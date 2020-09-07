Job Alert for the Week of September 7: Clerical, Medical, Operations, Engineering & More

JOB TITLE: Purchasing Technician

JOB OVERVIEW:

This position shall report directly to the Executive Director of Procurement and shall be responsible for monitoring incoming and outgoing University inventory and stock activities. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

A successful candidate must be able to perform physical functions of regular lifting, bending, stooping, operating small machinery.

A valid Arkansas driver’s license is required as this position is responsible for delivery of materials, orders, etc. to various departments on campus.

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Monitors and coordinates inventory activities, prepares orders for inventory, and maintains information in designated databases. Verifies inventory records within the required database and maintains inventory tracking of all designated supplies and/or equipment. This duty is performed daily.

Coordinates deletion or transfer of various inventoried items. This duty is performed daily.

Prepares purchase orders and obtains price quotes from vendors. Corresponds with customers and vendors regarding accounts and purchases. This duty is performed daily.

Verifies delivery is solicited by University, inspects for damage and delivers materials to requesting departments. This duty is performed daily.

Ensures the organization and maintenance of the assigned warehouse and departmental vehicle. This duty is performed daily.

Maintains monthly spreadsheets, records, and required documents and reports. This duty is performed daily.

Ensures Central Stores stock items and are assigned, cataloged, marked, and shelved. This duty is performed daily.

Performs inventory of supplies on hand, as required. This duty is performed daily.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of inventory control and records management procedures and practices.

Knowledge of packaging and shipping and receiving procedures, rules, and regulations.

Ability to plan, and organize.

Ability to maintain manual and/or computerized inventory records.

Ability to prepare written documents such as status reports, forms, memos, and letters.

Ability to perform basic mathematical computations.

Ability to monitor supply usage and maintain supply levels.

QUALIFICATIONS: High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 2 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $25,268

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Medical Assistant

OVERVIEW:

The Medical Assistant is accountable for the provision of care as delegated according to the policies, procedures and standards of the Medical Center. The Medical Assistant will demonstrate a commitment to teamwork through effective collaboration efforts. Graduate of approved program Medical Assistants.

QUALIFICATIONS:

MA Diploma preferred

Excellent communications skills, verbal and written

Basic Computer Skills

Ability to Multi task and handle busy and stressful situations

Adhere to dress code, conduct and attendance polices of Medical Center

JOB TITLE: Rock Drill Operator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The purpose of the job is to operate a rock drill safely, productively and efficiently. This person will operate a rock drill on highway projects and site prep projects. Having a blaster’s license is a plus. Needs to have a good work ethic and positive attitude.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be willing to work a 12 hour day/shift.

Must be willing and able to work outside in extreme weather conditions including temps in excess of 100 degrees.

Must be willing and able to report to work in Arkansas

Must be able and willing to obtain an ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), Explosives License or Permit that will require a background check.

Experience operating a rock drill is a plus.

JOB TITLE: Transportation Engineer

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering

PE

5+ years design experience related to the transportation industry (e.g., roadway/highway, bridge/structures) design and construction is required.

Proficient with Microsoft Office, InRoads, MicroStation and GEOPAK, or other design software as appropriate

Strong knowledge and experience managing projects and professional services for ARDOT and municipalities in Arkansas.

Ability to develop strong client relationships and serve as a key client manager.

Past participation in related professional and business organizations.

Strong communication skills is a must.

Ability to handle multiple assignments is required.

Good leadership and organizational skills are essential to this role.

An attitude and commitment to being an active participant of our employee-owned culture is a must

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

MSCE preferred

ORGANIZERS: The Little Rock Workforce Development Board & The Central Arkansas Human Resource Association

DATE: Friday, September 11, 2020

TIME: 10 am – 1 pm

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Virtually visit more than 20 area employers representing hundreds of job opportunities.

EVENT: Central Moloney Incorporated Job Fair 2020

DATE: September 30, 2020

TIME: 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Rd., White Hall, AR 71602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are hiring and ready to help build your career. Come explore great job opportunities with CMI.