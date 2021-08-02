Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in higher education, delivery, food service, management and more

EVENT: Arkansas Department of Human Service & Arkansas Health Center Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Services Center – 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive, Door 2 in Little Rock

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

AHC is hiring housekeepers, dietary/kitchen, CNA’s, LPN’s, and RN’s. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or GED and must be able to pass a background check and drug screen. They have training and offer free training for CNA if hired on. Must have ID and Social Security Card for interview.

CALL 501-372-5100 EXT. 1250 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: ABM Industries Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Services Center – 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive, Door 2 in Little Rock

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

ABM Industries is hiring general cleaners, warehouse workers, pallet techs, PIT techs, and shift leads. Wages from $14 to $17 an hour. Must be 18 years old, pre-employment background check and drug screen required. Hiring for North Little Rock location. Pre-apply online at www.abm.com/careers.

CALL 501-372-5100 EXT. 1250 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EVENT: Baptist Health Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Services Center – 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive, Door 2 in Little Rock

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Baptist Health is hiring environmental service technicians. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and must be able to pass drug screen.

CALL 501-372-5100 EXT. 1250 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Verification Coordinator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The primary purpose of the Verification Coordinator is to support staff members with complex verification questions, provide excellent customer service, and support the departmental and university’s mission.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Determine eligibility for federal, state, institutional and other aid programs in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, policies, guidelines, and other governing bodies. Explains financial aid policies, procedures, and regulations to enrolled and prospective students; conducts routine interviews and advises students seeking financial aid according to established guidelines; elevates unique inquiries to the appropriate staff member. Review student files verifying application for accuracy and completeness; requests additional information in compliance with federal and state laws. Participates in training to maintain knowledge of current processes, procedures, and regulations. Provides support and guidance to other team members concerning verification rules and regulations. Communicate with State Agencies concerning financial aid funds received and reconciles funds. Represents the college as a speaker, presenter, or in similar capacities in high schools, service clubs, community events, and other activities of a similar nature. Demonstrate a positive attitude and a team approach toward accomplishing departmental/institutional goals and cultivate these same characteristics in team members. Assists in reviewing the financial aid policy and procedure handbook to align with federal regulations. Other duties as needed.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree and 6 months of financial aid experience.

PAY: $35,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Counselor/Student Success Coach

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community is seeking to fill two Counselor/Student Success Coach positions. One will be located on the Beebe Campus and one will be located on the Searcy Campus.

The position of Counselor/Student Success Coach reports directly to the Director of Advising and Learning and is responsible for personal counseling and referral, academic counseling, counseling-related outreach programming, early alert, career counseling, and assisting with test proctoring.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides personal counseling to students in a variety of areas to promote holistic student health and retention, including personal and academic success counseling. Refers students to mental health counseling services. Serves as co-chair of Early Alert task force. Coordinates and implements proactive outreach programs and activities to promote student success, academic success, holistic health, unplanned pregnancy prevention, drug and alcohol prevention, Safe Spring Break, suicide prevention, sexual assault awareness/prevention, sexual harassment prevention, and other topics. Provides support to the Testing Center, including proctoring tests and maintaining testing integrity and security. Coordinates Career Services programming for the Searcy campus. Serves as academic advisor to incoming students during registration periods. Participates in campus events, including new student orientation, Vanguard Days, College Goal Sunday, residence hall orientations, Move-In Day, and other activities. Conducts assessment of counseling/student success services and programs. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned. Some evening/weekend work and light travel may be required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s Degree Required. Preferred Education and/or Experience: Master’s degree in one of the following fields: counseling, psychology, social work, or related field. LAC, LPC, LCSW, or MSW licensure and experience in a higher educational environment.

PAY: $34,000-$37,000

LOCATION: Beebe and Searcy Campuses

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu

EMPLOYER: United States Postal Service

JOB TITLE: Rural Carrier Associate

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR area

STARTING PAY: $19.06 per hour, paid bi-weekly.

REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass

drug screening and a criminal background investigation. They must have a valid state driver’s license, a

safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to www.usps.com/careers. From the Careers page, select “Search jobs,” enter “Little Rock”

as the keyword, select “Arkansas” as the location and hit “Start.” Current job postings with locations and

requirements will appear. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional

opportunities.

EMPLOYER: Palco

JOB TITLE: Support Coordinator

LOCATION: Little Rock, Lake Village, Texarkana & Pine Bluff

JOB DESCRIPTION:

A Support Coordinator is someone who guides, mentors, teaches, and supports the elderly and individuals with disabilities who choose to self-direct Arkansas Medicaid services through the Independent Choices and ARChoices waiver program.

EDUCATION & QUALIFICATIONS:

A minimum of three years of experience working with the public isrequired.

Experience as a patient navigator, community connector, community health worker, lay health

advisor, health educator, or case manager preferred.

A Bachelor’s degree or some college education is preferred.

RATE:

Hourly rate based on relevant experience, education, and qualifications (rate also applies to travel time between participant homes).

Benefits package offered according to employee classification.

Auto stipend based on level of travel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Red Lobster

JOB TITLE: Certified Restaurant Supervisor

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Certified Restaurant Supervisor (CRS), you will be responsible for supporting the management team to ensure that restaurant operations run smoothly, while also filling important team member roles on the hourly schedule. A successful CRS provides direction and assistance to our GREAT team members to ensure our world class seafood is prepared perfectly and served hot and fast. Satisfying our guests and running a great business is what this job is all about.

Education, Experience and other Key Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor’s degree preferred

Must be at least 21 years of age

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

JOB TITLE: Plumbing Systems Manager

OVERVIEW:

Under the direction of the Assistant Director of Engineering and Operations, this position is responsible for managing the maintenance and repair of the Plumbing systems that serve the medical, educational, and research facilities on the UAMS Campus. These systems are vital to the safety, comfort, and general wellbeing of patients, students and employees. This position is also responsible for managing maintenance and repair during non-standard business hours as well as assisting with all problems and/or emergencies relating to facility issues on the UAMS Campus.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving patient care and the lives of Arkansans.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Drives to and from UAMS work sites, reviewing, prioritizing, and assigning work orders for personnel under his supervision ensuring that the highest priority work orders are scheduled appropriately.

Ensures assigned personnel are performing work efficiently. Reviews work orders to ensure they are complete and correct before they are closed.

Provides professional quality and craftsmanship of all work performed by all assigned staff and assigned contractors.

Monitors all work in progress to ensure proper permanent, long-term quality of craftsmanship.

Develops quality control/assurance measures to ensure all assigned personnel are performing all work to standard.

Ensures that all work is performed in accordance with all local, state, and federal codes; as well as any other applicable regulations and standards.

Supervises duties of assigned personnel including but not limited to: approving leave time, scheduling training, performance evaluations, and employee discipline.

Assists in budget preparation for areas of responsibility and ensures these areas meet budget obligations.

Ensures strategies and procedures to enhance employees’ productivity, safety and morale are followed.

Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

High school Diploma/GED PLUS ten (10) years of plumbing experience with five (5) years of supervisory experience

Arkansas Journeyman’s Plumbing License

Valid driver’s license with fewer than 12 points on their Motor Vehicle Record

Computer program proficiency level: Novice

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.