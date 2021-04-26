Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in maintenance, accounting, education, HR, and more

EVENT: Big on Little Rock Hospitality Industry Job Fair

HOST: Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHO: Members of the Arkansas hospitality industry & all job seekers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Representatives from sectors across the industry will be there — restaurants, hotels, attractions, event venues — seeking qualified employees for jobs in accounting, administration, management, sales, event set-up, front desk, security, housekeeping, serving, bartending, cooking, groundskeepers, and more.

EVENT: Amazon Virtual Information Session & Job Fair

HOST: Amazon.com, Inc. & Little Rock Regional Chamber

DATES & TIMES:

Virtual Information Session – Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m.

Virtual Information Session – Friday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Drive-thru Job Fair – Saturday May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

The Drive-thru Job Fair will be held at the Little Rock Workforce Center at 5401 South University Avenue.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

During these virtual sessions and drive-thru event, company officials will describe the position requirements including the minimum hiring age of 18 and the need for a high school diploma or equivalent. Job benefits will also be detailed including medical benefits that begin on the first day of work, tuition assistance, stock award program, and an employee discount program.

Hiring for both the Port of Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities is set to begin in late May with anticipated starting dates in mid to late summer 2021.

To learn more and to register for one of the virtual information sessions, job seekers can visit www.AmazonLR.com. Interested job seekers are also encouraged to join Amazon’s exclusive community to be the first to hear about job opportunities through text notification. To sign up text LTRNOW1 to 77088.

JOB TITLE: Sanitation Thrower

POSITION SUMMARY: The general purpose of the Thrower is to ensure residential trash and recycling is picked up in a timely manner, weed eat various facilities around the city, and keep the city streets clean and free of debris.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE: Pick up trash, yard waste, and recycled items; dump trash with forklift, operate packer on back of truck, observe safety procedures while performing trash pick-up, work with other members of trash crew, watch out for other members of the crew as well as self while working around equipment and facilities, weed eat, cut grass, blow leaves, wash and fuel trucks and equipment as needed, grease trucks and backhoe, cut trees, operate refuse compactors, instructs users in the proper methods of separating and depositing different materials, clean areas around station, clean break room, sweep floors and mop, assist transfer station operator, and completes other duties and tasks as needed or assigned.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE: Qualifications include high school diploma or general education degree (GED) and 1 to 6 months related experience and/or training; or the equivalent combination of education and experience.

STARTING WAGE: $11.00 / hour

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Staff Accountant

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY: To assist with timeliness, accuracy, and completeness of financial reporting internally and externally, prepares and provides accurate financial accounting, reporting, and assist with regulatory and tax filings, and administers all payroll functions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training, or experience. Position requires a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or a related field and three years’ experience in general accounting, taxes, payroll and/or investments.

Position requires effective verbal and written communication skills; interpersonal and problem solving skills; knowledge of intermediate Microsoft Excel and Word functionality; 10-key, accounting and alphanumeric data entry.

Employees are to adhere to department and corporate policies and procedures, serve internal and external customers and support the goal of other departments and the company.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Credentialing Coordinator

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY: Supports Professional Relations by maintaining records in the credentialing/re-credentialing program and resolving claim adjudication issues related to claims system. Performs administrative and research functions

REQUIREMENTS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training, or experience. Position requires an associate’s degree, technical, or vocational in business or related field, and one year of insurance experience.

Position requires basic knowledge of dental terminology and dental procedures, experience working with word processing and spreadsheet software, effective verbal and written communication skills, as well as organizational and analytical skills. Experience with provider system, NPF, client and provider contracts is preferred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Vice President, Human Resources

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

JOB SUMMARY: Responsible for leading, developing, and implementing comprehensive and innovative organizational human capital functions. This position is responsible for leading all areas of Human Resources in support of the organization’s business plan and in alignment with the strategic direction of the organization.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience. Position requires a bachelor’s degree in a related field, seven years’ human resources experience, and five years’ related management experience.

Position also requires:

Experienced Talent Management + Human Resources Leader: demonstrated expertise in human resources and talent management functions. This person will have an extensive background managing and developing Human Resources Teams and demonstrated experience coaching Executive Teams in building their own leadership and management skills. Highly qualified candidates will bring innovative and proven practices in building and supporting teams in a remote work environment.

Adept at Change Management + Continuous Improvement: a background of managing significant organizational change and staff development, with a focus on continuous improvement and insights into the impacts of these changes on the culture of an organization. Practical experience in communicating change to executive leadership and staff within the organization. Demonstrated success in a fast-paced, collaborative, and learning-oriented environment.

Experienced Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Leader: This position will work across the organization to nurture a transparent and compassionate culture where employees feel able to bring their full selves to work, supported and cared for personally and professionally and able to productively and openly engage in critical conversations. He/she/they will uphold the values of equity and inclusion in all systems and policies of the organization.

Relationship Builder + Collaborator: skilled at building and sustaining excellent relationships both within and external to the organization. She/he/they will be a natural partner with demonstrated ability to connect, build bridges and work collaboratively. This person will model passion for the mission, a respect for people and a commitment to moving the organization forward.

Strategic Partner + Communicator: model adaptive problem-solving skills with a focus on strong written and verbal communication, and the ability to articulate a clear and compelling vision and generate buy-in for that vision.

model adaptive problem-solving skills with a focus on strong written and verbal communication, and the ability to articulate a clear and compelling vision and generate buy-in for that vision. Role model of confidentiality and integrity for all levels in the organization.

Proven history of building strong influential relationships across varying levels in organization

SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) or HRCI Senior Certified Professional (SPHR) certification preferred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Dental Consultant

JOB LOCATION: Sherwood, AR

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reviews certain claims to include attachments (e.g. radiographs, periodontal charting, photos, narratives, and patient chart notes/progress notes) and make a determination to approve, deny, disallow, or allow alternate treatment based upon guidelines of the group contract. Administers claim review utilizing current processing policies/guidelines/standards, DeltaUSA processing policies, group contracts, provider agreements and state laws applicable to claims adjudication. Investigates, makes determinations, performs or coordinates adjustments on difficult provider claim appeals, confers with treating dentists on questionable treatment cases when indicated, and documents results. Keeps current on ADA CDT procedure codes, DeltaUSA processing policies, DDAR processing policies, policies of self-funded groups, and current dental techniques and procedures. Coordinates with Dental Review Specialists on issues relating to specific claim reviews when additional information is needed. Provides dental expertise and/or interpretation of dental policies, procedures codes and processing guidelines to internal and external contacts. Conduct peer-to-peer discussions with the treating provider to allow the treating provider a chance to discuss the UM determination in effort to alleviate the need for an appeal.

REQUIREMENTS:

Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or experience.

Position requires a current, unrestricted license to practice dentistry in Arkansas. Must have at least ten (10) years of clinical experience in the practice of dentistry. Must be qualified to render a clinical opinion about dental conditions, procedures, and treatment. Must have knowledge of dental terminology. Must be able to read and interpret radiographs. Must have good oral and written communication skills. Must have moderate computer skills.

Employees are to adhere to department and corporate policies and procedures, serve internal and external customers and support the goal of other departments and the company.

This description is intended to indicate the general responsibilities and level of work difficulty that will be required of positions given this title, and should not be construed as declaring what the specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position should be. It is not intended to limit or in any way modify the right of management to assign, direct, and control the work of employees under their supervision. The use of a particular expression or illustration describing responsibilities shall not be held to exclude other responsibilities that are of similar kinds or levels of difficulty.

Applicants that are invited in for an interview will be asked to complete an alphanumeric data entry assessment and have an adjusted keystroke per hour of 5,305 and 95% accuracy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs academic advising to assist current and prospective students. Assists students who have transfer credits to make course schedule changes, provide proof of prerequisite course completion and requests official transcripts. Tracks and assists students scheduling academic placement tests, credit exams, and make-up exams. Provides enrollment counseling to students regarding admissions requirements (for testers and non-testers), placement testing, test administration and test score interpretation for testers. Assists students, faculty and staff with the admissions and registration process. Coordinates with Marketing and Public Relations all webpage designs and updates, social media and advertising for the LRAFB testing center. Facilitates and supports the academic advising process including retesting students as needed and advising students as requested in the absence of the assigned advisor; Review registration data each semester to validate proper math and English placement and notify designated instructional personnel regarding incorrect placement; Coordinates the input of all test scores and test waivers into CNS the student information system; Maintains and reports data on test administration on a regular basis;. Coordinates Little Rock Air Force Base campus academic schedules and other activities with affected ASU-Beebe campuses and departments for purposes of student recruitment, new student orientation, student success, student retention and graduation. Participates and assist in coordination of ASUB/LRAFB Education Fairs, Open Houses, and other events as appropriate.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

Some evening hours and light travel may be required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor\’s Degree required with 2 years experience in testing administration, student or customer service or business.

PAY: $35,000-$38,000

LOCATION: Little Rock Air Force BaseCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Veteran and Military Affairs Counselor

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Military and VA Coordinator/Specialist is responsible for processing military tuition assistance forms, submits veteran’s benefits data to the VA, and processes civilian tuition assistance forms within the targeted Service Level Performance Goals set by the Department. The incumbent will advise, counsel, and effectively communicate information regarding benefits available to military and veteran student populations; perform position duties while maintaining compliance with Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) regulations and policies; and adhere to FERPA standards.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assists with the processing of all military and veterans educational assistance programs to include military and civilian tuition assistance, veterans benefits (all chapters),and tuition benefits. Advises and encourages student success and persistence via telephone and email communications within established deadlines. Provides informational resources and counseling to military and veteran students regarding educational benefits to include military tuition assistance, veteran benefits, employer benefits, and federal financial aid. Certifies all chapters of VA benefits, report progress of veteran and military students. Maintains communication with VA and military, and other 3rd party representatives. Maintains awareness of compliance regulations and VA & DoD education policies in all aspects of processing student documentation. Contributes to the continued improvement of the team through active participation in meetings, training, and professional development opportunities. Records student interactions and receipt of student documents. Keeps supervisors and peers aware of project status and completion as well as notable trends in student observation and interaction, in order for supervisors to assess initiatives or changes to current processes as needed. Some evening hours and light travel may be required. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc, plus 7 to 11 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $40,000-$45,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Walker’s Wrecker and Repair

JOB TITLE: Auto Repair Mechanic

SALARY: Paid weekly, based on experience

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for a skilled Auto Mechanic to maintain and repair vehicles. You will be responsible for troubleshooting issues and fixing them, aiming to maximum reliability and functionality.

An excellent auto mechanic has good eye-hand coordination and manual dexterity. They are well-versed in complex mechanical or electronical systems of vehicles and have excellent problem-solving abilities. They must also be good communicators to provide advice to customers.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Proven experience as auto mechanic

Excellent knowledge of mechanical, electrical and electronic components of vehicles

Working knowledge of vehicle diagnostic systems and methods

Ability to handle various tools (e.g. pliers) and heavy equipment (e.g. lift)

Willingness to observe all safety precautions for protections against accidents, dangerous fluids, chemicals etc.

Excellent physical condition

High school diploma is preferred; Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is preferred

Valid certification (e.g ASE) is a definite plus

Must have own tools

HOW TO APPLY: