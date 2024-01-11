EVENT: Arkansas Health Center

DATES: January 16 and 17

TIMES: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

AHC Multi-Purpose Room

6701 Highway 67

Benton, AR 72015

OPEN POSITIONS:

CNAs

Food Prep Techs

LPNs

RNs

Institutional Services/Housekeeping

JOB TITLE: Paratransit Operator

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

A Paratransit Bus Operator drives specially equipped Paratransit vans and vehicles over routes that may vary daily in order to effectively serve the transportation needs of people with disabilities, who are the Authority’s Paratransit patrons.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS STATEMENT

Provides curb-to-curb transportation in a courteous and efficient manner. Operate vehicles and perform all duties in accordance with the rules, regulations, and policies and consistent with the safety and welfare of the general public.

Is responsible for the safe operation of paratransit lifts and equipment and maintaining a reasonable schedule.

Locate customer addresses through the use of maps, directions, and other aids.

Pick up passengers at designated locations, discharge passengers at the destination, collect fares, record time and miles, and provide assistance in loading and securing passengers, when necessary.

This position is also responsible for being a source of information for passengers as well as reporting traffic conditions and mechanical problems to appropriate departments.

Time Management – Ability to utilize the available time to organize and complete work within given deadlines.

Tactful – Ability to show consideration for and maintain good relations with others.

Responsible -Ability to be held accountable or answerable for one’s conduct.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Any combination of education and experience that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be to meet the following:

A. Required Education:

Graduation from high school or equivalent.

B. Required Prior Experience:

Must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age,

Prefer one year of CDL passenger driving experience

C. Special Requirements, including Licenses and/or Certifications:

Must possess a Class A or B CDL with Passenger endorsement, issued by the Arkansas Department of Motor Vehicles

Must have a good driving record as defined by METRO.

Must have the ability to pass a pre-employment background check, a DOT medical examination, and drug screen.

Must have the ability to read map coordinates for pick-up’s given by dispatch.

Hours of Work: Variable shifts, 8 hours a day, 5 days of the week for 40 hours. Will include weekends.

PAY:

Starting Pay $16.45 per hour; pay increases are in accordance with a union contract

Sign on bonus $1000 – $2,500

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Conway Police Department

JOB TITLE: Police Officer

STARTING PAY SCALE: $49,440 – $71,070, plus annual incentive pay based upon highest level completed.

TESTING CYCLE DATES: January 8, 2023 – January 19, 2024

HOW TO APPLY: