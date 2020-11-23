Job Alert for the week of November 23: Electrical, Training, Stocker & more

EMPLOYER: Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

JOB TITLE: Industrial Electrician

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

WHO WE ARE

The way we build in North America is changing – and for the better. Are you ready to be part of that

change? Would you like to live in Conway, Arkansas, leading the plant maintenance on behalf of one

of North America’s leading mass timber manufacturing companies? Do you want to play a key role in the movement to a more innovative and sustainable construction?

With over five decades of wood product innovation, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation is

redefining the structural use of wood – the world’s only renewable building material – and shaping

the way we build. This is your chance to join a team with ample experience and expertise in building some of North America’s most beautiful, high-profile mass timber structures.

Our team is passionate about creating the perfect mass timber solutions for all of our customers,

resulting in more award-winning structures than any other manufacturer in North America. Working closely with our customers, we approach each mass timber project with a passion for wood and its strength and beauty.

THE OPPORTUNITY

We are looking to fill several full-time positions for an Industrial Electrician who will support the

Structurlam team at our Conway, Arkansas location.

Are you ready to be part of changing the way we build in North America? How would you like to be

part of Structurlam’s start-up team in Conway, Arkansas, and help us ready one of North America’s

most innovative manufacturing companies?

Structurlam is at the forefront of the global resurgence in the structural use of wood and changing

the way we build. This is your chance to play a key role in the movement to more sustainable

construction by using the world’s only renewable building material.

THE ROLE

Reporting to the Maintenance Manager, the successful candidate will possess previous experience

in a manufacturing environment, knowledge in the woodworking industry, including finger-jointing

and CNC equipment.

The Industrial Electrician will work as part of a team to install, test, troubleshoot, and repair electrical wiring, fixtures, control devices, and related equipment within a manufacturing environment. This individual will have the ability to read and interpret drawings, blueprints, schematics, and specifications in order to provide troubleshooting and repair services. The Industrial Electrician will also routinely perform preventative maintenance on all equipment and components in order to ensure the continued safe, efficient, and effective operations of all equipment and fixtures utilized by the organization. Shift work, including weekends, will be required.

WHO YOU ARE

Education and Experience

Commitment to working safely, coupled with strong communication & interpersonal skills

Red-Seal journeyperson certification

Minimum 5 years’ Industrial Electrician experience required, with preference given to those with a background in a manufacturing environment

Able to work both independently and in a team environment

Strong problem-solving skills

A desire to continuously grow and develop your operational knowledge and leadership capabilities by participating in professional development opportunities

Alignment with Structurlam’s values of safety, teamwork, agility, sustainability, and innovation

Reliable transportation

Benefits and Compensation

We value our employees and offer a comprehensive total rewards package, which includes

competitive compensation with a pay-for-performance philosophy, benefits, and other programs

designed to support our associates and meet their needs. If you invest your time and talents in our

company, we will invest in you.

Career Advancement

We strive to support our people in reaching their full potential. We provide a variety of on-the-job

training and continuing education in many areas at Structurlam to ensure you have the skills you

need to succeed. Our promote-from-within culture recognizes high performance, and we offer

diverse career paths across the organization for those with the talent and will to advance.

HOW TO APPLY:

Resumes can be submitted to Jamie Stires directly at jstires@structurlam.com or they can apply online through Indeed.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Workforce Training

JOB DUTIES:

Under the direction of the Director of Workforce and Community Development, the Coordinator of Workforce Training will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of workforce development programs and assist with community outreach programs and projects.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborates with area industry leaders and employers to stay abreast of latest workforce development and credentialing needs. Serve as an active member and/or leader of project teams and groups as it relates to workforce and community education. Assists in marketing of workforce development programs and services. Works collaboratively in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives in meeting goals as established by the department. Represents ASU-Beebe and its campuses in community events, meetings, and workshops. May design, schedule and provide management oversight for non-credit courses, seminars, and workshops. Ability to understand advancing technology, embrace technological change and help position the college to meet emerging challenges and opportunities as needed. Responsible for the successful onboarding of part-time faculty including posting of open positions and completing HR related activities that includes paperwork, hiring, evaluations and training. Understands the college’s ERP system, various data storage and reporting systems to work cross-functionally within the institution. This position will develop and schedule classes, maintain student records and reporting information as required by ASUB campuses and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education in regards to non-credit instruction. The Coordinator of Workforce Training will work collaboratively with academic leadership to facilitate the necessary training, transition to credit bearing courses and aid in the advancement of workforce education. Assists the college in seeking external funding opportunities and writing grants to deliver non-credit and community education courses. Maintains detailed records to successfully administer state and federal grants.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree and at least 6 month’s work experience.

PAY: $38,000

LOCATION: SearcyCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: GPM Investments LLC

JOB TITLE: Stocker

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Stocker is responsible for stocking and cleaning of the store. The Stocker reports to the Store Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store or the gas island

Stocks coolers and freezers to planogram

Stocks store shelves and displays to planogram

Cleans coolers and store shelving

Rotates back stock to the sales floor using the FIFO method

Prices products per company standard

Safely performs all duties using required tools (ladders, step ladders, tools, gloves, et al)

Cleans and restocks restrooms

Cleans and restocks beverage and food service areas

Cleans and restocks gasoline island supplies

Cleans gas pumps

Cleans store windows and sills

Cleans and organizes back rooms

Other job related duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

18 years of age or older

Ability to read, write, speak and understand English

Job requires bending, standing, and walking the entire workday

Ability to climb ladders

Work with cleaning chemicals

Ability to lift 10 lbs frequently and up to 50 lbs occasionally

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Dyno Nobel Inc.

JOB TITLE: Interstate Bulk Driver

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

JOB OVERVIEW:

Become a valued employee as an Interstate Bulk Driver operating newer equipment for our private fleet servicing customers in TX, OK, and AR (all loads originate from our El Dorado, AR plant).

JOB HIGHLIGHTS:

Private fleet – Be a team member that drives a truck (not just a truck number)

$76,000 annual average earnings – with potential for more!

$2,500 sign-on bonus paid within two weeks of starting

Vacation time paid at your average weekly wage

Paid for mileage PLUS hourly for loading, unloading, fueling, etc.

Stable & well-established global manufacturer

90% driver retention rate, average tenure is 7+ years

Average truck is 2-3 years old, well-maintained to keep you safe and making money

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

As Interstate Bulk Driver, you will be part of a dynamic team who serves internal/external customers in a professional, safe and efficient manner consistent with DNA’s and DNTI’s mission, vision and values.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Safety focused individual

Good driving record

Class A CDL with Tanker and Hazmat endorsement

Positive attitude, friendly demeanor, and team player

WHAT WE OFFER:

Average of 3 weeks paid training when you start – we’re here to support you

Vacation time + 10 paid holidays + an additional 24-40 PTO hours depending on when you start

Full health benefits including employer HSA contributions + dental plan with orthodontic and implant options

Up to a 4% 401k match

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.