EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Rock Region METRO Training room at 901 Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Rock Region METRO will conduct onsite interviews with applicants for CDL Class B Bus Operators. You need to bring a copy of your current resume.

Rock Region METRO is hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators. You will drive buses locally. You must be at least 21 years old. It’s preferred you have a Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement. You must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate. Excellent customer service skills are preferred.

Rock Region METRO provides jobs that serve the community along with providing great benefits and growth opportunities. There is a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.

JOB TITLE: Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

You’ll be part of the Amazon warehouse team that gets orders ready for customers relying on Amazon services. Our fast-paced, physical roles take place in a variety of areas including merch, make-on-demand, customer returns, Prime Now, and general fulfillment. You will be selecting, packing, and shipping orders – in some cases, for our super-fast (2-hour or less) delivery service.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Some of your duties may include:

Receive and put away inventory

Get customer orders ready and pack them up

Load boxes into trucks for shipment

Use scanners to read bar codes on products

View prompts on screens and follow the direction for some tasks

Troubleshoot problems

Ensure product meets quality requirements

Operate power industrial trucks (PIT) such as a forklift or pallet driver, and work at heights up to 35 feet. Equipment training and certification are provided free of cost.

You’ll also need to be able to:

Lift up to 49 pounds

Push utility carts up to 60 pounds

Stand, walk, push, pull, squat, bend, and reach during shifts

Use carts, dollies, hand trucks, and other gear to move items around

Go up and down stairs (where applicable)

Work at a height of up to 40 feet on a mezzanine (where applicable)

Adhere to strict safety, quality, and fulfillment production standards

What it’s like at an Amazon Fulfillment Center

Safety. Your safety is important to us, so we provide protective gear. All teams share safety tips daily.

Your safety is important to us, so we provide protective gear. All teams share safety tips daily. Surroundings. You’ll be working around moving machines – order pickers, stand-up forklifts, turret trucks, and mobile carts.

You’ll be working around moving machines – order pickers, stand-up forklifts, turret trucks, and mobile carts. Activity. Some activities may require standing in one place for long periods, walking around, or climbing stairs.

Some activities may require standing in one place for long periods, walking around, or climbing stairs. Temperature. Even with climate controls, temperatures can vary between 60°F and 90°F in some parts of the warehouse; on hot days, temperatures can be over 90°F in the truck yard or inside trailers.

Even with climate controls, temperatures can vary between 60°F and 90°F in some parts of the warehouse; on hot days, temperatures can be over 90°F in the truck yard or inside trailers. Noise level. It can get noisy at times. We provide hearing protection if you need it.

It can get noisy at times. We provide hearing protection if you need it. Dress code. Relaxed, with a few rules to follow for safety. Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are required. Depending on the role or location, Amazon provides a $110 Zappos gift code towards the purchase of shoes, in order to have you prepared for your first day on the job.

Why you’ll love this job

Stay busy. You and your team are engaged the entire shift.

You and your team are engaged the entire shift. Schedule options . Depending on where you work, schedules may include full-time (40 hours), reduced-time (30-36 hours) or part-time (20 hours or less), all with the option of working additional hours if needed.

. Depending on where you work, schedules may include full-time (40 hours), reduced-time (30-36 hours) or part-time (20 hours or less), all with the option of working additional hours if needed. Shift flexibility . Work when it works for you. Shifts may include overnight, early morning, day, evening, and weekend. You can even have four-day workweeks, three-day weekends – and with Anytime Shifts, you can work as little as four hours per week.

. Work when it works for you. Shifts may include overnight, early morning, day, evening, and weekend. You can even have four-day workweeks, three-day weekends – and with Anytime Shifts, you can work as little as four hours per week. Anytime Pay. You can instantly cash out up to 70% of your earnings immediately after your shift (for select employee groups). Learn more about Anytime Pay..

You can instantly cash out up to 70% of your earnings immediately after your shift (for select employee groups). Learn more about Anytime Pay.. Career advancement . We have made a pledge to upskill our employees and offer a variety of free training and development programs, and we also have tuition support options for select employee groups. See where your Amazon journey can take you.

. We have made a pledge to upskill our employees and offer a variety of free training and development programs, and we also have tuition support options for select employee groups. See where your Amazon journey can take you. New skills . Depending on the role and location, you’ll learn: how to operate a garment press and high-capacity printer, a t-shirt folding machine, how to assist with the print production process, or how to receive and process customer returns.

. Depending on the role and location, you’ll learn: how to operate a garment press and high-capacity printer, a t-shirt folding machine, how to assist with the print production process, or how to receive and process customer returns. Free training . Depending on the role and location, we’ll teach you how to drive power industrial trucks (PIT) such as forklifts or a pallet driver, how the printing process works, and how to work with the latest Amazon technology – including robots.

. Depending on the role and location, we’ll teach you how to drive power industrial trucks (PIT) such as forklifts or a pallet driver, how the printing process works, and how to work with the latest Amazon technology – including robots. Team environment. Work on small or large teams that support each other.

Why you’ll love Amazon

Many of our jobs come with great benefits – including healthcare, parental leave, ways to save for the future, and opportunities for career advancement – all in a safe and inclusive environment that’s been ranked among the best workplaces in the world. Some offerings are dependent upon the role, work schedule, or location, and can include the following:

Competitive wage paid weekly, with overtime for more than 40 hours

Healthcare (medical, dental, vision, prescription drugs)

Medical Advice Line

Network of Support (health & well-being on and off the job)

Adoption Assistance

Maternity and Parental Leave

401(k) savings plan

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Holiday pay opportunities

Employee discounts

Basic life insurance

AD&D insurance

Company-paid Short-Term and Long-Term Disability

On-the-job training and skills development

Employee Assistance Program

REQUIREMENTS:

Candidates must be 18 years or older with the ability to understand and adhere to all job requirements and safety guidelines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Hydroblast Technician – Earn up to $50,000 annually

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

Industrial Cleaning Technicians perform the general labor activities of the Industrial Cleaning industry. The Hydro Blaster/Vacuum Technician will perform a wide range of physically strenuous activities that require the strength and flexibility to carry, handle, position, move and manipulate materials and equipment. The operation of vehicles, mechanized devices, or running equipment may be required.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities as management may deem necessary from time to time.

Ensure health and safety is the number one goal by following all policies, processes and acting in a safe manner at all times.

Basic knowledge and ability to operate high-pressured water-blaster and vacuum equipment.

Ensures proper use of the equipment and immediately notify supervisor of any mechanical failure or problem of equipment.

Wear and properly use personal protective equipment (PPE.) This includes but not limited to respirators, skin, face, hand, and foot protection in a multiple number of combinations.

May periodically use computers for training purposes.

Ensures that tasks are performed safely with the highest level of quality.

Effectively communicate with supervisors on areas such as safety, quality, and integrity.

Hydroblast technicians are to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

18 years or older

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Physically capable of performing all duties and responsibilities assigned

Understands verbal and written instructions

Able to travel

Able to work weekends and holidays

Industry related experience preferred

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Works in atmospheres and locations with potential for exposure to various chemicals, some of which may be hazardous, toxic, or corrosive.

Lifting and carrying of items weighing up to 50 lbs.

Lifting 25 lbs. overhead ten to fifteen times per twelve-hour shift.

Up to 50 lbs. overhead five to ten times per twelve-hour shift.

Ability to climb ladders in heights of up to 250 feet.

Exposure to extreme climate, including but not limited to sub-freezing and high temperatures up to 140 degrees.

MACHINES, TOOLS, EQUIPMENT, AND SOFTWARE USED:

Large industrial cleaning equipment and materials

Large industrial vehicles

Personal Protective Equipment

ENVIROVAC OFFERS FULL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS:

Medical, dental, vision, life and accidental death insurance, short-term and long-term disability

Income Protection

Vacation

401k with generous match

Career advancement opportunities

Travel per diem and travel pay

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.