Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in manufacturing, education, more

EMPLOYER: OK Foods

JOB TITLE: Production Worker

PAY RATE: $13.50 per hour plus $1 shift differential

SUMMARY:

Performs various, unskilled production labor duties at any/all Foods locations as assigned by Supervisor by performing the following duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Marinates product by performing the following duties.

Uses a hand or power jack to bring product to marination from the cooler.

Takes out trash and dirty totes and lids.

Works at assigned work station or other work stations with equivalent job requirements as production needs require and as assigned by supervisor.

Fills in for other production employees with lesser or equivalent job requirements due to absences, vacations, production needs, etc.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pactiv

JOB TITLE: Production Workers

JOB DUTIES:

Employees must learn multiple positions while supporting the production operation.

Employees must work in temperature extremes in summer and winter months.

Employees must work in and around automated manufacturing equipment with moving forklifts, cranes and floor conveyors.

Employees must clean work areas using brooms, shovels, rakes and various hand tools.

Employees must be proficient at use of a tape measure.

Employees must strictly adhere to attendance policy.

Employees must inspect all work products before it they leave the department.

Employees must perform all assigned task as directed.

Understand and comply with all safety rules, regulations and policies.

Most promotions based upon seniority.

Employees must wear various types of personal protective equipment (safety glasses, side shields, hearing protection, aprons, harnesses, steel toed shoes, gloves, reflective vest, etc.)

Employees must be able to visually inspect paper and manually handle heavy paper and paper products.

Employees must be able to stand and or walk for 8 to 16 hours & lift up to 50 pounds.

Employees must be able to walk on uneven surfaces, stand, climb stairs and ladders, kneel, twist, push and pull with a full range of body mechanics.

Employees are required to frequently reach at or below shoulder height and reach above shoulder height.

Employees must work at a rapid and safe continuous pace.

Employees must be able to work with other crew members and may be required to occasionally work independently with minimum supervision.

Employees will be scheduled to work a rotating eight (8) hour shift. There will be overtime and weekend work. There will be shifts that will be eight (8) to sixteen (16) hours. This is a continuous operation with work on all holidays.

Employee must be able to clearly communicate verbally and in writing.

All employees are required to operate a computer using various safety and production related programs.

Employees must be able to climb tall vessels and work on elevated work areas

Applicants must have completed Arkansas Work Keys:

Applicants must have a Silver (4) or greater in Applied Mathematics, Locating Information and Reading for Information.

Contact your local workforce office to schedule testing.

Scores must be on your resume or uploaded with your application.

Experience: Must have 24 months or more of industrial, factory or manufacturing experience.

Education: High school graduate or General Education Diploma

Working rotating shifts and overtime when needed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Central Flying Service

JOB TITLE: Avionics Technicians

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Language Skills:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively to the customers or employees of organization

Mathematical Skills:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts and to apply concepts of basic math and algebra

Reasoning Ability:

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret and follow a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Physical:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 80 pounds. These are the requirements with or without a reasonable accommodation.

A typical workweek consists of 8 hours per day, 40 hours per week, with some overtime required.

HOW TO APPLY:

Central Flying Service

1501 Bond Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202, United States

EVENT: Arkansas Children’s Radiology Virtual Career Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, July 29 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE: X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Interventional Radiology, Radiology RNs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

RSVP to rodgersel@archildrens.org or click on the Zoom link the day of the event.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Mathematics

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor of Mathematics to begin August 2021.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach developmental mathematics, Quantitative Literacy, College Algebra and possible upper-level courses. Online instruction via the Canvas LMS platform will be required.

The individual hired will:

• Maintain a 5/5 Fall & Spring course load

• Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, and Online course offerings as needed

• Teach at our satellite locations as needed

• Develop and deliver online mathematics courses

• Maintain an active roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines

• Assist with curriculum development and review

• Participate in program assessment

• Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

• Institutional committee service



The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Mathematics, Math Education, or closely related field or Master’s degree and 18 graduate semester hours in Mathematics, Math Education.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Program Coordinator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The position of Program Coordinator reports directly to the ASU Beebe Campus Operations Manager at the Little Rock Air Force Base Campus and provides academic advising, administrative support, business management, campus marketing and promotional functions for the Little Rock Air Force Base campus of ASU-Beebe.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinates with faculty all roster changes and creates and distributes rosters for each term. Tracks faculty and staff absences for reporting purposes and class coverage. Performs academic advising to assist current and prospective students. Assists students who have transfer credits to make course schedule changes, provide proof of prerequisite course completion and requests official transcripts. Tracks and assists students scheduling academic placement tests, credit exams, or make-up exams. Performs and/or business management functions, balance and verify deposits and create deposit reports, submission/tracking of requisitions, purchase orders, and purchasing card transactions. Coordinates with Marketing, Campus Coordinator of Operations and Testing Administrator on all webpage designs and updates, social media, or advertising LRAFB. Coordinates Little Rock Air Force Base campus academic schedules and other activities with affected ASU-Beebe campuses and departments for purposes of student recruitment, new student orientation, student success, student retention and graduation. Assists students, faculty and staff with the admission and registration process. Coordinates, roster changes with faculty. Monitors timeliness of course grade entry by faculty members to meet college deadlines. Posts final grades for students using military tuition assistance into the US Air Force Academic Portal to meet military guidelines. Prepares and reviews all statistical reports in concert with the Campus Coordinator of Operations and Testing Administrator for ASU-Beebe/LRAFB and local and state agencies upon request. Participates and assist in coordination of ASUB/LRAFB Education Fairs, Open Houses, professional association memberships and other events as appropriate. Collaborates with the Campus Coordinator of Operations, Testing Administrator and Admissions to confirm all marketing plans and recruiting events.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc., plus 2 years related experience and/or training.

PAY: $31,327

LOCATION: Little Rock Air Force Base Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capital of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: L’Oreal

JOB TITLE: Mechanic

JOB DESCRIPTION QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate of Applied Science or equivalent electronics or electro-mechanical experience preferred

May be required to pass confined space certification and/or forklift certification

Minimum of 2-3 years of related industrial maintenance experience

JOB SALARY: Starting at $23 per hour

HOW TO APPLY: