Job Alert: Hiring events, openings education, business

EVENT: Veterans Job Fair & Outreach

HOST: Congressman French Hill with special guest Col. Nate Todd, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs

DATE & TIME: April 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Sherwood Forest – 1111 West Maryland Ave., Sherwood, AR 72120

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Anatomy & Physiology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Anatomy & Physiology to begin August 2021.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to teach survey courses in Anatomy & Physiology and Biology. Courses taught include Anatomy & Physiology I & II, Introduction to Biology to non-science majors, and Principles of Biology to science majors, and Nutrition. Online instruction via the CANVAS LMS platform will be required.

The individual hired will:

• Teach Face-to-Face, Hybrid, Online, and Zoom course offerings as needed. Evening and Saturday courses possible.

• Teach at our satellite locations as needed.

• Provide a safe and clean learning environment in the lab at all times.

• Maintain an active roster of advisees within the division and across the college.

• Collaborate with colleagues and administration on curriculum development and program review within the division.

• Participate in program assessment.

• Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives.

• Institutional committee service.

• Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, Banner, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Master’s degree in Anatomy/Biology/Physiology or other field specializing in Anatomy and Physiology. Additional credentials in nutrition is a plus. One year teaching experience.



PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Research Analyst

JOB DUTIES:

This position is responsible for extracting and analyzing data to produce accurate information in the fulfillment of reporting requirements and ad hoc requests from federal, state, system, accreditation, external and internal entities. This position will also support institutional effectiveness initiatives including data governance, data quality, assessment, and informed decision making in support of the college mission: Transforming Lives Through Quality Learning Experiences.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Regularly research, identify and extract data from internal sources to ensure data quality and perform analyses, exhibiting careful thought and an understanding of the data. Support data and information needs by utilizing institutional data to prepare responses of the highest quality and accuracy in response to external and internal demands. Become familiar with definitions, specifications, and procedures to complete federal, state and system reporting requirements in an accurate and timely manner. Participate in the development of a reliable and effective data environment for decision support through data governance. Develop, document, and maintain processes and procedures for institutional data quality and integrity. Collaborate with other departments and personnel to create and enforce data standards, definitions, coding and reporting practices. Compile data to create or update regular reports and dashboards on the department website and SharePoint site. Participate in the coordination of accreditation documents, college surveys, assessments and data requested by federal, state and system agencies. Complete other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent experience.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities :

Working knowledge and experience with relational databases and their associated

data query tools and SQL preferred.

data query tools and SQL preferred. Ability and willingness to learn new tools and technologies, specifically in the area of data analysis, business intelligence, and data visualization.

Experience with the Banner enterprise software platform preferred.

Demonstrated ability to balance multiple tasks and projects.

Excellent oral and written communication. Organizational and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Creativity, with a passion for supporting a collaborative work environment.

Commitment to work effectively with a diverse group of faculty, students, administrators, staff, and others.

Ability to maintain a professional and tactful approach in all interactions, ensuring confidentiality and an individual’s right to privacy regarding appropriate information.

Enthusiastic service orientation with sensitivity to the needs of users at all skill levels. The ability to convey technical information to a non-technical audience is essential.

Preferred Education and/or Experience :

Two or more years of experience working in research, analytics, data systems, data retrieval and processing, or a related field.

PAY: $40,000-$45,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Hiring Event – Little Rock

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

7400 Scott Hamilton

Little Rock, AR 72209

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for locations at Scott Hamilton, North Little Rock, University, Cantrell, Bryant and West Little Rock for positions as retail store associates, donor door attendants, jewelry processor, key holder, maintenance technician, forklift driver and scheduling coordinator. Background check is required.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Melissa Morgan | Teri Glover

501-372-5100 ext. 1224 or ext. 1204

mmorgan@GoodwillAR.org | tglover@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Hiring Event – Jonesboro

DATE & TIME: Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

1515 S. Caraway Rd.

Jonesboro, AR 72401

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for locations at Jonesboro, Searcy, Paragould, Batesville, Newport, Blytheville, Jacksonville and Russellville for positions as retail store associates, donor door attendants, key holder and cashiers. Background check is required.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

