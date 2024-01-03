EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of the Military

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Training Officer I

LOCATION: North Little Rock, Camp Robinson, AR

ANTICIPATED SALARY: $32,405

SUMMARY:

The Department of Military Youth Program Training Officer is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the Youth Challenge Program. This position is governed by the state and federal laws agency institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Instills self-discipline, motivation, honor, respect, anger management and a multitude of other character-building traits.

Responsible for assisting 16-18 youths in earning AR High School Diploma (GED) and scholarships to attend colleges and trade schools.

Responsible for coordinating and supervising programs designed to help these youths discover personal interests and abilities.

Responsible for coordinating and supervising field trips, career days, mentorship sessions, and other productive activities.

Monitor youth in Youth Challenge Program which requires the specialist to coordinate social skills, independent living, and youth outreach programs.

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army (Applicants will be trained on Drill and Ceremony instruction).

Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students.

Performs individual counseling in performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems.

Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

SPECIAL JOB REQUIREMENTS

Constant shift work, frequent exposure to physical and verbal abuse, and the wearing of specific youth program uniforms are required. Must be physically able to perform training exercises. Occasional work hours other than regular daytime schedule and week

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of state and federal laws guidelines governing the specialty area of the program. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students. Ability to observe students and write coherent detailed reports regarding the student’s behavior and progress. Ability to run up to 10 miles, sometimes in extreme weather.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma plus one year of specialized or related experience.

Special Requirements: Ability to run up to 10 miles, light travel. Must possess the temperament and training to work with youths who may become disruptive and use inappropriate language.

Must have the ability to comply with the Hands-Off Standard of Operations Procedural Youth Challenge internal Policy with the Youth.

Additional requirements by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB-RELATED EDUCATION AND OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS. UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Our pharmacy technician positions have undergone an exciting transformation, moving from a transaction-based environment to a much more patient-centric one. As a Walgreens Pharmacy Technician or Pharmacy Technician Apprentice, you’ll be front and center – interacting with our customers and developing strong patient relationships. Pharmacy is the core of our business, and our pharmacy technicians enjoy all the tools and support – including the latest technology – to grow their careers and reach their goals.

Walgreens is proud to invest & champion an “earn while you learn” Pharmacy Technician Training Program recognized by ASHP & Department of Labor. This apprenticeship program gives you an entry point to a career in health care by guiding you in taking steps towards becoming a Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Certified Pharmacy Technician and helping you maintain the high level of skill required in the pharmacy care industry. Arming you with a nationally recognized, portable credential that will help you advance your career.

Whether you are new to working in pharmacies or are an experienced Pharmacy Technician Apply Now! Walgreens will train you to use your skills and talents to serve and care for our patients and customers. The courses, learning activities, and resources provided to you in our pharmacy technician training program are designed to give you foundational and advanced knowledge, skills, and on-the-job experiences you need to prepare to become a certified pharmacy technician.

In accordance with state and federal regulations, assists the pharmacist, under direct supervision, in the practice of pharmacy. Assists the pharmacist in the performance of other Pharmacy Department duties in accordance with Company policies and procedures.

Responsible for using pharmacy systems to obtain patient and drug information and process prescriptions. If PTCB certified, assists with and coaches pharmacy technicians in the operation of pharmacy systems and cashiers in the operation of the pharmacy cash registers.

Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE:

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

Develops strong relationships with most valuable customers.

OPERATIONS:

Under the supervision by the pharmacist, assist in the practice of pharmacy, in accordance with state, federal, and company policy. Reviews and complies with the Walgreen Co. Pharmacy Code of Conduct.

Performs duties as assigned by Pharmacy Manager, Staff Pharmacist and Store Manager including utilizing pharmacy systems to enter patient and drug information, ensuring information is entered correctly, filling prescriptions by retrieving, counting and pouring pharmaceutical drugs, verifying medicine is correct, and checking for possible interactions. Assists pharmacists in scheduling and maintaining work flow.

Reports, immediately, prescription errors to pharmacist on duty and adheres to Company policies and procedures in relation to pharmacy errors and the Quality Improvement Program.

Strictly adheres to the Walgreen Co. policy regarding Good Faith Dispensing during all applicable prescription dispensing activities.

Responsible and accountable for registering all related sales on assigned cash register, collects and handles cash as required. Takes customer to OTC aisle when possible to assist in locating products.

Handles telephone calls that do not require personal attention of the pharmacist, including those to physicians.

Processes (corrects and resubmits) manual claims for third-party program prescription services in a timely and efficient manner, and performs other clerical duties, as assigned by the Pharmacy Manager.

Assists and supports Pharmacy Department on inventory management activities, such as, ordering, unpacking, checking and storing shipment of pharmaceuticals. Maintains knowledge of Company asset protection techniques, and files claims for warehouse overages (merchandise received, but not billed), shortages (merchandise billed, but not received), order errors or damaged goods involving Rx drugs.

May assist pharmacist in administering clinical services including the collection and proper labeling of blood/urine samples from patients and other clinical services as required; assists pharmacy staff in coordination of clinical services, Walgreens healthcare clinics and external providers.

Assists Pharmacy Manager and Staff Pharmacist in developing and maintaining good relationships with the local medical community, including physicians, nurses, and other health care providers, by medical provider detailing and outreach to health groups, retirement homes, nursing homes, and other forums for enhancing growth opportunities.

Assists with exterior and interior maintenance by ensuring the Pharmacy Department is stocked with adequate supplies, clean, neat and orderly in condition and appearance.

Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.

Completes special assignments and other tasks as assigned.

TRAINING & PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT:

Earns and maintains PTCB certification through the designated PTCB training program and/or state-required certification/registration. Otherwise, earns PTCB certification as condition of promotion to senior technician.

Attends training and completes PPLs requested by Manager and acquires continuing education credits. Maintains knowledge and skill in healthcare and pharmacy, including latest news and developments.

Through completion of the Walgreens pharmacy technician apprenticeship program, experience qualifies for eight (8) college credit hours as recognized by the American Council on Education (ACE). This course is recommended for 3 semester hours at the lower-division baccalaureate/associate degree category and 5 semester hours in the upper-division baccalaureate degree category for a total of 8 semester hours.

EXTERNAL BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be fluent in reading, writing, and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico)

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Prefer six months of experience in a retail environment.

Prefer to have prior work experience with Walgreens.

Prefer good math skills so they can fill prescriptions accurately, including counting, measuring and weighing medications.

Prefer good computer skills.

Prefer the knowledge of store inventory control.

Prefer PTCB certification.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, January 10 | 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCATION:

6901 Lindsey Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72206

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Hiring for Forklift Operator and Packaging & Assembly Operator.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.