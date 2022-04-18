JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative (75 open positions)

JOB DUTIES: Summit Utilities is looking for outstanding Customer Service Representatives to help our customers obtain natural gas service and resolve their account needs. The position requires the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, attention to detail and a courteous demeanor while ensuring one-call resolution.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS:

Customer-focused with positive professional attitude

Utility Industry experience a strong plus

Experience in customer service, tech support, back-office support

Solid computer skills including CIS and Microsoft Office Suite

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to thrive in an emerging environment and comfortable with change

Ability to build relationships with your team and customers

Eagerness for ongoing learning, development, and career progression

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent business experience

High School Diploma / GED required

PAY: We believe that hard work should pay off, so we make sure that our compensation and total rewards are competitive. Standard starting compensation is commensurate with experience.

LOCATION: Remote/Work from home and residing in the Little Rock, Ft. Smith, or Northwest Arkansas area

ABOUT THE COMPANY: We are a growing company with a mission to deliver clean, safe, affordable, and reliable energy solutions to our customers through exceptional service and a strong commitment to our communities. Summit was named one of the best places to work in Arkansas 2020. We aim to bring warmth and energy to everything we do. Being part of the Summit team means embracing excellence, diversity, and innovation, committing to safety!

EVENT: The Hannah Project presents Community Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

Wrightsville Gymnasium

13024 Highway 365 S.

Little Rock, AR 72206

For more information, contact Merlene Smith, Event Coordinator at 501-837-9382 or email suzyqdesigns70@yahoo.com.

EVENT: Lonoke County Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Veterans Park Community Center in Cabot, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This job fair will include over 450+ job opportunities from various industries in the Central Arkansas Region. Employers

that will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:

Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care Amazon Arkansas Department of Correction Arkansas Federal Credit Union Arkansas Rehabilitation Services Building Bridges C & S Siding Cabot Public Schools Centennial Bank City of Cabot Consolidated Admin Services, LLC Dairy Queen EOC TRIO Program Katy Cerasale Kiko’s Kountry RV Pinnacle Structures Popeyes Regions Bank Southern Paramedic Service Spring Creek Health and Rehab StoneBridge Cabot Structurlam Superior Senior Care US NAVY

This will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to network with employers and learn more about the various job opportunities available in the area. Attendees will also be able to leave a lasting impression on employers by engaging with them in person.

Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.

Attendees are encouraged to confirm their attendance by clicking here.

For more information regarding this event please reach out to Shawntel Robinson at 501-730-9868 or by email at shawntel.robinson@capdd.org.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse/delivery

LOCATION: 101 North State Street, Pine Bluff, AR

SCHEDULE: Full-time schedule. Sunday through Thursday, hours may vary; more details upon interview

JOB SUMMARY:

Performs functions in warehouse involving receiving, picking, pulling and loading of materials in a safe manner. Drives company vehicle to transport products, supplies, mail and cash to and from specified destinations.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Withdraws merchandise and supplies from the warehouse.

Verifies load against products ordered; prepares delivery tickets or shipping papers when applicable.

Loads products, supplies, mail and cash onto vehicle; drives to designated locations; unloads truck, and distributes delivered items as instructed; picks up product, supplies and cash funds to be returned to branch or designated location; obtains and approves receipts or delivery slips; returns to warehouse and unloads vehicle distributing items as directed.

Collects empty containers and unsold merchandise for return to warehouse and/or disposal.

Monitors product usage; makes adjustments to control inventory turns.

Ensures proper handling of perishable products; maintains refrigeration of food and beverages.

Maintains security of cash and property by locking unattended vehicle, securing funds in a locked safe, and securing keys and vehicle at end of shift.

Unloads and cleans trash from vehicle; performs daily vehicle operative checks; maintains truck log according to state and federal regulations; reports vehicle problems; secures keys and vehicle.

Performs the job safely while adhering to company safety standards.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have experience with forklift and power jacks. Valid driver’s license required based on vehicle to be used according to state or federal requirements.

HOW TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: Quest Diagnostics

JOB TITLE: Driver / Courier

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

SUMMARY:

The Route Service Representative (RSR) is the face of Quest Diagnostics to the public, our customers and acts as an Ambassador for the company in everything he/she does. Everyday Excellence is a critical component in fulfilling this position requirement. This position performs day to day route operations by serving client needs with regard to properly tracking, sorting, storing and transporting patient specimens and other materials including but not limited to supplies and patient results.

BASIC PURPOSE:

The RSR is assigned up to a maximum of two (2) routes which may include:, Routine Route, STAT Route, Weekend Routes or Shuttle/Relay Route; Safely operates company vehicle to pick up, properly store and deliver specimens and other materials; and provides service to internal and external customers in an organized, efficient, and professional manner.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for compliance with all processes including and not limited to: timekeeping, attendance and punctuality, vehicle safety and cleanliness, safety and OSHA requirements, handheld /scanning device and usage, proper handling and storage of all samples from the client office to the drop off point, proper packing of specimens for shipment, end of day vehicle checks, dress code, code of conduct and all Company / Regional / Logistics policies and procedures. Responsible for the safe and timely transportation of specimens, supplies, reports, equipment and materials to the appropriate destination. Responsible for operating company vehicle safely as well as maintaining a valid driver’s license and driving record within acceptable company guidelines. Ensure route is started with proper equipment tools. i.e., route scanner sync/paper logs, carry bag, properly prepared coolers for 3 separate thermal storage, dry ice, cell phone, keys, door hangers, observation reports, etc. Follow route as scheduled/sequenced while allowing for will-call stops and special pickups. Maintain specimen integrity at all times, including the utilization of specimen carry bag to transport specimens from client office/lockbox to vehicle by temperature. Follow all scan/documentation requirements including but not limited to tissue/irreplaceable and frozen tracking processes. Place “Door Hanger” for will-call clients with no specimens out. Place “Door Hanger” for Daily clients who regularly provide specimens but none are available at scheduled pick-up. The RSR is required to notify their Supervisor and/or Team Leader of service issue for a next morning follow-up. Communicate with Dispatch before leaving an area to ensure will-calls have been cleared. Keep route information, sequencing and all client notes up to date. Attendance and punctuality in meetings and training sessions. Meet all training requirements in a timely manner as assigned. Properly care for and maintain company equipment including scanners, telephones, vehicles etc… Communicate any deficiencies with equipment. Document and provide appropriate client satisfaction information to Logistics Management. Maintain professionalism and a service orientation with clients using Everyday Excellence and the Five Guiding Principles. Demonstrate Everyday Excellence in the Quest Behaviors; Agility, Customer Focus, Transparency, United as One Team and Performance Oriented. Other duties as defined by Logistics Management.

COMPETENCIES FOR SUCCESS:

Everyday Excellence

Behaviors

Ethics and Values

Customer Focus

Personal and Interpersonal Skills

I am customer focused

Integrity and Trust

Act with a Sense of Urgency/ Importance

Approachability

I am service driven

Sincerity

Problem Solving

Composure

I am a professional

Honesty

Decision Quality

Listening

I care about quality.

Respect

Patience

I am knowledgeable

Humor

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education Requirement:

High school diploma/GED strongly preferred, or commensurate work experience required.

Work Experience:

1 year of experience in a customer service, logistics, or delivery-related job strongly preferred. General computer knowledge preferred. Experience with handheld scanner equipment preferred.

Licensure Requirement:

Valid Driver’s license with a minimum of 1-year driving experience and documentation of a Motor Vehicle Record with < three moving violation convictions within the previous 36-month period.

Other:

Focus on the Customer: Acts with the customer/patient in mind. Develops relationships with customers. Communicates openly and transparently: Uses diplomacy and tact with all interactions.

JOB TITLE: Virtual Inbound Sales (IBS) Call Center Representative (300 openings)

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for promoting and selling Company products and services that are both current and emerging. Uses a consultative sales approach to ensure our customers receive the best value. Must be customer-focused individuals, able to communicate effectively and display a professional and positive demeanor. Works on straightforward tasks using established procedures.

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma / GED

RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE:

0-2 Years

SALARY:

Base Pay: $12.00

Total Target Compensation (Base Pay plus Targeted Commission): $21.23

Our sales compensation programs offer the potential for significant upside above targeted earnings for those who overachieve their sales targets.

JOB TITLE: Virtual Inbound Sales (BILINGUAL) Call Center Representative

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for promoting and selling Company products and services that are both current and emerging. Uses a consultative sales approach to ensure our customers receive the best value. Must be customer-focused individuals, able to communicate effectively and display a professional and positive demeanor. Works on straightforward tasks using established procedure

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma / GED

RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE:

0-2 Years

SALARY:

Base Pay: $13.25

Total Target Compensation (Base Pay plus Targeted Commission): $20.17

Our sales compensation programs offer the potential for significant upside above targeted earnings for those who overachieve their sales targets.

