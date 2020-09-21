Job Alert for the week of September 21: Job Fair, Transportation, Labor & more

EVENT: Central Moloney Incorporated Job Fair 2020
DATE: September 30, 2020
TIME: 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
WHERE: White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Rd., White Hall, AR 71602
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
We are hiring and ready to help build your career. Come explore great job opportunities with CMI.
- Bring your resume
- Social Distancing will be enforced
- Masks are required
- Temperature checks at the door
EMPLOYER: Schneider
JOB TITLE: Owner-Operator Truck Driver
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Take control of your small business by having the ability to pick your freight from Schneider’s Van Choice program, one of the largest load boards in the industry. Owner-operator truck drivers can select loads, routes and revenue and decide where they want to run, all while making a potential annual revenue of $250,000.
Owner-Operator Truck Driver eligibility:
- Current Owner-Operators
- Truck drivers with at least 12 months experience interested in leasing or purchasing a truck
Owner-operator Truck Drivers are eligible for:
- Up to $250,000 per year
- $1,500 lease-on incentive
- 65% of linehaul revenue and 100% of fuel surcharge and accessorial at load completion
- Schneider Purchase Power Program® – Leverage Schneider’s buying power to save thousands in business costs, such as fuel, tires, insurance and maintenance
- Paid lease on-boarding
- Drop-and-hook freight
- Free access to in-cab communications device
- Access to company facilities
Owner-operator Truck Driver qualifications:
- Possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
- Have a minimum of 12 months Class A truck driving experience
- Own a tractor that is 2010 or newer, with engine meeting EPA10 emissions requirements
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Sterling Cleaning Service
JOB TITLE: Labor/Floor Person
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Part Time. Will buff, strip and wax floors, Clean carpets etc. Must be dependable and have own transportation. May be subject to a background check and drug screen. Must have a valid Drivers License and Social Security Card. Call the employer for an appointment to complete an application.
JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71613
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less
REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year
HOW TO APPLY:
- Call the employer for an appointment to complete an application. 870-718-1693
EMPLOYER: ABM Industries, Inc.
JOB TITLE: LEAD 3000 W SCENIC DR
JOB DESCRIPTION:
ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility solutions, is looking for a Lead.
The Lead will lead and participate in a team to ensure the successful completion of assigned tasks. The employee is responsible for the running and leadership of the shift in the absence of the Supervisor. When the Supervisor is present, the lead worker may also be responsible for directing smaller work groups. While disciplinary authority is not given to this position, it is expected that the Lead will report performance issues to the Supervisor.
JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72118
PAY: $13.00/hr
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.