Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in health care, customer service, transportation, and more

EVENT: Ambassador Hiring Event
DATE & TIME: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LOCATION: Goodwill Career Center – 3209 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Ambassador will be hiring for production processors, production helpers, shipping helpers, and machine operators.
- Starting pay between $11.00/hour to $15.40/hour.
- Pre-employment background check and drug testing required.
- Interviews will be conducted onsite.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Bill Miller at 870-569-4030 or Billy.Miller@GoodwillAR.org
EVENT: ABM Industries Hiring Event
DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Goodwill Career Center – 7400 Scott Hamilton, Door 2, Little Rock, AR
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- ABM Industries is hiring general cleaners, warehouse workers, pallet techs, PIT techs, and shift leads.
- Wages from $14 to $17 an hour.
- Must be 18 years old, pre-employment background check and drug screen required.
- Hiring for North Little Rock location.
- Pre-apply online by clicking here.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
- 501-372-5100 ext. 1250
- www.GoodwillAR.org/career-services
EMPLOYER: Above and Beyond Care, Inc.
JOB TITLE:
Above and Beyond Care, Inc. is waiver provider for adults with developmental disabilities. We are urgently hiring for direct support professionals throughout the state to assist our clients in their homes and the community.
STARTING PAY:
Starting pay is $12-13 per hour, and we are currently offering a sign-on bonus.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 18 years or older
- High school diploma or GED
- Clear drug screen
- Clear background checks
- Reliable transportation and current, valid auto insurance
All training is provided free of charge to the employee, including CPR training.
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants may request an application by calling (501) 213-0239 or find the link our online application on our Facebook page, Above and Beyond Care, Inc.
EMPLOYER: Lincare, Inc.
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Rep
JOB LOCATION: Mountain Home, AR
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- work directly with medical professionals and physicians to facilitate patient care
- advocate for and work in lockstep with chronic patients
- partner with physicians and other health care providers to facilitate the ongoing medical care of their patients
- make a difference in the growth of an organization and the quality of care they offer their patients
- work for an organization that rewards success and fosters a culture of promotion
QUALIFICATIONS:
- High school diploma or GED required
- Ability to learn and apply market and product information, as well as patient billing and insurance requirements
- Problem solving skills
- Documentation skills
- Listening skills
- Adept at resolving conflict
- Ability to analyze information
- Multitasking capabilities
- Computer and technological literacy
- Positive and professional personal image
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Schneider
JOB TITLE: Flatbed Truck Driver – PODS
AVERAGE PAY: $1,130 to $1,380 weekly
*Top drivers earn $77,000
*$7,500 sign-on bonus
HOME TIME: Every other week
EXPERIENCE: 3 months or greater CDL experience
OVERVIEW:
- Flatbed trailer hauling multi-stop freight.
- Strap and secure PODS containers.
- 1-3 loads per week.
- Drive within all 48 states.
PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:
- Mileage pay (practical miles).
- Weekly paychecks.
- Weekly performance pay.
- Unlimited referral bonus potential.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
- Live within 75 miles of Little Rock, AR.
- Minimum 3 months of Class A driving experience.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.