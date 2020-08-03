Job Alert for the week of August 3: Service, Medical, Computer Technology, Construction & More

JOB TITLE: Housing Supervisor (Part-time)

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Director of Housing, the Housing Supervisor is the after-hours staff member on duty. It is the Housing Supervisor’s responsibility to oversee the entire campus and all people on the campus, including residents, volunteers, and visitors. If an incident occurs anywhere on the campus, the “go-to” person in the Housing Supervisor, who is then responsible for handling the situation. This may include notifying outside agencies or other staff members or may include dealing with the situations

him/herself. The Housing Supervisor has significant supervisory and crisis management responsibilities

and must maintain good work integrity, effective communication, and other areas as described below.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervises residents in the Housing Programs and all areas of the campus during shift.

Notifies direct supervisor of any emergencies or conflicts that involve outside agencies.

Ensures that residents participate in mandatory programs and refer Our House programs(Career Center classes, recovery meetings, drug testing, Children’s Programs, CAFSI, etc.).

On a regular and ongoing basis, communicates with shelter management team about residents’ needs, evictions, shelter needs, ongoing issues or system changes: other shelter supervisors, case manager, and direct supervisor.

Ensures that meals are prepared and served.

Enforces all written shelter rules and additional Our House policies and procedures documenting any violations (through the “write-up” process).

In the event of a resident/ and or Job Trainee receiving a fourth write up the supervisor who witnessed incident must monitor and enforce the eviction after contacting their direct supervisor.

Assign chores after each meal.

Monitors residents’ sobriety and reports and documents drug or alcohol related incidents with the write-up system.

Ensures that all areas in and around the shelter are clean, organized and safe.

Process work orders when there is a maintenance issue.

Processes new intakes and exits of residents, including filling out all required paperwork.

Greets and orients volunteers (including meal serving groups) to the facilities and to the needs that they are there to meet.

Documents donations and volunteers using data collection system (contact info, what was given/volunteer project, date, value).

Reports emergency situations immediately to direct supervisor and documents any incidents, emergencies and concerns from residents, donors or volunteers (examples of incidents include any time outside agencies—police, DHS—are involved in occurrences at Our House or physical violence or threats are made).

De-escalates conflict situations

To ensure safety, intervention when dealing with crisis situations or emergencies

Attends all mandatory bi-weekly staff meetings prepared and on time

Must follow all policies and procedures concerning residents, staff and volunteers and donors

Must dress and act professionally at all times

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The Housing Supervisor will be thoroughly committed to Our House’s mission. All candidates

should have the following qualifications and experience:

Social services experience

At least 2-3 years working in a program or organization serving individuals in a residential setting

High school diploma is required

Conflict resolution and crisis management experience

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

Passion, idealism, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and vehicle to use in performance of job.

Must be able to pass criminal background and child and adult maltreatment screens and a preemployment drug screen.

Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

SALARY & BENEFITS

This is a part-time, hourly position.

6 days of annual leave per year, including a “birthday holiday”

7 days additional leave for illness/”requirements of life”

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Remote Services Coordinator

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Career Center serves over 2,000 adults each year through a variety of Employment and Training, Education, Financial Empowerment, and Health and Wellness services. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Our House scaled back in-person operations to keep our clients and team safe. The Career Center team responded by creating a Jobs & Resources Hotline to help clients navigate a host of challenges, including financial insecurity, government benefits, transportation, job search, and more. Reporting to the Career Center Manager, the Remote Services Coordinator will oversee all virtual services of the Career Center, including the Jobs & Resources Hotline, a database of resources available to clients, and a pilot project with the City of Little Rock, called the Financial Navigators Program. This is a one-year, grant-funded position created to meet the unique needs of Our House clients during the pandemic.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Serve as the Program Lead for the Financial Navigators Project, in partnership with the City of Little Rock and the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. Organize training for Career Center team members to become Financial Navigators. Provide supervision and support for Career Center team members serving as Financial Navigators to ensure a high quality of customer service to callers. Coordinate with the City of Little Rock to market and deliver remote financial navigation services to clients; identify target groups who would benefit from this service. Help identify and update a list of referral partners and local resources for the Career Center team to share with hotline callers. Monitor call volume, program progress and service delivery through the Financial Navigators Compass database platform. Participate in bi-weekly calls and learning community virtual events though the project funder, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

Ensure that all remote services provided to clients are captured in the Our House database, help track outcomes and understand performance measures for Career Center programs.

Commit to following the Our House COVID-19 Team Safety Policy, and actively observe and enforce all safety-related procedures when working on and off-campus.

Actively engage and energize Our House staff members, volunteers, board members, event committees, partnering organizations, donors, and grant funders.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The Remote Services Coordinator will be thoroughly committed to Our House’s mission. All

candidates should have the following qualifications and experience:

High School Diploma or higher.

Experience serving individuals and families in poverty, distress, and/or homelessness and near-homelessness.

Strong technical skills in the Google Suite, video conferencing platforms, and experience with resource-navigation and client or customer database tracking interfaces.

Excellent customer service skills, patience and problem-solving skills.

Unwavering commitment to quality programs and data-driven program evaluation.

Action-oriented, flexible, self-directed, mission-driven, and innovative.

Must exhibit passion, integrity, and a positive attitude.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

This is a full-time, salaried position that is grant-funded for one year.

Benefits include employee health insurance (employee premiums paid by Our House) and optional dental, vision, and life insurance (paid by employee) (all available after 60 days of employment).

10 days of annual leave per year.

8 days of holiday leave per year including a “birthday holiday.”

15 days additional leave for illness/“requirements of life.”

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Website Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

The Website Coordinator works with departments and teams to design, develop, and produce content for ASU-Beebe’s website, mobile application, and portals (75%). This position engages Student, Faculty and Staff ITS support in the VTSC (25%).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides oversight to content management system for website Develops forms, templates, code for forms, and emails for website Monitors website and assists users with implementing search engine optimization Collaborates with Marketing and Public Relations within Institutional Advancement in implementing design, layout, navigation, and functionality changes for end user usability and access improvement Tests and evaluates updated content to identify and resolve content or functionality errors Utilizes best practices to design and write all forms of end-user documentation including user guides, online help, training materials, quick-reference guides, etc. Administers/customizes college portals Manages Incident, Request, Problem, Change and Project tasks using the ServiceDesk ITSM platform Fulfills standard service requests within specified service level agreement targets Provides personal computer support, technical help, and/or basic software support, data analysis, project coordination, installation, and helpdesk assistance Manages the website employee directory Monitors the technical health of the website daily, including but not limited to: Ensure pages are updated and keywords are utilized Check insight reports daily for search engine optimization and accessibility Troubleshoot for errors such as broken links, coding, spelling, headings, images, videos, etc. Monitor website traffic (i.e. how much traffic the website receives, which pages are viewed, and how long individual pages are viewed) Performs any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, computer science, or related field

Working knowledge of web structure, user experience, accessibility standards, industry trends and best practices

Experience developing information architecture, site maps, and navigation

Content management system skills (prefer enterprise systems such as Sitecore)

Deep understanding of metadata and search engine optimization

Strong analytical skills and use of analytic tools such as Google Analytics, heat mapping, etc.

Project management experience, organizational skills and aptitude for managing time, meeting deadlines, upwardly managing approvals and handling multiple projects simultaneously

Solid conceptual thinking with competency in solving problems and clearly explaining rationale and recommendations

Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile environment with a diverse range of people and experience

PAY: $47,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

Title: Executive Director of Translational Research Institute

CLOSE DATE: 8/31/2020

OVERVIEW:

This high profile position reports directly to the Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical and Translational Research/Translational Research Institute (TRI) Director and will champion an innovative research leadership institute that addresses intra-campus coordination, community engagement, clinical trials, and external collaboration opportunities. The Executive Director leads the development of TRI initiatives from concept through defining strategic direction to ultimate implementation. As an ambassador for the TRI Leadership Council, she/he establishes lines of communication with all key stakeholders at local, state, and national levels. The Executive Director is responsible for monitoring the budget and will supervise TRI programmatic activities.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental, and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

SALARY: offered commensurate with experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Executive Functions:

Acts as the facilitator and implementer of TRI’s global plan.

Prepares recommendations for meeting the needs of the program for TRI leadership.

Participates in strategic planning.

Develops work plans, long-range goals, and short-range objectives.

Directs and coordinates TRI-related institutional research information exchanges with other institutions, agencies, or entities.

Serves as the TRI Director’s key designee.

Operations:

Provides oversight and leadership of TRI’s daily operations; including planning, executing, and finalizing institutional initiatives according to deadlines and within budget.

Serves as the focal point of contact for TRI project managers and program managers.

Identifies and coordinates collaboration between TRI components, UAMS researchers, and UAMS researchers and external partners, including the CTSA consortium and private companies.

Identifies unmet organizational needs and solutions.

Acts as a resource to the UAMS research community.

Educates research staff as part of the Clinical Research Special Program.

Administrative:

Develops, interprets, and assists in implementing protocols, standards, guidelines, and quality assurance procedures to assure appropriate and timely access to TRI initiatives.

Supports and organizes program review efforts and determines the viability of proposed resource allocation.

Serves as a member of institutional and CTSA consortium level committees.

Participates in professional organizations as appropriate to TRI.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree plus 10 years experience, including at least five (5) years of management/supervisory experience and experience managing a large NIH grant.

Preferred Qualifications:

Human subjects research experience

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Nurse Practitioner

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $89,368

RESPONSIBILITIES: Direct nursing services for 67 RN’s & 10 RN Supervisors, maintaining compliance with state and federal regulations for the Home and Community Based Medicaid waiver programs.

REQUIREMENTS: If you have at least two years’ experience as a Nurse Supervisor then email your resume to: dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Services

JOB TITLE: Project Safety Director

JOB SUMMARY:

Leads, plans, administers, implements, and coordinates the project safety programs to achieve ZERO INCIDENTS through the elimination of occupational injuries, illnesses, deaths and liability losses, and to ensure the Project is in compliance with all state laws and regulations regarding workplace safety and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) rules and regulations. This role is not Safety Cop.

JOB LOCATION: Rogers, AR 72758

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Complete pre and post treatment physical assessments, documenting as required.

Demonstrates effective staffing, as appropriate with staffing ratios per state regulations, under the direction of the Administrator.

Complete and document monthly review of patient medication profiles and administer medications as ordered by the physician.

Participate as a member of the Interdisciplinary team in all required patient assessment and care planning activities.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Amazon.com Services Inc.

JOB TITLE: Area Manager,Operations

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Our Shift Managers are responsible for the day-to-day operations of delivery stations in the Amazon network, including inbound, outbound, and sortation operations. They will actively engage with site and regional operations leadership to implement new operational improvements and new services. We expect our managers to continually identify ways to improve our operations.

KEY JOB DUTIES:

Oversee the delivery of Amazon orders to customers

Build, optimize, and assign delivery routes on your shift

Communicate with and respond to Amazon Customer Service associates on delivery exceptions and requests

Support Amazon operations leadership team in daily operations management of the delivery station, including route assignment, leading meetings, and communicating with internal and external suppliers.

Troubleshoot problems through to resolution, escalating as necessary

Provide vacation coverage for other managers

Review and update SOPs as required

Participate in Lean/Kaizen, Black Belt, and other Operational Excellence initiatives

Ensure compliance throughout the site to global process standards and work on continuous improvement initiatives

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72209

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.