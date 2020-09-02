Job Alert for the Week of September 2: Maintenance, Customer Service, Laborer & more

EMPLOYER: Central Moloney Inc.

JOB TITLE: Welders

QUALIFICATIONS:

MIG/TIG Experience

EDUCATION:

High School Diploma or GED

PAY: Depends on experience

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

HOW TO APPLY:

Send email to hiring@centralmoloneyinc.com to apply

EVENT: Central Moloney Incorporated Job Fair 2020

DATE: September 30, 2020

TIME: 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Rd., White Hall, AR 71602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are hiring and ready to help build your career. Come explore great job opportunities with CMI.

Bring your resume

Social Distancing will be enforced

Masks are required

Temperature checks at the door

JOB TITLE: Contact Center Representative

JOB LOCATION: Fort Smith, AR

SUMMARY: Under the close supervision of the Contact Center Supervisor, the Contact Center Representative serves at the first point of contact for customers. The incumbent responds to inbound calls on a range of customer issues from account and balance inquiries to queries about the full range of products and services. The Contact Center Representative assists customers with their individual needs in a friendly, courteous, efficient and cooperative manner.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) required.

One (1) year of customer service experience required.

Contact center experience preferred.

Banking experience preferred.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Labor Work Pool (General Laborer)

JOB OBJECTIVE & ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Crew Worker (Special Projects): Maintains vacant properties: Mows, rakes, sweeps, and trims abandoned lots. Measures boards, uses circular saw and power drill to board & secure open/vacant houses. Removes graffiti on vacant houses, fences and storage buildings. Uses hand and garden tools to clean lots. Uses commercial mowers and weed eaters to cut and clean properties. Assists Community Service Coordinator with Community Service workers; assisting with curb side pick up, trash and debris, and trips to landfill. May operates a City pool automobile in the performance of essential job functions. Other duties as assigned.

Custodial Worker – Part-Time: These duties include but are not limited to: Cleaning rest rooms, meeting rooms, and public spaces. Sweeps floors, dusts baseboards, cleans windows and perform other light custodial and housekeeping tasks. Empties and replaces plastic liners in wastebaskets and recycle bins. Maintains an inventory of cleaning supplies and equipment; notifies supervisor of supplies needed.

Parks Laborer / Maintenance Worker: Operates tractor mounted mowing equipment to cut grass and other hand and power tools such as push mower, edger, line trimmer, blowers, etc., to perform lawn and grounds maintenance duties. Operates trucks and trailers to move equipment or materials. Checks fuel, oil and other fluids before operating equipment. Operates a hand sprayer to apply herbicides and other chemicals. Performs minor repair on equipment, such as replacing blades, belts and filters. Operates chain saw to remove trees from park areas. Cleans grounds, buildings and rest rooms in parks. Builds and repairs park equipment, such as picnic tables.

Refuse Collector: Empties contents of trash containers and lifts disposable containers into the sanitation truck. Operates a packer mechanism to compact collected refuse. Operates a dumping mechanism to remove refuse from the sanitation truck at the City Landfill. Washes and cleans the sanitation truck on assigned day. Provides directions to truck drivers by signaling to ensure safe driving and proper backing to dumping areas. Notifies driver of signal, brake lights and other equipment malfunctions. Provides information to new employees regarding safety precautions in refuse collection or disposal. Notifies members of the public of refuse materials which are prohibited by ordinance and rules or procedures.

Street Laborer: Operates hand and power tools to cut grass and brush from ditches and street right-of-way. Operates hand tools to dig materials from street areas under repair, to remove debris from catch basins and ditches, and to load materials onto trucks. Spreads asphalt binder on areas being repaired to assure proper bonding; shovels asphalt from trucks into areas being repaired and levels areas with a rake. Operates power tools to compress asphalt into repaired areas. Shovels gravel and other fill or surfacing materials from trucks to areas being repaired. Operates cement mixer or hand tools to mix concrete; pours and finishes concrete. Operates hand tools to build forms for pouring concrete. Lifts and carries riprap or other materials used to support walls of ditches; secures materials by spreading concrete between materials. Loads sacks of salt onto trucks and empties salt into salt spreader for application to ice or snow covered streets. Operates jackhammer and compressor to loosen materials for removal from areas being repaired.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

These knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through the completion of one (1) year of experience in general or manual labor. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Leaf Filter

JOB TITLE: Gutter Installer

SALARY: Paid per job

DUTIES: Installing Seamless Gutters on customer’s homes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must provide own tools, equipment, and General Liability Insurance.

BENEFITS: Paid weekly. Mileage pay from office to job sites. Chance for career advancement in our Upward Mobility Program.

HOW TO APPLY: