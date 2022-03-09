JOB TITLE: Alumni and Development Systems Specialist

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Alumni and Development Systems Specialist is a position within Information Technology Services that works directly with the Associate Vice Chancellor for Advancement Services and end-users in the Office of Alumni and Development to deliver technical services, reporting, integration, configuration, and custom programming in support of our end users’ advancement/fundraising efforts

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Mathematics, Management Information Systems or related field is required. At least one year of experience with SQL queries and reporting/data analytics is required.

STARTING PAY: $50,000

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: ERP Business Analysts-Developer

POSITION SUMMARY:

The ERP Business Analysts – Developer’s primary role is to act as a liaison between functional end-users and IT Services for programming needs for the Project One implementation at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. This includes understanding and communicating complex Workday business processes and development of application solutions to support the legacy system remediation necessary for Workday implementation.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Accounting, or Management Information Systems or an equivalent of education and work experience. Experience with ERP project implementations. Strong communication skills and experience working collaboratively with functional users.

STARTING PAY: $55,000-$65,000

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: AutoZone Drive-Up Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

4228 E. McCain Blvd Unit A, North Little Rock, AR 72117

8800 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, AR 72204

724 S. Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or candidates are welcome to drive-up or walk-in the day of the hiring event and interview with one of AutoZone’s representatives. AutoZone will be making same day job offers for qualified candidates and are looking to fill between 50 to 60 positions across the Little Rock Metro and surrounding viewing areas. Positions include Sales/Customer Service Reps, Delivery Drivers, and Retail Management positions.

If anyone is unable to attend one of these events, please feel free to go to your local AutoZone and request an interview with the Store Manager directly or can apply online at www.AutoZone.com/careers. AutoZone offers competitive wages, great benefits, and an excellent working environment! Come join the #1 auto parts retailer in the country and get “In the Zone” with AutoZone!

EVENT: Methodist Family Health Job Fair

DATE: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

TIME:

Interviews by appointment from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCATION:

Cafeteria inside Methodist Behavioral Hospital

1601 Murphy Drive

Maumelle, AR

BACKGROUND: Methodist Family Health welcomes career seekers to a fair in central Arkansas. It will be in the cafeteria at Methodist Behavioral Hospital at 1601 Murphy Dr. in Maumelle on Wed., March 16. The times for the fair is by appointments between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or drop in from 4-7 p.m. To make an appointment, e-mail HumanResources@MethodistFamily.org.

There are immediate openings for entry-level through leadership positions for professionals who love children and want to see them thrive, and those seeking employment with Methodist Family Health can discuss with hiring managers onsite our opportunities for full-time, part-time and contract career opportunities.

Available positions include: