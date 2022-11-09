DATE & TIME: Wednesday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Baptist College

Community Union Building, 2nd floor

1600 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Little Rock, AR 72202

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Arkansas HBCU Career Services Departments have partnered to bring you Arkansas’s first joint HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. The event will partner with employers from the community to offer career opportunities to HBCU students at UAPB, Philander Smith College, Shorter College and Arkansas Baptist College. There will be onsite resume assistance, interview attire assistance and networking opportunities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

JOB TITLE: Service Technician

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY: This position is responsible for daily servicing of all METRO vehicles and equipment. This involves checking, filling ‘topping off’ and recording all fluids, performing daily cleaning, sweeping, dusting, and mopping. Also includes driving and parking of vehicles, cleaning individual piece parts and sub assemblies using various chemicals in a safe and professional manner, while maintaining a clean, efficient and safe work area.



This is a safety-sensitive position subject to the rules and regulations of the METRO Drug and Alcohol Policy. Rock Region METRO is an equal-opportunity employer.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Services METRO vehicles, which includes, but is not limited to, checking and ‘topping off’ all fluids, checking tire inflation pressure and re-stocking Bus Operator supplies.

Performs visual inspections of METRO vehicles to identify vehicle damage and/or mechanical problems and reports such issues to supervisor.

Performs all phases of interior and exterior METRO vehicle cleaning, which includes, but is not limited to, windows, walls, floors, ceilings, dome lights, handrails, seats, upholstery, gum removal, graffiti removal, trash removal, air conditioning condensers, accessibility lifts, and wheels.

Records all fluids consumed on fuel sheets in an accurate and legible manner.

Operates METRO vehicles while in strict compliance with METRO policies, directives, and procedures and all Federal and Arkansas traffic laws and regulations. This includes using proper defensive driving techniques.

Relocates METRO vehicles and directs incoming traffic into the METRO division.

Cleans individual piece parts and sub-assemblies, which includes, but is not limited to, engines, radiators, brake drums, battery compartments, chassis, and wheels.

Installs and removes interior METRO-approved signs as directed.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED required

Overall knowledge of automobile and be experienced in the use of tools to perform related work.

Must have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL) or be able to obtain one 120 days from hire date.

Must be able to understand maintenance manuals; prepare work cards and orders for vehicle/tire repairs.

Extensive walking and standing at least 90% of the time; lifting a maximum of 75 lbs. and lifting parts and materials overhead. Requires ability to withstand exposure to negative surroundings such as uncomfortable weather conditions, dust, engine fumes, toxic chemicals, and extreme noise levels. Requires ability to perform hand-over-hand method of steering vehicles and be able to grip a steering wheel. Must be able to crawl or stoop into tight areas and lay horizontal under a vehicle.

Audible Visual Demands – Requires ability to hear directions given; distinguish vehicular problems associated with troubleshooting repairs; visually perform essential functions for satisfactory job performance.

Miscellaneous – Must be willing to work shift hours and days as assigned. (Evening/night shift, starts at 4:00 pm)

PAY: $17.84 an hour

Benefits; health, dental, vision, life, deferred compensation, and paid vacation & sick time.

The above description is intended to describe the general content, identify the essential functions, and set forth the requirements for the performance of this job. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of duties, responsibilities, or requirements.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Security Guard

LOCATION: Pine Bluff

PRINCIPAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ability to prepare written incident reports

Provide accurate and consistent information to the facility management team regarding case management and various other measurement systems

Perform security patrols on facility grounds and keep accurate documentation of activities

Update daily safety reports

Drive company vehicle to perform safety rounds

KEY COMPETENCIES:

Ability to function independently and make decisions in a timely manner

Ability to keep composure under stress

Problem-solving

Possess functional and technical knowledge and skills to do the job at a high level of accomplishment

Good computer skills: Word, Excel, and Outlook

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Must submit an updated resume

Experience: Three years or more

Education: High school graduate or General Education Diploma

EMT Certification preferred but not required.

Valid driver’s license required

Above average attendance record

GREAT BENEFITS INCLUDING:

Medical/Dental/Vision

401K

Vacation and Holiday Pay

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.