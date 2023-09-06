EVENT: Pulaski County Government Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, September 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

5401 S. University Ave.

Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Several County departments will be in attendance to fill vacancies. Pulaski County Government offers competitive pay, benefits such as health insurance, paid time off and sick leave, 10 paid holidays, retirement, tuition assistance, and more.

Some positions require a criminal background check, physicals and drug and alcohol screenings. For positions requiring a commercial driver’s license (CDL), the employee will be given time to acquire it if needed.

JOB TITLE: CDL A Truck Driver

LOCATION: Conway, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CRST is one of the nation’s largest transportation companies, providing total transportation solutions and comprehensive logistics services to customers all over North America. We are looking for Company Drivers that are looking to drive Over the Road for Swift Enterprises, a CRST Business Partner.

Swift Enterprises, LLC is the largest asset-based agent in the United States with access to a billion-dollar freight base as a strategic business partner of CRST. They currently operate 120 trucks in a dedicated and semi-dedicated environment.

Solo Company Driver

Home every other weekend, option to stay out longer

$94,000 to $104,000/yr for dedicated salary positions

$0.51-$0.91 CPM for OTR positions

Averaging 2100-2500 miles per week

Kenworth and Peterbilt equipment with automatic transmission

18-month average age of fleet equipment

Drop and Hook and multi-stop freight

$3,000 sign-on bonus for multi-stop dedicated drivers

$2,000 sign-on bonus for standard OTR drivers

JOB TITLE: Automotive Technician – Guaranteed OEM Training (Ford-Lincoln)

OVERVIEW:

The Ford-Lincoln Technician Careers Program is designed to promote the hiring of technicians with 3 or more years of professional automotive experience. Selection for the program is highly competitive in keeping with the tradition of professionalism found in the Ford-Lincoln brand. The primary goal of this initiative is to recruit and train candidates to become brand-certified Ford-Lincoln Automotive Service Technicians. Candidates must meet the requisite qualifications, experience and capability requirements, and be willing to attend a Four-week long in-resident instruction and certification course upon hiring.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Ford-Lincoln Automotive Service Technician core job description (After formal training & OJT):

Performing assigned work as outlined on repair orders with efficiency and accuracy, in accordance with dealership and factory standards.

Diagnosing the cause of malfunctions and performing repairs, if authorized by Service Consultants (for customers).

Coordinating with the Parts Department to ensure availability of parts.

Saving and tagging parts if under warranty or if requested by Service Consultants (for customers).

Examining the vehicle to determine if additional safety or service work is required.

Notifying Service Consultants if additional work is needed or if repairs/work cannot be completed within the time promised.

Documenting work performed as directed by Service Consultants.

Road testing vehicles to ensure quality of repair and ensuring vehicles remain clean.

Keeping abreast of factory technical bulletins and attending factory-sponsored training classes.

Keeping the shop area neat and clean and remaining accountable for all tools used.

Understanding and complying with federal, state and local regulations, such as safety requirements, hazardous waste disposal, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other policies, procedures and programs as required.

Wear appropriate PPE, to include safety glasses. Maintaining safety awareness at all times.

The Service Technician will be required to work closely with others or independently, if needed.

Dealership uniforms are required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualifications, Experience and Capability Requirements:

Have at least 3 years of experience working as a Technician in an automotive service department.

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record

Ability to pass the following pre-employment screening requirements (drug screening, Motor Vehicle record report and a background investigation)

Be able to provide a minimum of three good work references, with current contact information.

Must be able to:

Operate power and hand tools and other types of machinery safely.

Drive a manual transmission (for road tests).

Read and comprehend technical instruction.

Lift up to 50 pounds unassisted and operate hoist and test equipment.

Sit, bend, stoop and/or stand for extended periods (up to 8 hours or more)and kneel, crawl, bend, reach, push, pull and maneuver in a shop environment safely and as needed.

While most shops have a controlled climate and are well ventilated, must be able to work in an environment that may have exposure to: Petroleum products, dust, hot or cold temperatures, loud noises, strong odors (exhaust fumes) and assorted other distractors.

Manual dexterity in both hands and the ability to manipulate small objects.

Good communication skills and the ability to work with the public.

Must be willing to complete mandated online training, as assigned during initial interview and screening process.

Must be willing to accept a minimum 24 month employment obligation upon hiring.

