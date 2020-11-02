Job Alert for the week of Nov. 2

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds
JOB DUTIES:
ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:
- Mowing – riding lawn mower.
- Weed eating.
- Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.
- Other campus cleanup as assigned.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.
PAY: $23,086
LOCATION: Beebe Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
EMPLOYER: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
JOB TITLE: Maintenance Electrician
JOB SUMMARY:
Performs specialized electrical maintenance work, such as, installing and repairing electrical systems and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment; performs various types of general maintenance work, as required, and follows lockout procedures.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Performs specialized electrical maintenance work, such as installing and repairing electrical systems and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment.
- Troubleshoots electrical equipment and systems and replaces faulty electrical and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment.
- Performs general maintenance work, as required.
- Sets up and operates machinery, such as saws, drill presses, pipe threader, and other machinery.
- Performs preventive maintenance on equipment, as directed.
- Follows lockout procedures for each piece of equipment serviced.
- Ensures that safety and housekeeping standards are met and maintained.
- Performs other duties as directed by the Maintenance Group Leader.
JOB LOCATION: Paragould, AR 72450
EMPLOYER: US Army Corp of Engineers
JOB TITLE: River and Harbor Maintenance Worker
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Serves as a member of the River Maintenance work group & performs the majority ofduties aboard floating plant consisting of towboat, crane barge and material barges.
- Performs two or more of the following with towing, snagging, dredging, and normal or emergency maintenance on the McClellan-KerrArkansas Navigation System navigation channels, aids to navigation, dikes, and channel rectification structures: navigation locks and associated operating equipment; spillway structures and taintergates; & embankment dams:
- Performs minor electrical repairs on work barge & other equipment
- Performs sub-journeyman acetylene & electric cutting & welding
- Diagnose mechanical problems and performs minor maintenance & repair
- Operates one or more types of heavy equipment such as bulldozers, back hoes, or frontend loaders
- Operates gasoline or diesel-powered trucks or truck tractor with semi-trailer
- Performs minor electrical repairs on work barge & other equipment
JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601
HOW TO APPLY:
- Go to LRDistrictJobs@usace.army.mil to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.
- By email to richard.d.jones@usace.army.mil
- By phone at 501-324-6864
EMPLOYER: Revolution Company
JOB TITLE: Line Attendant
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Responsibilities We’re Hiring! Revolution Company is looking for multiple Line Attendants to join our team. This is a full-time job opportunity, with generous benefits, and overtime hours available. This position offers growth opportunities in a stable and safe work environment.
- Assume responsibility for the finished product.
- Fill in on any line.
- Read and understand production orders.
- Document quality checks on time verifying correct count and label.
- Know packing materials and procedures.
- Learn how to thread up all lines.
- Distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable products.
- Assists in taking line down and putting it back up.
- Assists in changing screens and clean dies.
- Keep work area clean and organized.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- High School diploma or equivalent GED required.
- Ability to work 12-hour rotating shifts.
- Essential reading and writing skills required.
- Minimum one year of experience in an industrial environment.
- Experience with automated manufacturing equipment preferred.
- Able to lift to 50dlbs with assistance.
- Must be able to stand 8-12 hours during a shift.
JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72206