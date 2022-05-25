EVENT: North Little Rock School District Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: May 31, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

North Little Rock High School Auditorium

201 West 22nd Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Park in student parking lot

OPEN POSITIONS:

Certified teachers PreK – 12 (2-year retention stipend – $6,000 paid in 4 equal installments)

Paraprofessionals

Special services

Bus drivers

Custodians

Maintenance

Child nutrition

Campus supervisors

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Transcript (certified teachers)

Driver’s license or valid I.D.

Social security card

Resume

JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Student Life

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Coordinator of Student Life is responsible for coordinating student activities, facilities reservations, assisting with student housing and residential life, advising student government, and student engagement programming including new student orientation, welcome week programming, and State required educational programs.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Work collaboratively with various areas (including student services, student government, registered student organizations, faculty advisors, etc.), to provide appropriate planning, publicity, and evaluation for student-orientated activities and programming that support meaningful engagement and co-curricular learning with the college community. The Coordinator of Campus Life is expected to be present, or coordinate a designated advisor, at all student activities and events. Assist the Dean of Students with the promotion, implementation, and management of student housing and residential life, including recruitment, training, programming, retention, and residential services for summer camps/conferences. Coordinates the reservation of facilities for ASU-Beebe’s campuses for internal and external use in collaboration with designated building managers and the Facilities Use Committee in compliance with the colleges’ Facilities Use Manual. Advises Student Government Association leaders with planning and implementing student-led campus activities and campus traditions, including but not limited to Welcome Week, Harvest Fest, Wellness Week, Spring Fling, International Week, Gray Guard Cup Competitions, and Commencement Ceremonies. Assist with the implementation of holistic orientation programming for new students, transfer students, first-generation, nontraditional, and parents & families of students. Responsible for planning and implementation of state-required support programming on topics including unplanned pregnancy, sexual assault/ healthy relationships, and suicide prevention. Support the goals of the colleges’ mission, vision and strategic plan, including other duties as assigned by the Dean of Students or Vice-Chancellor for Student Services.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree required with experience in student activities, student housing or student services.

PAY: $36,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Associate Vice Chancellor for Academics

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Associate Vice Chancellor for Academics (AVCA) shall report directly to the Vice Chancellor for Academics (VCA) and serve on the VCAs academic leadership team. The Associate Vice Chancellor for Academics will demonstrate experience and commitment to the comprehensive community college mission; student success; shared governance; program development, support, and review; program and institutional accreditation; faculty and staff support and development; assessment of student learning; co-curricular assessment; enrollment management; continuous quality improvement; innovation; technology; and the use of data for decision making. The AVCA must embrace a commitment to communication, collaboration, and transparency.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as the academic officer for the Heber Springs campus in conjunction with the Vice Chancellor for Academics (VCA), Academic Deans, and Directors/Program Coordinators and office there at least three days per week. Support the VCA in the development of enrollment growth strategies for programs at each ASU-Beebe campus with special emphasis placed on programs at Heber Springs Campus and Lonoke Business Academy. Serve an instrumental role in the assessment of academic and co-curricular programs to include measurement of program level and course level outcomes for improvement. Serve as a member of the college’s Student Success Council. Engage in the development of collaborative, innovative strategies and review of data to support student success frameworks to include retention, persistence, completion, transfer, and employment. In concert with the VCA, support the college’s compliance with the requirements established by Arkansas Department of Higher Education, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), and all other institutional and program accreditations. Effectively manage resources and provide budgetary oversight for assigned academic functions. In concert with VCA, Academic Deans, and Program Coordinators, support the processes of semester course/class scheduling, program development, and room usage. Work closely with the VCA and Human Resources to determine that search committees are efficient in the planning, advertising, recruitment, and hiring of qualified faculty and academic staff. Collaborate, as needed, with the Chancellor and the leadership team members in advancing the mission and priorities of the College. Travel to and from ASU-Beebe’s four campuses is required. Assist VCA and Deans in providing leadership, mentoring, and management of personnel across the faculty and academic staff. Support the college’s Concurrent Education initiatives to include NACEP Accreditation, faculty development and review, student engagement, and Concurrent Testing policies and procedures. Support the college’s Distance Education initiatives to include course development, course delivery, CANVAS LMS software, and Distance Education Testing policies, procedures, and software. Support the Office of Academics in the updating and publishing of materials such as, but not limited to, the college catalog, faculty handbook, academic calendar, and standard operating procedures. At the request of the VCA, Work closely with Faculty Senate, and other assigned committees in the facilitation of meeting goals and objectives that align with the college’s strategic plan and mission. At the request of the VCA, participate in ASU System and state organizations meetings and activities, and collaborate with colleagues across the state. Assist in the professional development activities for faculty and academic staff.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Master’s degree within a discipline offered by the college; Three years experience of progressive academic leadership; Three years of Community College teaching experience; Regional and National Accreditation Experience.

PAY: $75,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Safety Sensitive

JOB SUMMARY:

Deliver care to patients utilizing the nursing process in accordance with established philosophy. Collaborate with other professional disciplines to ensure effective patient care delivery and achievement of desired patient outcomes. Effectively interact with patients, families, & visitors while maintaining the standard of professional nursing. Provides physical and psychological support to patients.

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

Must be a graduate of a school of nursing with current LPN or RN license by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Current BLS Certification. Current TB test. Must pass WRMC Medication/Dosage Calculations Exam and IV Therapy Exam. Maintains annual unit specific competencies and education fair. Adheres to White River Health System’s Standard of Behaviors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Rehabilitation Technician

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are currently recruiting for a Rehab Technician to work per diem for our company. You will work in a team where you will provide quality, compassionate care in a secure setting. Provides patient care support under the direction of a licensed therapist. Help mentally and/or physically impaired patients to participate in tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance their performance.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Follows patient care-related tasks as determined by the OTR/RPT to assist the patient in achieving optimal goals.

Must be able to communicate in both verbally and in writing to members of the rehabilitation team.

Visual acquity to perceive patient reactions to treatment and to read instructions.

Able to lift and carry equipment, supplies and materials up to 50 lbs on a regular basis.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or equivalent.; 6-12 months relevant experience strongly recommended in a rehab setting.

CPR certification (when required).

Willing to participate in on-the-job training after initial orientation.

Ability to work flexible hours and weekends.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Assembler

JOB LOCATION: Camden, AR

DESCRIPTION:

Are you seeking a world-renowned, innovative and rewarding work environment? Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire (MFC) is a recognized designer, developer and manufacturer of precision engagement aerospace and defense systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. MFC develops, manufactures, and supports advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned and unmanned systems for military customers that include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, NASA and dozens of foreign allies.

Lockheed Martin’s Camden Operations facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for MFC programs. The Camden site offers a family like atmosphere, nationally certified apprenticeship training program and opportunities for advancement. Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a 4X10 work schedule, enable you to live a healthy, fulfilling life at and outside of work.

As an assembler you will work in a climate-controlled environment where you will help create missiles, rockets and launchers that will protect our nation from its adversaries.

As an assembler you may do the following:

Perform a variety of tasks ranging from repetitive to non-repetitive production assembly operations on mechanical assemblies and subassemblies including running automated equipment as well as applying touch up paint.

Work from diagrams and drawings following detailed planning, and use hand and/or power tools, jigs and saws.

Conduct quality inspections on processing lines in accordance with quality specifications.

Disassemble, modify, rework, reassemble and test experimental or prototype assemblies and subassemblies according to specifications and under simulated conditions.

This full time position is eligible for Apprenticeship LMCO.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

Must have the desire and/or ability to use hand tools (i.e. torque wrench, drills and inspection tools, riveting tools, screwdrivers, power screwdriver, ratchet wrench, nut runner, crimpers, cable tools and various other hand tools).

Ability to read and interpret assembly drawings or instructions.

This position will be located at a facility that requires special access and requires the selected candidate to be a US citizen.

This job will require lifting of up to 30-50 pounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.