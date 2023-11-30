EVENT: Arby’s Hiring Event

DATES & TIMES: November 30, December 1, December 7, December 8 | 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Workforce Center

477 S. Main

Monticello, AR 71655

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The brand new Arby’s in Monticello is hiring management positions.

Same Day Pay-Work today, get paid today!

Employee Discounts

Competitive Pay

Welcoming, FUN environment

Resume-building training

Flexible Schedules

Referral Bonuses up to $1,000

Medical, Dental, Vision

Much, much more

JOB TITLE: Grants Coordinator

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

DEPARTMENT: Development / Grants

REPORTS TO: Grants Manager

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: In-Person, Full-time, Salary, Exempt

ABOUT OUR HOUSE:

Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life through hard work, wise decision-making, and active participation in the community. The Our House team has defined a set of seven Guiding Principles that characterize our culture and that we intentionally seek to uphold: Hard Work, Wise Decision-Making, Community, Initiative, Integrity, Safety, and Heart.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

You will be responsible for ensuring the growth of our programs by seeking out new funding sources, supporting the development and writing of new grants, ensuring compliance with the requirements of Our House grant funding sources, tracking and reporting program performance data, and more.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Research, record, and report on new funding sources, identifying and vetting sources of potential funding, and matching opportunities to needs and strategic priorities.

Support the Grants Manager in the development of strong and successful funding applications, including writing compelling narratives, assembling strong supporting documents, and developing and maintaining relationships with funders.

Support the Grants Manager in maintaining Fluxx grant management system to streamline application and reporting processes, maintaining detailed records of funding sources, meeting deadlines, and properly filing documentation.

Provide support to the Grants Manager in grant reporting and compliance activities, including recordkeeping, tracking expenditures, budgeting, billing, invoicing, reporting, interacting with funder representatives, planning funder site visits, conducting ongoing internal monitoring, tracking performance measures, and more.

Aid in the continuing development of organization-wide standards for recording and tracking data in our client database, as well as supporting program evaluation measures

Additional duties as assigned

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Bachelor’s degree or higher

Strong written and verbal communication skills; a persuasive and passionate communicator with excellent interpersonal and multidisciplinary project skills

Strong organizational and quantitative skills

Prior experience using excel or other data software preferred

Ability to multitask, prioritize goals efficiently, and consistently meet deadlines

Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people

Passion, idealism, initiative, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed

REQUIREMENTS:

COVID-19 vaccination required or must meet the legal guidelines for an exemption

Must possess a valid driver’s license and vehicle to use in performance of job. Position requires some travel within Central Arkansas.

Must be able to pass criminal background check, child and adult maltreatment registry checks, sex offender registry checks, and a pre-employment drug screen

BENEFITS & PERKS:

Insurance benefits available on the first day of the month following start date: 100% employer-paid premiums for employee health insurance Optional employee-paid dental, vision, and life insurance

401(k) match up to 4% after one year of employment

10 days of annual leave and 10 holidays per year including a birthday holiday

15 days additional leave for requirements of life

Employee Assistance Program

Eligible for undergraduate tuition discount at UA Little Rock

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Recruitment Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

DEPARTMENT: Human Resources and National Service

REPORTS TO: AmeriCorps & HR Coordinator

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: In-Person, Full-Time, Salary, Exempt, 12-Month Temporary Position

ABOUT OUR HOUSE:

ABOUT THE ROLE:

You will be responsible for coordinating recruitment efforts throughout Our House’s expansion, recruiting both national service members and full- and part-time staff members to support our program growth. You will work closely with hiring supervisors and candidates throughout all phases of the recruitment process and will represent Our House at community-facing events.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Develop, facilitate, and implement all phases of the existing recruitment process

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records in our applicant tracking system, keeping track of candidate progress and status

Provide exceptional support to candidates throughout the recruitment process, addressing inquiries, and delivering a positive candidate experience

Establish and nurture relationships with high schools, higher education institutions, alumni associations, and other agencies that have contact with highly qualified individuals to create a pipeline for national service and staff recruitment

Lead recruitment strategy meetings with hiring supervisors to ensure understanding of program needs and alignment of recruiting goals and methodologies

Foster relationships with all departments to gain knowledge of program hiring needs

Represent Our House at community and recruiting events to promote open positions

Identify and implement efficient and effective recruiting methods and strategies

Use various online platforms to search for, identify and make contact with potential candidates, matching their skills and experience with open positions at Our House

Coordinate with the Development Team to create social media recruitment strategies

Screen candidates by reviewing resumes and phone interviews to verify appropriate hard and soft skills to fill specified roles and cultural compatibility with the organization

Coordinate interviews with hiring supervisors and leadership team

Verify and follow up with candidates’ references

Send offer letters to new hires

Provide a warm hand-off of new hires to other members of the HR team for onboarding

Collect, research, and analyze data regarding recruitment to direct efforts

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations, and company policies

Provide high level customer service to applicants, potential partner organizations, current partners, and internal staff

Conduct other duties as assigned to fulfill Our House’s mission

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Minimum of three years of professional work experience

Skills in recruitment

Attention to detail and strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience using computers for a variety of tasks

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people

Demonstrate respect for the dignity of all people and values diversity and empowerment

Must be trustworthy, hard-working, positive, and adaptable

HRIS and data management experience preferred

Previous national service experience preferred

Previous Nonprofit or Human Resources experience preferred

REQUIREMENTS:

COVID-19 vaccination required or must meet the legal guidelines for an exemption

Must possess a valid driver’s license and vehicle to use in performance of job. Position requires some travel within Central Arkansas.

Must be able to pass criminal background check, child and adult maltreatment registry checks, sex offender registry checks, and a pre-employment drug screen

BENEFITS & PERKS:

Insurance benefits available on the first day of the month following start date: 100% employer-paid premiums for employee health insurance Optional employee-paid dental, vision, and life insurance

401(k) match up to 4% after one year of employment

10 days of annual leave and 10 holidays per year including a birthday holiday

15 days additional leave for requirements of life

Employee Assistance Program

Eligible for undergraduate tuition discount at UA Little Rock

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Director /Instructor of Emergency Medical Services

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, 12-month, promotion eligible, Director and Instructor of Emergency Medical Services program to begin January/February 2023.



The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach a variety of EMS courses. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP) Accreditation.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides leadership and supervision of the EMS programs Teach credit & non-credit Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed. Evening and Weekend courses may be appropriate. Teach at our satellite locations as needed. Recruit and admit students to have an annual program enrollment of at least 15 paramedic students, 10 AEMT students, and 30 EMT students. Participate in all registration and open registration events. Advise all Paramedic and Advanced EMT students Serve as CoAEMSP Accreditation liaison ensuring the program meets all CoAEMSP Accreditation requirements. Establish EMS internship partnerships with local, regional, and institutional organizations. Establish/Facilitate Emergency Medical Services Program Advisory Council and meet at least twice an academic year. Assist students with career services and job placement. Manage and establish the EMS budget. Participate in course and program assessment. Serve on institutional committees.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelors Degree; Registered with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and a Licensed Paramedic in Arkansas; Instructor Level Certifications in the following areas: American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS), American Heart Association Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), American Heart Association Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

PAY: Commensurate with experience.

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Math & Science

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for an Administrative Specialist II for the Math & Science Division to begin January/February 2023. The primary purpose of this position is to assist the Dean of Math & Sciences.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General administrative duties: Serves as point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff via phone, email, and/or in-person. Supports division, faculty, and dean by answering telephone, making copies for the dean, and developing correspondence as needed. Processes mail in/out; maintains physical/digital office filing system; assists in division website content management and data requests. Purchasing/budgeting/inventory: Maintains departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; prepares items for submission to M & R and transfer of property; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-Card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; assists faculty in locating resources; processes faculty/staff requests to advancement for promotional items; maintains list of loaned departmental items for checkout. Maintains copier by arranging service and supplies; prepares copier report. Coordinating Division Events and Recruitment: Maintains dean and division calendars. Organizes, coordinates, plans, and conducts division events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Facilitates recruiting events by organizing volunteers and coordinating table setup and displays. Assists division in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with other campus groups such as student services or institutional advancement. Coordinates scheduling of math and science facilities. Attends division recruitment events as needed. Division employee support: Supports division in onboarding new employees; makes arrangements for phone, computer, business cards, ID card, and any required training. Processes pay authorizations and overloads for faculty. Supervises student workers as needed. Supports the Dean and faculty in making travel arrangements, in preparing TR-1’s, and in submitting forms for payment. Submits trouble tickets for IT and Maintenance as requested. Submit service orders and key requests to the Physical Plant as needed. Faculty and Student Support: Assists in the preparation, collection, and submission of faculty syllabi; ensures posting of office hours; maintains digital copies of course syllabi; manages classroom schedules; communicates reminders of reports and deadlines to faculty (i.e. submission of grades, attendance); receives communications for faculty absences and assists in notification to students. Directs students to appropriate faculty advisors, supports advising initiatives, facilitates open registration sessions and ensures adequate faculty advisors for student demand, utilizes Banner to support advisor, program coordinator, and dean requests for overrides, course edits, etc. and to answer student questions as needed.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus three years of office experience.

PAY: Commensurate with Experience

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.