JOB TITLE: Life Skills Instructors

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Community Life Services has immediate need for full and part time Life Skills Instructors, working in an intermediate care facility setting with persons with developmental disabilities. Immediate hire requires valid AR driver’s license. Must be able to pass criminal background check and pass a drug screen. Must be 21 or over. AEDD/CLS serves over 525 children and adults with developmental disabilities as well as employs over 350 individuals. In an effort to protect both our staff and consumers against the rapid spread of COVID-19, AEDD/CLS requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID. EOE/M/F



SHIFTS AVAILABLE:

3pm-11pm Sat/Sun

11pm-7am Sat/Sun

7pm-7am Sat/Sun

7am-7pm Sat/Sun

7am-3pm Sat/Sun

11pm-7am Mon-Fri

3pm-11pm Mon-Fri

2pm-10pm Mon-Fri

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for providing guidance to staff while ensuring direct care services to the consumers of Community Life Services, in regards to household maintenance, assist in meal preparation, and all programming instructions to the consumers under the direct supervision of the QMRP/Director and Program Coordinator. Responsible for monitoring consumer performance on household maintenance objectives, meal preparation objectives, and all other programming as pertinent to the individual IPP.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

High School diploma or general education degree (GED) and a minimum of six months previous experience working with developmental disabilities preferred.

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations: CPR/First Aid, TB Skin Test, and Arkansas Driver’s License or Arkansas Commercial Driver’s License with passenger endorsement and current DOT Medical Certificate, as required.

SAFETY SENSITIVE POSITION:

This is a safety sensitive position as it involves operating a motor vehicle as part of the job duties and a lapse of attention could result in injury, illness, or death to the consumers being transported. See Ark. Const. Amend. 98 2(25). All positions classified as safety must refrain from reporting to work or being subject to duty while their ability to perform job duties is impaired due to the use of alcohol or other drugs. All positions classified as safety sensitive are prohibited from testing positive for metabolites of substances that are listed in the schedules of the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the Arkansas Uniform Controlled Substances Act, regardless of whether the employee possesses a medical marijuana registry identification card. See id. at 3(f)(3)(B)(iii). This policy applies during all work hours, whenever conducting business for AEDD.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand. The employee frequently is required to use hand to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls. The employee is occasionally required to walk; reach with hands and arms; stoop, kneel, crouch and talk or hear. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 25 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 40 pounds, and occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is moderate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Freight Handler

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

STARTING RATE OF PAY: $19.90

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Transport freight across dock area to/from trailers for loading to trailers.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck Verify documentation matches freight description (e.g. type, weight, hazardous materials), using current electronic or manual system Secure freight inside trailers using appropriate tools and supplies (e.g. pallets, straps, rope) Recoup/repair damaged freight when necessary Verify and complete required documentation and reports Assist customers with freight and freight documentation as needed Perform hostling duties if required Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures Perform other duties as required

Disclaimer: This job description is general in nature and is not designed to contain or to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or equivalent, preferred

Must be at least 18 years of age

Prior experience in warehousing, freight handling and/or fork lift operations preferred

If hostler/yard mule duties required, experience preferred

Ability to count and perform basic math, with or without a calculator

Basic written and verbal communication skills

Ability to lift/carry hand freight of varying weights several times a week, to lift dock plates weighing approximately 100 pounds, and to open trailer doors requiring approximately 75 pounds of lift force, up to several times per day or more

Ability to bend, twist, squat, pushing/pulling freight throughout shift

Ability to work independently and/or as a team member

Previous dock/warehouse experience preferred



WORKING CONDITIONS:

Dock environment; exposure to varied weather conditions, exhaust, fumes, dust, noise

Hours may vary due to operational need

Frequent contact with service center personnel; fast-paced, deadline oriented

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Fitness & Wellness Officer (Health Program Specialist)

JOB LOCAITON: Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,154.98

SUMMARY:

The Health Program Specialist I is responsible for planning, developing, initiating, and maintaining public health programs. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Trains, supervises, and coordinates work schedules of public health program staff. Determines health program goals and objectives based on state and agency directives, and existing laws and regulations. Assists in monitoring program effectiveness and cost analyses, in forecasting program service needs and budget, in writing grants and obtaining program funding, and in preparing supporting financial reports and documents. Maintains consistent contact with federal, state, and local officials, and members of the community served by the public health program. Communicates goals and policies of the health program in meetings, committees, conferences, and workgroups. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of principles and practices of public health program administration. Knowledge of supervisory principles and practices. Ability to monitor the effectiveness of programs and services. Ability to exercise good judgment in evaluating situations and in making decisions. Ability to communicate effectively in oral and written formats. Ability to analyze data and prepare reports.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a master’s degree in public health, public health administration, public administration or related field. OR The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in public health, public health administration, public administration or related field; plus one year of experience in health program administration or operations. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse Supervisor

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $71,402.86

SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse Supervisor is responsible for supervising nursing staff and providing direct patient care unit activities. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Supervises a small to medium-sized nursing staff by interviewing and recommending candidates for hire, training employees, evaluating the performance of incumbents, and resolving schedule and work problems. Reviews nursing documentation, including assessments, progress, and medication notes and medical, x-ray, and laboratory reports. Develops and discusses patient treatment plans, determines problems, and notes errors and solutions. Consults with nursing staff to rectify problems and ensures corrections are made. Provides direct nursing care by making rounds to observe and assess patients’ medical problems. Informs physician of patient status, charts doctor’s orders, administers treatments and medications ,or assigns tasks to other nurses, and discusses patient’s condition with other nursing departments. Directs floor and shift operations by developing work schedules for staff and contracted personnel. Requisitions and verifies supplies, medication, and equipment. Coordinates and monitors immunization and physical examination programs and quality and infection control programs. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of comprehensive nursing care procedures and practices. Knowledge of supervisory practices and procedures. Knowledge of nursing unit operations and procedures. Knowledge of infection control measures necessary in a medical treatment facility. Ability to plan, organize, and direct the work of subordinates. Ability to prepare detailed reports such as discharge summaries, patient profiles, and quality assurance and infection control reports. Ability to direct floor and shift nursing unit operations.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing in accordance with ACA 17-87-301; plus three years of experience in nursing, including one year of supervisory experience as a nurse in public health. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Clinical Speech Pathologist

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $71,402.86

SUMMARY:

The Clinical Speech Pathologist is responsible for providing speech, language, and hearing evaluations and speech pathology treatment to vocational and medical clients to improve physical and vocational objectives. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Administers hearing or speech and language evaluations, tests, or examinations to clients to collect information on type and degree of impairments, using written and oral tests and special instruments. Evaluates hearing and speech/language test results and medical or background information to diagnose and plan treatment for speech, language, fluency, voice, and swallowing disorders. Develops and implements treatment plans for problems, such as stuttering, delayed language, swallowing disorders, and inappropriate pitch or harsh voice problems, based on own assessments and recommendations of physicians, psychologists, or social workers. Instructs clients in techniques for more effective communication, including sign language, lip reading, and voice improvement, teaches clients to control or strengthen tongue, jaw, face muscles, and breathing mechanisms, and develops speech exercise programs to reduce disabilities. Participates in treatment plan meetings, collaborates with other professionals concerning optimal client care, prepares evaluation reports, maintains documentation, and writes monthly progress notes for each client. Consults with and advises educators or medical staff on speech or hearing topics, such as communication strategies or speech and language stimulation. May supervise a small professional staff by interviewing and recommending employees for hire, evaluating performance of incumbents, reviewing and approving actions recommended by subordinates, and providing training opportunities. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of principles, methods, and procedures for diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions. Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language. Knowledge of the information and techniques needed to diagnose and treat human injuries, diseases, and deformities, including symptoms, treatment alternatives, drug properties and interactions, and preventive health-care measures. Knowledge of adaptive communication devices, sound measuring apparatii, and other assistive devices, as they relate to the communicatively impaired. Ability to identify and understand the speech of another person Ability to detect or tell the differences between sounds that vary in pitch and loudness. Ability to communicate in oral and written form. Ability to interpret and apply laws, regulations, policies, and procedures as they apply to treatment program.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be licensed as a Certified Speech Pathologist in accordance with ACA 17-100-301. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Records Coordinator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

To plan, organize, and coordinate the academic records maintenance, storage, preservation, and disposition activities involved in the management of a wide variety of academic records; and to perform related work.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Evaluate and process transfer credit and official transcripts for transferability to ASU-Beebe. Research course equivalencies through external institutions and course catalogs to make a curricula-based determination of appropriate academic and certification credit. Manage reverse transfer program. Evaluate and award credit by examination (AP, CLEP, DSST, Praxis). Provide customer service and troubleshooting for customers to the Registrar’s Office (in person, via telephone, mail, or email). Process drops, withdrawal, request to audit, grade changes, and student schedule changes from faculty and students. Coordinate the planning and implementation of commencement ceremonies and various other graduation details. Produce diplomas for students cleared for degree conferral. Assist with Degree Works scribing, general inquiries, training for students and faculty/staff, configuration, exceptions processing, testing, and other Degree Works related duties. Perform National Student Clearinghouse verification research. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training, and 7 to 11 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $29,000 – $33,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Red Stone Hiring Event – Conway

DATE & TIME: March 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Workforce Center

1500 N. Museum Rd.

Conway, AR 72032

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Red Stone is looking to hired CDL Drivers. You must be 25 years of age with current CDL and no experience necessary or 23 years of age, but must have at least one year of CDL experience. Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and offers will be made the same day. These positions are not over the road positions. Drivers will be home every night. Dump truck will be on site for driving test.

EVENT: Red Stone Hiring Event – North Little Rock

DATE & TIME: March 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Workforce Center

324 Pershing Blvd.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Red Stone is looking to hired CDL Drivers. You must be 25 years of age with current CDL and no experience necessary or 23 years of age, but must have at least one year of CDL experience. Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and offers will be made the same day. These positions are not over the road positions. Drivers will be home every night. Dump truck will be on site for driving test.