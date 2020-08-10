Job Alert for the week of August 8: Business, Medical, Education, Information Technology & more

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Coordinator/Default Prevention Manager

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: 40 hours a week

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Default Manager is responsible for providing counseling, information, and assistance to students in accordance with federal requirements and the schools default prevention program. This is a security sensitive position that must follow all Federal and State regulations and guidance.

EDUCATION and EXPERIENCE: Education: Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in business/account is desired. Associate Degree in business/accounting or a related field required. Minimum of two years of experience in federal student financial aid regulations required. Must be computer literate and efficient in Microsoft Excel.

SECURITY CLEARANCE: Due to the required access to federal student aid systems, candidate cannot be currently in default on Title IV student loans.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Communication – Ability to communicate verbally and in writing clearly and concisely. Customer Oriented – Ability to take care of the customers’ needs while following company procedures. Detail Oriented – Ability to pay attention to the minute details of a project or task. Strong

organizational and computer skills.

REASONING ABILITY: Knowledge of state and federal financial aid requirements (Arkansas). Knowledge of Federal student loans rules and regulations. Enthusiastic – Ability to bring energy to the performance of a task. Friendly – Ability to exhibit a cheerful demeanor toward others. Initiative – Ability to make decisions or take actions to solve a problem or reach a goal. Interpersonal – Ability to get along well with a variety of

personalities and individuals. Reliability – The trait of being dependable and trustworthy. Technical Aptitude –

Ability to comprehend complex technical topics and specialized information.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS: Not Applicable

WORK ENVIRONMENT: Must be willing and able to work some evening and weekend hours and be flexible to adjust schedule as needed to best meet division and student needs and availability.

HOW TO APPLY: Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or Mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock AR, 72214

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Nurse Practitioner

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $89,368

RESPONSIBILITIES: Direct nursing services for 67 RN’s & 10 RN Supervisors, maintaining compliance with state and federal regulations for the Home and Community Based Medicaid waiver programs.

REQUIREMENTS: If you have at least two years’ experience as a Nurse Supervisor then email your resume to: dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov

TITLE: Executive Director of Translational Research Institute

OVERVIEW:

This high profile position reports directly to the Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical and Translational Research/Translational Research Institute (TRI) Director and will champion an innovative research leadership institute that addresses intra-campus coordination, community engagement, clinical trials, and external collaboration opportunities. The Executive Director leads the development of TRI initiatives from concept through defining strategic direction to ultimate implementation. As an ambassador for the TRI Leadership Council, she/he establishes lines of communication with all key stakeholders at local, state, and national levels. The Executive Director is responsible for monitoring the budget and will supervise TRI programmatic activities.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental, and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

SALARY: Offered commensurate with experience

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree plus 10 years experience, including at least five (5) years of management/supervisory experience and experience managing a large NIH grant.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Human subjects research experience

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Website Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

The Website Coordinator works with departments and teams to design, develop, and produce content for ASU-Beebe’s website, mobile application, and portals (75%). This position engages Student, Faculty and Staff ITS support in the VTSC (25%).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides oversight to content management system for website Develops forms, templates, code for forms, and emails for website Monitors website and assists users with implementing search engine optimization Collaborates with Marketing and Public Relations within Institutional Advancement in implementing design, layout, navigation, and functionality changes for end user usability and access improvement Tests and evaluates updated content to identify and resolve content or functionality errors Utilizes best practices to design and write all forms of end-user documentation including user guides, online help, training materials, quick-reference guides, etc. Administers/customizes college portals Manages Incident, Request, Problem, Change and Project tasks using the ServiceDesk ITSM platform Fulfills standard service requests within specified service level agreement targets Provides personal computer support, technical help, and/or basic software support, data analysis, project coordination, installation, and helpdesk assistance Manages the website employee directory Monitors the technical health of the website daily, including but not limited to: Ensure pages are updated and keywords are utilized Check insight reports daily for search engine optimization and accessibility Troubleshoot for errors such as broken links, coding, spelling, headings, images, videos, etc. Monitor website traffic (i.e. how much traffic the website receives, which pages are viewed, and how long individual pages are viewed) Performs any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, computer science, or related field

Working knowledge of web structure, user experience, accessibility standards, industry trends and best practices

Experience developing information architecture, site maps, and navigation

Content management system skills (prefer enterprise systems such as Sitecore)

Deep understanding of metadata and search engine optimization

Strong analytical skills and use of analytic tools such as Google Analytics, heat mapping, etc.

Project management experience, organizational skills and aptitude for managing time, meeting deadlines, upwardly managing approvals and handling multiple projects simultaneously

Solid conceptual thinking with competency in solving problems and clearly explaining rationale and recommendations

Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile environment with a diverse range of people and experience

PAY: $47,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Dever Industrial Maintenance Solutions

JOB TITLE: Master Electricians

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Test faulty equipment to diagnose malfunctions, using test equipment or software, and applying knowledge of the functional operation of electronic units and systems. Study blueprints, schematics, manuals, or other specifications to determine installation procedures. Repair or adjust equipment, machines, or defective components, replacing worn parts, such as gaskets or seals in watertight electrical equipment. Maintain equipment logs that record performance problems, repairs, calibrations, or tests. Inspect components of industrial equipment for accurate assembly and installation or for defects, such as loose connections or frayed wires. Must have Electrician License

JOB LOCATION: Searcy, AR 72143

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Other Professional Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 years

HOW TO APPLY:

By phone at 870-740-1459

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Supervisor

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

At Motion Industries, Warehouse Supervisors are key members of our team. They provide the highest levels of customer service by overseeing shipping, receiving, stocking and maintaining merchandise for the Branch. Motion Industries offers an excellent benefits package that includes options for healthcare coverage, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Directs and administers established safety, health and environmental policies and procedures

Leads warehouse personnel to provide excellent customer service that will enhance and support Company operations and sales

Provides direct supervision to warehouse personnel completes and communicates performance evaluations on a timely basis and provides coaching, training and guidance

Interacts with external couriers and truck drivers to ensure product is efficiently transferred to and from shipping vehicles

Ensures equipment required for warehouse operations is properly maintained

Ensures adequate supplies are maintained for warehouse order fulfillment operations

Fills in for other warehouse positions as needed

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 25 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 150 pounds, with assistance as necessary

Complies with Company Driving Standards Policy

Understands the potential to be on-call on nights or weekends, depending on need

Maintains responsibility for physical plant, including cleanliness and security

QUALIFICATIONS:

Leadership, communication, relationship and people management skills required

Analytical and mathematical skills required

Warehouse/distribution experience required

Reliable, organized and attentive to detail

Moderate computer skills, including communicating internally and externally via email, performing some financial calculations and generating reports proficient at using business systems required

May need to be certified to operate a forklift and/or other mobile equipment

High School Diploma or GED

Valid driver’s license required

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Merchandiser

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

STARTING PAY: $13.00 per hour

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs merchandising and display activities in retail accounts as requested or directed.

Ensures maximum space allocation in merchandising accounts.

Participates in the development of retail accounts through display service.

Delivers product merchandise when required.

Performs merchandising warehouse duties as needed.

Advises the Sales Merchandising Manager and assigned Sales Representative of service problems encountered.

Understands the safety rules and requirements in the workplace.

Immediately report to the Warehouse Supervisor or Warehouse Manager or Warehouse Operations Manager any safety related incident, injury or illness.

Travel 60% to 80% by automobile. Daily driving may involve distances up to 100 miles.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED.

6 months -1 year in Merchandising or as Warehouse Worker.

Valid state motor vehicle operator’s license.

Ability to obtain and maintain auto-liability insurance in accordance with State laws

Perform other duties as assigned.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Physical demands with activity or condition existing an occasional to rare amount of time amount of time include walking, carrying, reaching, standing, and stooping

Ability to frequently lift or move 40 to 50 pound cartons and stand for extended periods of time.

SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:

Able to perform job-related task without hindering the safety of employee or others

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.