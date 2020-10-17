Job Alert for the week of October 12: IT, Accounting, Maintenance & more

JOB TITLE: Director of IT Client Services

JOB DUTIES:

The Director of IT Client Services reports directly to the Vice-Chancellor of Information Technology Services. The Director of IT Client Services is responsible for the leadership of all Client Services teams (Help Desk, IT Trainers, IT Communications, Lab Support Technicians, Business Intelligence, Software Inventory, Media/Smart Classroom Technicians, Field Technicians, and Student Support Team), as well as Public Relations and Employee Training.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage Incidents, requests, problems, change and project tasks using the ServiceDesk ITSM platform; fulfill standard service requests within specified SLA targets. Serve as an integral part of the IT executive leadership team. Demonstrated ability to multitask on both support and project teams. Service orientation with sensitivity to the needs of users at all skill levels. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Organizational and problem-solving skills, as well as, the ability to work independently with minimal supervision. Work closely with the CITO & executive leadership team for technology needs, IT Strategic Planning, Business Sustainability, and Reporting. Establish/implement both short- and long-term departmental goals, objectives, SLAs, procedures and operating policies. Contribute to the developing/enforcing of operational standards for the department. Responsible for Business Intelligence implementation on the campus. Responsible for Project Management to include the initiation, planning, coordination & management of projects in support of the ITS department. Assure that day to day operations are carried out & all areas function smoothly/efficiently. Manage all Client Services, Reporting, Public Relations, & B.I. functions of the ITS department. Improve customer relations by encouraging thorough communication between the department & institution. Create/review technical documentation for departmental & institutional use. Serve as departmental liaison with other departments, committees, and other working groups to ensure ITS is maintaining a professional working relationship with other departments across campus, educational entities, and vendors. Responsible for Staff Management/Development. Oversees customer service issues. Completes formal and informal grievance procedures to resolve complaints, team inadequacies, disciplinary issues, etc. Run/publish reports to monitor strategic/departmental initiatives. Recruiting, mentoring, counseling, delegating employees within the department. Assess training needs for new and existing employees. Evening and weekend work as necessary. Participate in site visits to other institutions as necessary. Facilitate learning through a variety of delivery methods including classroom instruction, virtual training, on-the-job coaching. Identify internal and external training programs to address competency gaps.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree (Business, Computer Information Systems, Business Administration or Project Management)

PAY: $55,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Student Accounts Manager

JOB DUTIES: The Student Accounts Manager is responsible for all operational functions of the cashier’s office and student accounts at all campus locations. This position is responsible for the following duties: supervising the student accounts specialists and student accounts coordinator, handling of student account complaints/issues, tracking student billing and past due balances, overseeing the collections and debt set-off processes, and communicating deadlines and important dates to the campuses. All responsibilities are to be performed in a timely and professional manner and shall be governed by state and federal laws and ASU Beebe policies.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee the processing, billing, collecting, reconciling, and reporting of all student and third party accounts receivable. Coordinate with other offices on campus for student charges and credits. Coordinate large processes such as the drop for non-payment, collections and debt set-off processes. Provide consistent, high quality customer service to students, families, faculty, staff, etc. Provide leadership, supervision, training and evaluation. Evaluate processes and suggest areas for continuous improvement. Keep current on developments within the student accounts field. Assist Cashiers as needed during peak times.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting or business administration.

PAY: $40,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Stocker / Backroom / Receiving Associate

JOB LOCATION: Newport, AR 72112

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Stocking, backroom, & receiving associates work to ensure customers can find all of the items they have on their shopping list. Depending on the shift you work, your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks, or helping customers while stocking shelves. From hot trucks in the summer to filling ice cream in the freezer, this fast paced job can be physically demanding — it’s like being paid to go the gym!

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Unload trucks

Sort products in the backroom

Stock products on shelves

Ensure aisles are neat and area is clean

Engage vendors and drivers with a positive attitude

Greet customers and answer their questions

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility

JOB TITLE: Utility Worker I

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Must obtain and maintain a valid Arkansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License with tanker endorsement within 90 days of employment. Responsible for completion of jobs assigned by the supervisor or crew leader. Responsible for maintenance of equipment, vehicles and tools assigned to them. Operate various types of light and heavy equipment. Perform manual labor. Must be able to operate the assigned truck in an efficient manner.

Email, fax or mail a resume to the employer. May also apply in person to complete an application.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year and 6 months

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

By email to angie@pbwastewater.com

By fax at 870-535-6243

By mail at Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EMPLOYER: W&W l AFCO Steel

JOB TITLE: Welder / Fitter

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72203

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This is a Temp-to-Perm opportunity thru The Hughes Agency for the first 90 days. All of these openings will be on our 2nd shift.

WELDER DUTIES AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Pass all required welding proficiency tests.

Operates basic fabrication machinery.

Demonstrates ability to hand burn and to operate mechanical burning equipment.

Demonstrates an ability to organize work and use basic fitting tools.

Demonstrates ability to read and understand blueprints.

Performs other duties as assigned.

WELDER MINIMUM PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Walks over and stoops under workhorses.

Possesses ability to squat, stoop, bend and stand.

Possesses ability to lift 50 lbs.

Possesses ability to push and pull.

FITTER DUTIES AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Must successfully pass all Welding tests plus Fitter exam.

Demonstrates ability to effectively lead and direct the work efforts of others.

Demonstrates ability to read and interpret blueprints for complex structures.

Demonstrates ability to produce parts of sufficient quality and quantity to warrant advancement to the Fitter category.

FITTER MINIMUM PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Walks over and stoops under workhorses.

Possesses ability to squat, stoop, bend and stand.

Possesses ability to lift 50 lbs.

Possesses ability to push and pull.

HOW TO APPLY:

By email to ctipton@wwafcosteel.com

By phone at 501-340-6266

EMPLOYER: Amazon

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Team Members

SHIFTS: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend

JOB LOCATION: Maumelle, Arkansas

Job opportunities vary by location. We update postings daily with open positions.

PAY: Earn $15/hr or more

Immediate openings available now.

Become part of the dedicated team that gets orders ready for people relying on Amazon’s service. From flexible part-time roles to full-time set schedules with health care benefits, Amazon has a variety of jobs. Find the right Amazon opportunity for you today.

Amazon remains open as an essential business to serve our communities delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Find out what Amazon is doing to provide a safe environment for employees at this time on our COVID-19 FAQ page.

Candidates must be 18 years or older with the ability to read and speak English for safety purposes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Dedicated Banking Customer Contact Associate II

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY: Starts at $15.23 per hour

What you will be doing

Serve as a primary contact for high valued clients in a state of the art contact center

Troubleshoot customer concerns and provide solutions

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Banking or financial industry experience is preferred but not required

1-2 Call Center experience preferred but not required

What we offer you

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.