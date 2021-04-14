Job Alert: Hiring event, openings in management, medical, education, food and beverage, maintenance

EMPLOYER: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Executive Director

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY: Negotiable

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Position Summary: The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer responsible for overall leadership and strategic plan execution for the agency. Main responsibilities include the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives, along with the overall strategic and operational responsibilities of the agency. He/She will ensure quality program delivery, sustainable funding sources and levels for agency programs, and setting expectations for and monitoring performance of agency staff. The Executive Director will develop a deep knowledge of the field, core programs, operations, business plans, marketing, and fundraising initiatives while demonstrating a high level of competency in developing and implementing tactics to meet goals in each of these areas. The Executive Director will perform fiscal and administrative management duties to actively lead BBBSCA to exceed strategic goals and increase the number of youth served within its market area. The Executive Director also serves as the official spokesperson for the agency and protects and promotes the reputation of the agency in communities served.

EVENT: Fresh Market National Hiring Event

DATE & TIME:

Friday, April 16 from 12 PM to 7 PM

Saturday, April 17 from 9 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: The Fresh Market – 11525 Cantrell Rd. Suite 800, Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is holding a national hiring event for both full and part-time team members. The event will take place at all 159 store locations on April 16th from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on April 17th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews.

The Fresh Market is looking to add 1,600 team members across the company. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the hiring event so specific interview times can be scheduled but walk-ins will be accepted as well.

The specialty grocer promotes a diverse and inclusive work environment with team members who love food and aim to provide an exceptional guest experience. Full and part-time team members also receive a 30% employee discount.

All stores will be following proper safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the interviews including social distancing and wearing a face covering.

JOB TITLE: Certified Nursing Assistant

JOB SUMMARY:

The Certified Nursing Assistant is responsible for providing routine non-professional care of patients. The position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

REQUIREMENTS:

No CNA license needed-FREE training will be provided

Requires a high school diploma, background check and drug testing.

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $26,034.00 per year with excellent benefits.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Kitchen Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for assisting food preparation staff in kitchen operations.

Requires the ability to read, write, and follow written instructions; plus two years of experience in institutional kitchen operations.

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $23,335.00 per year with excellent benefits.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Background check and drug testing are required.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Marine Technology

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Heber Springs, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Marine Technology to begin August 2021. This is a brand-new program for ASU-Heber Springs. The individual hired will serve as the inaugural instructor and be charged with building a program from the ground up.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Lower Units/Outdrives, Fuel & Lubrication Systems, Electrical Diagnostics, Engines, Rigging, Yamaha Marine, Service Operations, and Water Crafts.

The individual hired will:

Provide instruction on performing minor and major repairs on marine water craft.

Provide instruction on conducting regular preventative maintenance on marine water craft.

Maintain parts inventory and cleanliness in the shop and boat slip(s).

Collaborate with repair team to diagnose problems with water craft and plan repairs.

Perform regular diagnostic tests on water craft and provide instruction in this area.

Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on water craft and provide instruction.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals. Maintain relevant industry curriculum with the establishment of program level outcomes for the marine technology program with the guidance of the advisory council.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 25 students.

Work closely with the Dean of Career Education and Director of Regional Career Center to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the marine technology program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab/shop area.

Safely operate a forklift and water craft.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum Qualifications:

Possess an Associate’s Degree in a relevant field or working on obtaining degree and/or appropriate Yamaha marine industry certifications with ability to obtain an Associate’s Degree. Three to Five years work related experience.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree. Yamaha Marine Certifications for Inline, MID-Range, and Outboard Systems. Previous teaching experience.

PAY: $42,694

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of the Military – Youth Challenge Program

JOB TITLE: Licensed Practical Nurse

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,155.00

Youth Challenge Program



The mission of the Department of Military is to provide a professional staff of Arkansas State Employees who help maintain and improve the readiness of Arkansas National Guard units through effective fiscal management of State Resources, Human Resource Management, and quality administration of Arkansas National Guard Programs.

SUMMARY:

The Licensed Practical Nurse is responsible for providing direct nursing care to patients in private homes, hospitals, clinics, and residential institutions. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Monitors patient’s condition by checking vital signs, measuring food and liquid intake and output, responding to call lights or patients’ requests for assistance, and making rounds to observe patients. Provides direct care to patients, including caring for colostomies and tracheotomies, mixing medications and food, inserting feeding tubes, catheterizing patients, and performing other nursing procedures as directed. Documents and administers medications and treatments, changes in patient’s condition or behavior, responses to care, and daily activities. Administers injections and oral medications as directed by physician. Obtains specimens for laboratory analysis by swabbing or other means. Instructs patients and their families how to care for patients medical needs, including catheter and colostomy care, bowel program techniques, insulin injection, personal hygiene, and skin care. Assists doctor in clinic by gathering information on patient’s needs and informing doctor, dressing and undressing patients, assisting with medical procedures, and transcribing doctor’s orders. Notifies next shift of each day’s events, including patient progress, behavioral problems, and new orders. Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

May be required to work rotating shifts or hours other than normal working hours or to be on call. May require lifting and positioning patients, walking, use of restraints, and aggressive behavior management practices.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of nursing theory and practices. Ability to provide direct nursing care. Ability to observe and evaluate patient’s condition. Ability to instruct patients in routine medical care. Ability to perform various nursing procedures.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensure by the Arkansas State Nursing Board as a Licensed Practical Nurse in accordance with ACA 17-87-304. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Specialist

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $30,000.00

Youth Challenge Program



The mission of the Department of Military is to provide a professional staff of Arkansas State Employees who help maintain and improve the readiness of Arkansas National Guard units through effective fiscal management of State Resources, Human Resource Management, and quality administration of Arkansas National Guard Programs.

SUMMARY:

The Youth Program Specialist is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the program. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army FM 22-5. Performs individual and squad drill procedures, instructing students on the more complex movements and execution of commands. Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students. Conducts physical training with assigned students, according to United States Army FM 22-5 and Army FM 21-20 and performs physical training as an instructor and as a participant. Performs individual counseling in the area of performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of United States Army FM 22-5 and FM 21-20 drill and ceremony standards and procedures. Knowledge of institution rules and regulations. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus one year of specialized or related experience. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Teacher Assistant

SALARY: Depends on experience and education (minimum starting salary is $11.00)

JOB SUMMARY:

The Teacher Assistant works directly with the Lead Teacher and other staff in implementing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for Preschool age students with special needs.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED (required)

CDA (Child Development Associate) preferred

2 or more years of relevant experience preferred (Preschool/Elementary students)

PDR training- formerly TAPP training (preferred)

Must pass a drug screen and all background checks

Must be able to lift 20+ pounds and be able to stand for long periods

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Journeyman Plumber

OVERVIEW:

This position is responsible for the maintenance and repair of plumbing systems that serve medical, educational, and research facilities on the UAMS Campus. These systems are vital to the safety, comfort, and general wellbeing of patients, students and employees. This position is also responsible for resolving all problems and or emergencies that arise from these systems and associated equipment on the UAMS Campus.

SALARY: $39,500 annually ($18.99 hourly)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Diagnoses, repairs, and maintains all components of the “Campus” plumbing system. Items included in the plumbing system are (but not limited to): pumps, steam regulators, steam traps, relief valves, backflow devices, faucets, shower valves, water closets and condensate pumps.

Installation of new equipment to include: Soldering, cutting, threading, and “laying out” steam, water, natural gas, medical gas and sewer drain pipe.

Diagnoses, repairs, and maintains critical systems such as medical air, oxygen, vacuum, nitrous oxide and nitrogen for patients.

Drives to sites to perform preventative maintenance inspections and procedures in accordance with the preventative maintenance instructions and applicable codes.

Completes documentation essential for the Engineering & Operations work order system and preventative maintenance program.

Other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma/GED

Must have a Journeyman Plumber license in accordance with ACA 17-38-301

Computer program proficiency level: Novice

5 years of plumbing experience

Valid Driver’s License with fewer than 12 points on their Motor Vehicle Record

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

6-10 years of plumbing experience

Master’s plumbing license

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.