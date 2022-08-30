DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: In-person at Mosaic Church at 6221 Colonel Glenn Rd. A, Little Rock, AR 72204 or virtually by clicking here.

ABOUT THE EVENT: When it comes to your future, you should get what you want. Drop by any of the booths at the $40,000+ hiring event to get career advice or employment.

COMPANIES:

Webster University – Little Rock Area Campuses

C.A.T.

Arkansas Baptist College

C&C Lawn Service Care, LLC

Little Rock Workforce Development Board (LRWDB)

Black Swan Catering Company

VA Regional Office

ESS is now hiring substitutes to work at the Pulaski County Special School District. Come to our upcoming hiring even to learn more and apply.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: 925 E. Dixon Road, Little Rock, AR 72206

OPEN POSITIONS: Substitutes

ESS ADVANTAGES:

We offer benefits – medical, dental, vision, 401k, and more!

You’ll receive training and ongoing support

Employee discount program and bonus opportunities

Our partner districts routinely hire our substitutes for full-time teaching positions

We have hundreds of local substitute opportunities available when you’re not in a long-term role – you can use our system to accept the jobs you want 24/7 by phone, internet, or text message

QUALIFICATIONS: To become a substitute teacher in Arkansas, you need a minimum of High School Diploma or GED and an approved Arkansas Background Check. Background checks are temporarily being offered free in Arkansas for all substitute teachers.

Click here to register to attend the meeting.

Please start an application before the meeting by visiting ESS.com and clicking on Job Seekers.

Can’t make the event, but still interested? You can apply online at any time at www.ESS.jobs.

JOB TITLE: Nursing/Clinical Simulation Coordinator

SUMMARY OF JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Nursing Clinical/Simulation Coordinator is responsible for planning and coordination of student nurse laboratory, clinical, and simulation experiences, and serves as a liaison between the nursing department and clinical partners.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates and facilitates nursing laboratory, clinical, and simulation experiences for all levels of nursing students. Includes but is not limited to requesting clinical sites and facilities, clinical faculty and student assignments, orientation for clinical experiences, and a preceptorship program.

Collaborates with the Director of Nursing and course faculty in planning, designing, organizing, and delivering clinical, lab, and simulation activities to meet the needs and schedule of the course.

Serves as a member of the nursing faculty and is charged with managing and directing the nursing laboratory, clinical, and simulation learning experiences.

Monitors inventory and orders necessary supplies for the skills and simulation lab, including performing the annual inventory

Utilizes and emphasizes instructional methods that promote the development of critical thinking, problem-solving, decision-making, and clinical competency for real-life application in the simulation lab.

Create and update objectives on course syllabi related to laboratory, clinic, and simulation experiences.

Maintain policies and procedures manual for the labs.

Creates and manages assigned databases to ensure complete and accurate information related to clinical and simulation experiences.

This position may require travel to other ASUB campuses and a flexible schedule including occasional evening and weekend hours may be needed.

Provides onboarding/orientation for new faculty and ensures clear objectives & expectations related to clinical and simulation.

Provides comprehensive support to the faculty and the Director of Nursing regarding clinical and simulation experiences.

Teach classes and attend clinical rotations throughout the calendar year as needed

Performs other related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of Two (2) years of related experience that includes simulation technology and patient care

Bachelor of Science in Nursing required.

Current, unencumbered RN license in the state of Arkansas

PAY: $38,425

LOCATION: Searcy/ Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Assistant Controller/Contracts & Grants Administrator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Assistant Controller/Grants Administrator maintains general financial records and performs various accounting functions for the University including bank statement reconciliations, general ledger postings, processing fringe benefit payments, and other related tasks. This position is also responsible for planning, organizing, and managing the fiscal aspects of local, state, and federal grants obtained by the University. The position will also serve as back-up for the Payroll Accountant.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee all functions related to grants. This includes federal and state grants. Work closely with Grant Directors to monitor budgets, process budget modifications, provide month-end expense reports to Directors, prepare required reporting for grant providers, and process billings/draw down for grants. This also includes financial aid (i.e. Pell, direct loans, etc.). Prepare bank reconciliations for all University banks accounts including operating, investment, and payroll. Perform duties related to general ledger. Prepare, process, and file journal entries. Process internal departmental budget charges and reconcile capital equipment purchases monthly. Perform payroll related duties. Including serving as backup for Payroll Accountant if needed, verifying payroll checks and payroll requisitions each pay period. Process fringe benefit reconciliations and payments. Provide support and assistance to the Controller as needed. This includes processing journal entries, generating reports as needed, assistance with year-end close. Assist auditors as needed. Prepare external third-party billing. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, or related field.

Fund accounting experience strongly preferred.

PAY: $42,000-$46,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: School Photographer

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY: $15/hour, paid drive time, as well as the possibility of being eligible for additional incentives/contests

DESCRIPTION:

Lifetouch School Photography captures smiling faces from kindergarten through high school graduation. Our photographers provide schools and families with high-quality images and a memorable Picture Day experience from start to finish.

OUR SCHOOL PHOTOGRAPHERS ENJOY:

Paid photography training to advance your skills and experience, no prior photography experience required, we’ll teach you everything required!

Photographing in an active and fun environment with kids of all ages

Competitive pay –$15/hour, paid drive time, as well as the possibility of being eligible for additional incentives/contests

incentives/contests Traveling to area schools from the comfort of their own vehicle

THE SKILLS YOU’LL BRING:

Energy and passion for capturing the images of students (pre-k through K12) and making lasting memories

Willingness to work a varied seasonal schedule (mostly Mon-Fri), including early mornings and extended days as necessary

Reliable, insured vehicle and U.S. driver’s license

Ability to lift and operate camera equipment (equipment provided) – up to 40 lbs.

Minimum 18 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent experience

Strong customer service skills

We are hiring immediately and seeking energetic, creative, and friendly seasonal Photographers for school picture days. If you’re interested in an exciting career in photography, enjoy working with kids and love being in a new setting every day, we want to work with you!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Program Assistant

SALAYRY: $44,276 – $66,486 a year

SUMMARY:

Securing Travel, Protecting People – At the Transportation Security Administration, you will serve in a high-stakes environment to safeguard the American way of life. In cities across the country, you would secure airports, seaports, railroads, highways, and/or public transit systems, thus protecting America’s transportation infrastructure and ensuring freedom of movement for people and commerce.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

You must possess U.S. Citizenship or be a U.S. National.

You must complete a favorable Background Investigation (BI).

Selective Service registration is required.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.