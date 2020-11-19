Job Alert for the week of Nov. 16: Construction, Manager & more

JOB TITLE: Assistant Deputy Director for Managerial Accounting

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Do you have a bachelor’s degree in accounting or business administration? Do you have six years of financial management experience, including three years in a managerial capacity? DHS is seeking an Assistant Deputy Director for Managerial Accounting, and this may be an amazing opportunity for you!

We are looking for someone who can:

Organize, direct and supervise the work of large staff across multiple units or sections involved in fiscal operations and financial accounting activities

Manage and prepare responses for federal and state audits, reviews and legislative requests.

Broad knowledge of federal grants process and reporting

STARTING SALARY: $77,862.00 with excellent benefits

HOW TO APPLY:

EMPLOYER: Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

JOB TITLE: Industrial Electrician

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

WHO WE ARE

The way we build in North America is changing – and for the better. Are you ready to be part of that

change? Would you like to live in Conway, Arkansas, leading the plant maintenance on behalf of one

of North America’s leading mass timber manufacturing companies? Do you want to play a key role in the movement to a more innovative and sustainable construction?

With over five decades of wood product innovation, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation is

redefining the structural use of wood – the world’s only renewable building material – and shaping

the way we build. This is your chance to join a team with ample experience and expertise in building some of North America’s most beautiful, high-profile mass timber structures.

Our team is passionate about creating the perfect mass timber solutions for all of our customers,

resulting in more award-winning structures than any other manufacturer in North America. Working closely with our customers, we approach each mass timber project with a passion for wood and its strength and beauty.

THE OPPORTUNITY

We are looking to fill several full-time positions for an Industrial Electrician who will support the

Structurlam team at our Conway, Arkansas location.

Are you ready to be part of changing the way we build in North America? How would you like to be

part of Structurlam’s start-up team in Conway, Arkansas, and help us ready one of North America’s

most innovative manufacturing companies?

Structurlam is at the forefront of the global resurgence in the structural use of wood and changing

the way we build. This is your chance to play a key role in the movement to more sustainable

construction by using the world’s only renewable building material.

THE ROLE

Reporting to the Maintenance Manager, the successful candidate will possess previous experience

in a manufacturing environment, knowledge in the woodworking industry, including finger-jointing

and CNC equipment.

The Industrial Electrician will work as part of a team to install, test, troubleshoot, and repair electrical wiring, fixtures, control devices, and related equipment within a manufacturing environment. This individual will have the ability to read and interpret drawings, blueprints, schematics, and specifications in order to provide troubleshooting and repair services. The Industrial Electrician will also routinely perform preventative maintenance on all equipment and components in order to ensure the continued safe, efficient, and effective operations of all equipment and fixtures utilized by the organization. Shift work, including weekends, will be required.

WHO YOU ARE

Education and Experience

Commitment to working safely, coupled with strong communication & interpersonal skills

Red-Seal journeyperson certification

Minimum 5 years’ Industrial Electrician experience required, with preference given to those with a background in a manufacturing environment

Able to work both independently and in a team environment

Strong problem-solving skills

A desire to continuously grow and develop your operational knowledge and leadership capabilities by participating in professional development opportunities

Alignment with Structurlam’s values of safety, teamwork, agility, sustainability, and innovation

Reliable transportation

Benefits and Compensation

We value our employees and offer a comprehensive total rewards package, which includes

competitive compensation with a pay-for-performance philosophy, benefits, and other programs

designed to support our associates and meet their needs. If you invest your time and talents in our

company, we will invest in you.

Career Advancement

We strive to support our people in reaching their full potential. We provide a variety of on-the-job

training and continuing education in many areas at Structurlam to ensure you have the skills you

need to succeed. Our promote-from-within culture recognizes high performance, and we offer

diverse career paths across the organization for those with the talent and will to advance.

HOW TO APPLY:

Resumes can be submitted to Jamie Stires directly at jstires@structurlam.com or they can apply online through Indeed.

EMPLOYER: The Empire Company

JOB TITLE: Part-time Account Stocker

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Empire Company is currently looking to fill a **PT ACCOUNT STOCKER** to service our Lowe’s customer stores. Pay is $15-$17hr. Paid Training.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Primary purpose of the Account Stocker position is to stock weekly deliveries at Lowe’s stores.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Work Safley

Be courteous and professional to the customer

Communicate effectively with Lowes store personnel

Stock Empire products from pallets to shelves within 36 hours of when they are delivered

Retrieve Empire products from inventory, break bundles and stock products appropriately

Ensure all Empire products that are stocked look neat/tidy:

Straighten and push back moulding,

Clean up and properly dispose of all bundle ties and other packing materials.

Return or arrange for return of all carts and/or cattle racks to their proper location.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED

A valid un-restricted driver’s license (Other than vision)

Automobile Insurance coverage (you will need to provide proof)

Good organizational and time management skills

Basic math skills.

Self-motivated

Ability to work independently.

Apple or Android Smart Phone.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

Standing, walking, bending or twisting

Lift up to 50 lbs.

Lifting 100 lbs. with use of equipment or assistance

Pushing/pulling up to 25 lbs.

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS:

Travel to assigned Lowes store(s) in a local geographic region.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY & FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Murphy USA

JOB TITLE: Category Manager, Dispensed Beverage

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR 71731

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Category Manager Dispensed Beverage will be responsible for the creation and ongoing implementation and execution of all dispensed beverage programs and initiatives. They will lead all merchandising initiatives for these categories and will determine the merchandise product mix, placement, set merchandise pricing and negotiate rates. The Category Manager Dispensed Beverage will analyze existing business and be responsible for innovating and continuous revenue generation from their assigned categories.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 3 years related experience and/or training, and 2 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFOMRATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: CenterPoint Energy

JOB TITLE: Construction & Maintenance Technician I

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a C&M Technician I, you will perform company field operations including manual labor and other duties necessary to accomplish the installation, repair, construction and maintenance of natural gas distribution systems.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High school or GED

Valid driver’s license

Work outdoors on a daily basis in all types of weather conditions

Must be available to respond to emergencies during and after normal working hours.

Must live within 30 minutes from reporting office in Pine Bluff, AR.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION & SKILLS:

Welding

Commercial Drivers License (CDL)

Field services/operations

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Able to exert up to 50 pounds of force occasionally, and/or a minimal amount of force frequently to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects.

Able to use a variety of hand tools and power tools, including picks, shovels, sharpshooters, pipe wrenches, pipe cutters, bolt cutters, pavement saws, jack hammers, air guns, etc.

Able to operate a motor vehicle and heavy equipment and the ability to enter and exit vehicle unassisted.

Able to operate a personal computer, either desktop or laptop.

Able to stand, walk, stoop, kneel or crouch for extended periods of time.

Able to exert routine physical effort on a daily basis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: ABM Industries, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Project Manager

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72118

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for the day-to-day operation and administrative activities to ensure conformance to contract requirements. Develops and implements cost control measures and level of service standards to ensure compliance with customer specifications / contract requirements for assigned building. Oversees inspections, quality control measures, and the inventory control of equipment and supplies for the assigned building.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma or GED.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.