Job Alert for the week of July 27

EMPLOYER: Roehl Transport

JOB TITLE: CDL Truck Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Roehl Offers Pay Accelerators & Assures Drivers Start Strong

On this fleet, truck driving pros are making between $60,000 – $78,000.

In our over the road Flatbed Fleet, you’ll haul unique freight mostly east of I-35 (though you may have loads that’ll take you through any of the lower 48 states and Canada).

As you see the nation, you’ll also see many different shippers and locations.

You’ll get our popular Your Choice Pay Plan ™ so you can earn your choice of a quarterly bonus or quarterly pay increases up to our top rate.

Flatbed Primary Commercial Zone

You can add to your income as a Driver Trainer (as much $10k a year) or referring other drivers to Roehl , and we pay you for services many other companies overlook.

JOB TITLE: Security Officer – Upscale

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Specific Duties and Essential Functions

Performs security patrols of designated areas on foot or in vehicle

Watches for irregular or unusual conditions that may create security concerns or safety hazards

Sounds alarms or calls police or fire department in case of fire or presence of unauthorized persons

Warn violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smoking or carrying forbidden articles

Permits authorized persons to enter property and monitors entrances and exits

Observes departing personnel to protect against theft of company property and ensures that authorized removal of property is conducted within appropriate client requirements

Investigates and prepares reports on accidents, incidents, and suspicious activities. Maintains written logs as required by the post

Provides assistance to customers, employees and visitors in a courteous and professional manner

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB TITLE: Delivery Driver Merchandiser – Trainee

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Hours: 4-5 am until completion of route, 12-14 hrs/day (must be available some weekends, evenings and Holidays).

Location: Little Rock

Things you should know about working as a Delivery Driver Merchandiser Trainee:

As a Delivery Driver/Merchandiser Trainee, you will be responsible for delivering and/or unloading our products to customer locations on designated routes. This is a fast-paced position that stocks the greatest beverage brands on shelves, displays and in coolers.

JOB TITLE: Programmer Analyst

SALARY: $49,589.00 – $76,368.00 Annually

JOB OBJECTIVE & ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

To design, edit, modify, and debug computer programs and to analyze and design new computer systems for the City of Little Rock.

Develops system designs and programming requirements for various City departments to ensure maximum data processing capabilities, utilizing SQL, Microsoft.net, and other program development tools. Analyzes and converts data for coding instructions to implement software systems; tests the operation of programs to ensure instructions will produce desired output. Makes changes to file structure, size, and security in the core software to enable installation of vendor updates, new releases, and fixes. Conducts special studies pertaining to the development of new or the updating of existing systems. Defines each user’s level of security in the computer system and establishes individual system access codes. Writes technical reports, memoranda, and instructional manuals relative to the function and operation of computer systems. Recommends solutions for emergency data processing problems. Designs flow charts and block diagrams for specific programs which represent each logical step and the solution to problems. Develops appropriate test data for use in debugging and checking for accurate and dependable processing. Explains special program instructions to computer operators; operates computer hardware and peripheral equipment in the operator’s absence. Provides technical assistance to other programmers in developing new programs and analyzing problems with existing programs. Develops and conducts training sessions for users to aid them in the utilization of systems applications. Serves as backup to the Systems Programmer. Serves as project leader for special projects as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

These knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, and two (2) years of experience in computer programming, working in a Microsoft and/or PHP/Linux environment. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

