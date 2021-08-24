Job Alert: Hiring events, engineering, delivery, more

EVENT: Goodwill Hiring Event – Hot Springs

DATES & TIMES:

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

205 Garrison Rd.

Hot Springs, AR 71913

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for retail store associates. Background check required. You can go online to www.GoodwillAR.org to apply. Interviews will be conducted on site

CONTACT:

For more information contact Melissa Morgan or Teri Glover at 501-372-5100 ext. 1224 or ext. 1204 or email mmorgan@GoodwillAR.org or tglover@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: Goodwill Hiring Event – Little Rock

DATES & TIMES:

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

7400 Scott Hamilton Dr.

Little Rock, AR 72209

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for retail store associates. Background check required. You can go online to www.GoodwillAR.org to apply. Interviews will be conducted on site.

CONTACT:

For more information contact Melissa Morgan or Teri Glover at 501-372-5100 ext. 1224 or ext. 1204 or email mmorgan@GoodwillAR.org or tglover@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: Goodwill Hiring Event – Little Rock

DATES & TIMES: Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Industries

16924 Cantrell

Little Rock, AR 72223

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Goodwill Industries is hiring for retail store associates. Background check required. You can go online to www.GoodwillAR.org to apply. Interviews will be conducted on site.

CONTACT:

For more information contact Melissa Morgan or Teri Glover at 501-372-5100 ext. 1224 or ext. 1204 or email mmorgan@GoodwillAR.org or tglover@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: ABM Industries Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Friday, August 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Center, 7400 Scott Hamilton, Door 2, Little Rock, AR 72209

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

ABM Industries is hiring general cleaners, warehouse workers, pallet techs, PIT techs, and shift leads. Wages from $14 – $17 an hour. Must be 18 years old, pre-employment background check and drug screen required. Hiring for North Little Rock location. Pre-apply online at www.abm.com/careers.

CONTACT:

For more information contact 501-372-5100 ext. 1250 or click here.

EMPLOYER: Pactiv Evergreen

JOB TITLE: Engineer

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The deal candidate has experience as an Electrical Reliability Engineer, you are essential to ensuring the reliability of our manufacturing operations. Traditional maintenance engineering focuses on equipment reliability. Our Reliability Engineer focuses on process reliability, of which equipment reliability is a major component.

JOB SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

A Reliability Engineer’s objectives include:

Defining, developing, and refining the equipment care programs (Preventative Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, and Basic Care,).

Guiding efforts to ensure reliability and maintainability of equipment, processes, utilities, facilities, control loops, and safety/security systems.

Reducing and improving maintenance work wherever feasible; assuring efficient and productive operation of plant, process and equipment; while protecting and prolonging the economic life of plant assets; all at the least (optimal) cost practical.

The Reliability Engineer has these principle responsibilities:

Development and refinement of an area’s reliability program (preventive/ predictive/conditioned based) in a systematic manner that coordinates all efforts to ensure that proper equipment care is taking place.

Development of engineering solutions to equipment failures, including chronic repetitive failures and process / equipment problems, which will result in reducing the need for maintenance and eliminating the occurrence of failures.

Supervision of the technicians within the Preventive and Predictive Maintenance group in Equipment Reliability. This group is responsible for completing predictive and preventive maintenance activities to insure the reliability of the mill process equipment.

ESSENTIAL/REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and/or

Minimum five years’ experience in engineering, manufacturing or maintenance

A plus is 3 or more years in the Pulp & Paper Manufacturing environment

A plus is having CMRP

A plus is having been trained/certified in RCFA, WCM, and/or RCA-RIA

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: FedEx

JOB TITLE: Driver Apprentice – City

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Through education and driving skills development, become proficient in the operation of a tractor trailer combination. Responsibilities include non-driving duties such as forklift operation and working the dock.



ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck

2. Perform pre-trip and safety inspections on equipment

3. Hook/unhook trailers and converter dollies to/from a tractor and/or trailer

4. Verify documentation matches freight description (e.g. type, weight, hazardous materials), using current electronic or manual system

5. Secure freight inside trailers using appropriate tools and supplies (e.g. pallets, straps, rope)

6. Recoup/repair damaged freight when necessary

7. Verify and complete required documentation and reports

8. Assist customers with freight and freight documentation as needed

9. Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures

10. Perform other duties as required

Disclaimer: This job description is general in nature and is not designed to contain or to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Must possess a class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or a commercial learning permit (CLP) prior to entering job classification

• Must possess acceptable Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) based on hiring standards

• Must meet all Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements under section 391 of the Federal Motor Carrier (FMC) regulations

• Ability to count and perform basic math, with or without a calculator

• Basic written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to lift/carry hand freight of varying weights several times a week, to lift dock plates weighing approximately 100 pounds, and to open trailer doors requiring approximately 75 pounds of lift force, up to several times per day or more

• Ability to sit for extended periods of time, bend, twist, squat, climb in and out of truck

• Ability to follow instructions and complete required training

• Ability to work independently and/or as a team member

WORKING CONDITIONS:

• Exposure to noise and vibration

• Exposure to dust and diesel fumes

• Exposure to hazardous materials shipped and packaged under DOT regulations

• Hours may vary due to operational need

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.