problems and concerns. Develops IEP’s, monitors student’s changes, and makes changes where necessary. Maintains weekly contact with each student through regularly scheduled activities, monthly newsletters, and follow up phone calls. With Assistant Director approval, schedules courses, completes individual student schedules, and oversees instruction. Tracks student records in order to ensure that all students have the required testing and documentation. Monitors test scores to determine additional educational support necessary. Arranges college campus visits. Teaches college prep classes to seniors and conducts individual sessions with seniors to finalize plans and prepare for post-secondary education. Assist with applications, financial aid, and scholarships. Plans and conducts seminars, workshops, parent council, and orientations for parents.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

1. Bachelor‘s degree with emphasis in Math, Science, or English.2. Must hold a valid Arkansas Driver’s License.

3. Experience working with low-income, first-generation, and minority students.

4. Experience working with students from a diverse background.

PAY: $30,000-$34,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Student Development Specialist/Academic Coach

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Student Development Specialist position provides in-depth tutoring (both one-on-one and group) to SSS participants; serves as an instructor for workshops and group sessions in academic and non-cognitive areas; serves as an academic adviser to SSS students; develops appropriate tutorial strategies to improve participants\’ academic success; diagnoses needs of students in academic areas and designs appropriate interventions; provides career and transfer services to SSS participants; monitors student data and degree plans; and coordinates field trips and cultural events.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide in-depth one-on-one and group tutoring to SSS students. This duty is performed daily. Serve as an instructor for workshops and group sessions. Provides career and transfer services to SSS participants. Serves as student advisor and registers students in classes, this includes teaching students how to comprehend their degree plan at ASUB and teaching students how to ensure their current degree plan matches their transfer plans. Instructs students seeking career assistance and provides in-depth career awareness workshops. Provides workshops and group sessions in life skills and financial education. Serves as academic coach for personal and life skills and mindset values. Provide workshops and assist with transfer activities on campus. This duty is performed monthly. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Baccalaureate degree, two years experience working with disadvantaged students, and one year experience in college setting.

PAY: $30,000-$34,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Industrial Engineers

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Controls Project Engineer is responsible for organizing and executing all activities associated with process control capital projects in a heavy industrial environment. This position will report to the Process Control Manager and will provide multidiscipline technical direction and project management from conception to completion.

PROJECT RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Justification

Scope and cost estimate development

Approval of design

Planning and scheduling

Budget management

Construction installation

Commissioning and startup

Operator training and documentation

The Engineer provides detailed technical documents for material and equipment procurement, fabrication, and installation. This position will plan and schedule project execution, order materials from company-approved suppliers, track timing and cost, manage construction/installation contractors, and communicate project updates and needs to Evergreen management. All projects must be compliant with Evergreen’s established safety and environmental requirements. The Engineer is responsible for ensuring project completion within approved schedules and funding.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or other related field with an emphasis on controls

5 or more years of controls project engineering experience within a heavy industrial manufacturing operation

Pulp and paper industry experience preferred

Experience working with Microsoft Office tools such as Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Project

SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES MUST HAVE:

Strong communication skills (both oral and written)

Strong technical engineering foundation

Strong computer skills

Ability to work with large teams while managing multiple portfolio projects simultaneously

Ability to provide coordination between all parties involved with project planning and execution

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Electrical Systems Technician

OVERVIEW:

This position is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the electrical systems that serve the medical, educational, and research facilities on the UAMS Campus. These systems are vital to the safety, comfort, and general wellbeing of patients, students and employees. This position is also responsible for assisting with all problems and/or emergencies relating to facility issues on the UAMS Campus.

Sign-on bonus offered

Salary up to $27 per hour depending on experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Diagnoses, repairs, installs, and maintains all components of the “Campus” electrical system (normal/emergency). Items included in the electrical system are (but not limited to): generators, transfer switches, line isolation monitors, breakers, transformers, distribution panels, industrial control systems, light fixtures, and circuit wiring

Performs tasks that pertain to the maintenance, inspection, and testing of life safety equipment and the required documentation of such equipment (ex. generators, automatic transfer switches, & fire pumps, battery operated lighting).

Plans, layout, and installs conduit, wiring, equipment, devices, and fixtures based on construction documents, specifications, and codes.

Completes documentation essential for the Engineering & Operations work order system and preventative maintenance program.

May perform other duties as assigned

*This position is declared as essential and performs other duties as assigned

*Follows all safety and productivity procedures and protocols

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma/GED PLUS five (5) years of electrical experience

Arkansas Journeyman’s Electrical License

Computer program proficiency level: Novice

Valid driver’s license with fewer than 12 points on their Motor Vehicle Record

This position is subject to a pre-employment criminal background check. A criminal conviction or arrest pending adjudication alone shall not disqualify an applicant except as provided by law. Any criminal history will be evaluated in relationship to job responsibilities and business necessity. The information obtained in these reports will be used in a confidential, non-discriminatory manner consistent with state and federal law.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.