EMPLOYER: UAMS

JOB TITLE: Project Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

SUMMARY OF DUTIES:

This Project Specialist position will assist the Children’s HealthWatch staff, both in Little Rock and Boston, with the implementation, evaluation, and presentation of the Children’s HealthWatch survey instrument, other research and overall evaluation. Responsibilities include conducting and documenting research data from Emergency Department or clinic patients/families and specifically non-English speaking families. A strong command of both the English and Spanish language is essential. The position also conducts electronic research under the direction of the research staff and provides cultural sensitivity in the refinement of research protocols. The Research Project Specialist is also responsible for interviewing subjects at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Department (ACH ED), via telephone or other clinical sites and the person hired must be able to translate the results of the survey to the subjects effectively. The successful applicant must be very fluent in the English and Spanish language, must have strong interpersonal skills, must be sensitive to cultural differences, and must be able to work well independently. The successful applicant will work effectively with the research team, which consists of the Site Coordinator and the Principal Investigator (PI).

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in health education or promotion, community health, public health, sociology, social work or related field plus two (2) years of data entry, administrative support or customer service or

Associate’s degree in health education or promotion, community health, public health, sociology, social work or related field plus four (4) years of data entry, administrative support or customer service required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Must be bilingual (Fluent in English/Spanish).

High level of cultural sensitivity and experience working with multicultural and low-income populations.

Excellent interpersonal and written skills.

Basic knowledge of and skill in data entry.

Advanced level of computer program proficiency.

Ability to work independently and part of a team.

Computer data entry experience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in research/interviewing.

Strong interest in pediatric medicine, public health, social policy, advocacy, or nutrition.

Knowledge of federal public assistance and other social services.

2 years of experience in research/interviewing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Front Desk Attendant – River Center location

SALARY RANGE: $15.12 – $22.68 per hour

DEPARTMENT: Parks & Recreation

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Front Desk Attendant is responsible for all front desk activities of the River Center creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Welcomes visitors to the River Center;

Answers incoming phone calls and provides requested information or redirects to appropriate party;

Registers guest for memberships, checks in members and verifies membership;

Gives facility tours and educates members and prospective members on programs and available amenities;

Makes reservations for facilities and collects fees;

Promotes, registers and collects fees for Parks programs;

Ensures facilities policies and procedures are followed by patrons;

Responsible for opening/closing the facility;

Responsible for cash drawer and daily reporting;

Checks in/out equipment;

Cleans surrounding work area and assists in cleaning other areas of the facility as needed;

Responds to patrons’ concerns, suggestions, and complaints in a timely, professional and consistent manner;

Keeps supplies stocked at all times;

Alerts appropriate personnel/authorities if there is a concern for safety;

Assists members and patrons with account issues and/or delinquencies;

Available to work nights, weekends, Overtime, Holidays and city events as needed or scheduled.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

High School Diploma or GED;

One (1) to Two (2) years’ administrative support experience preferred;

One (1) to Two (2) years’ customer service experience preferred;

American Red Cross Certification preferred;

Proficient in MS Office;

Energetic personality with strong interpersonal communication skills;

High attention to detail and accuracy;

Strong sense of ownership and initiative, collaborative and flexible attitude.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: City of Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Outdoor Recreation Coordinator

SALARY: $45,855 – $70,617 annually

JOB OBJECTIVE

To develop, organize, and coordinate outdoor recreation programs and activities utilizing outdoor facilities and trails at various parks and community centers within the City of Little Rock; provides assistance to the Recreation Programs Coordinator (Athletics) with programming indoor and outdoor activities for the Summer Playground Program.

Minimum Qualifications, Additional Requirements and Supervisory Responsibilities

These knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through completion of an Associate’s degree or two (2) years of college coursework in Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Recreation Management, Recreation Administration, Parks Administration, Leisure Sciences, Physical Education, or a related field; two (2) years of experience in the development and coordination of recreational programming activities to include one (1) year of outdoor recreation programming, or a related area and one (1) year of leadership or lead worker experience. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Rock Region Metro Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, July 14, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Rock Region Metro Training Room

901 Maple Street

North Little Rock, AR

We are hiring for Full-time/Part-time bus drivers, CDL and Non CDL required positions.

We will conduct onsite interviews with applicants. They will need to bring in a copy of their current resume.