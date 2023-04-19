EVENT: HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest

DATE & TIME: Friday, April 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

Shorter College Gym

604 N. Locust Street

North Little Rock, Arkansas

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Apply for careers and internships in the following areas:

Banking

Finance

Administration

Law Enforcement

Health Care

Military

Government

For more information, email Kelly Huskey at khuskey@shortercollege.edu or 501-374-6305.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist III – Institutional Advancement

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position reports directly to the AVC for Institutional Advancement and is the first point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff and is responsible for general office duties. Assists the AVCIA with correspondence, scheduling appointments, completing forms, budgeting, and purchasing, etc. Excellent oral and written communication skills are required. Work proficiently with Microsoft Office 365 and its products to create and maintain spreadsheets, databases, and correspondence as required. Must be able to prioritize responsibilities and work independently with minimum supervision with the ability to meet deadlines as requested referring to the AVCIA for final approval. This position is responsible for handling confidential information with professionalism at all times.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform general administrative duties to support the Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement including answering telephone, making copies, and developing correspondence as needed. Provide customer service as first point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff via phone, email, and/or in person. Compose, edit, and/or format business correspondence and reports for Advancement office. Proofread written communication to ensure proper usage, punctuation, spelling, and grammar. Communicate the content and intent of information accurately. Create and maintain spreadsheets, databases, and correspondence as required by AVCIA Maintain AVCIA’s and Advancement office calendar, prepare items for scheduled meetings, catering requests, and arrange office space. Process incoming and outgoing mail, communicate reminders of reports and deadlines. Attend meetings and take minutes as requested by AVCIA. Coordinate with others to ensure that the Institutional Advancement office has coverage at all times during business hours. Work proficiently with Microsoft Office 365 and its products. Train regularly and keep up with specialized software applications and systems used in the Advancement office. Maintain departmental budgets for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtains AVCIA approval prior to all purchases; prepares items for submission to M&R; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-card; and assists with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts. Assist with travel arrangements including reserving vehicle, travel approval forms, and travel reimbursements as needed by the AVCIA and Institutional Advancement division. Maintain and keep updated donor records, payments, payroll deductions, and deposits made to ASU System Foundation via ASUB Finance/Administration office, in coordination with Development Officer. Maintain alumni rosters, donor lists, private scholarship applications received lists, and mailing lists for Institutional Advancement. Maintain confidentiality of work at all times, work effectively under pressure, exercise initiative, and represent ASU-Beebe and the Institutional Advancement office professionally at all times. Prioritize work with respect to importance and to meet recurring and critical deadlines. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. Equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college. plus 3 years related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $25,773

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant

JOB DUTIES: Ground maintenance and landscaping, routine building repair and maintenance, set-up for meetings and special events.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Grounds maintenance (mowing, trimming, tree and plant maintenance) Routine building maintenance (filters, lighting, painting) Set-up and support for meetings and special events Working after hours and on weekends when needed (emergency) Opening and locking down campus buildings Support of faculty and staff (equipment, supplies, special needs)

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Education: Mental alertness and adaptability to office and field area work routines. Equivalent to four years high school, with particular emphasis during high school in office skills, shop skills, or others.

Experience General: 19 to 23 months related experience and/or training.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

PAY: $23,547

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Records Management Analyst

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position is responsible for ensuring the integrity, accuracy, and safekeeping of student records and other electronic data in the Registrar’s Office including storage, retrieval, usage, and records retention. Additionally, this position serves as the first point of contact for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides customer service and troubleshooting for the Registrar’s Office (in person, telephone, mail, and email). Maintains timely and responsive communication between the Registrar’s Office and members of the public. Analyzes and processes a variety of requests from students, faculty, and staff such as access to records and non-disclosure requests, transcript requests and other records requests, degree/major changes, and student information changes (name, address, etc.). Advises students, faculty, and staff concerning academic, registration, and/or records problems; works with faculty and staff to resolve issues. Performs duplicate records research and resolution. Assists with individual course drop requests and official/unofficial withdrawals. Processes Registrar’s Office purchases, requisitions, and maintains all supplies, office inventory, and reporting. Assists with budget development and monitoring of expenses. Assists with the supervision of student workers. Designs, creates, maintains, and distributes various office forms, flyers, and brochures. Maintains the office website. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 3 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $27,062

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Entry Level Manufacturing Positions

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Revolution is looking for multiple Line Attendants to join our team in Little Rock, AR.facility. This role is an entry-level role and the company will train.

Work responsibly in a safe manner, following all safe operating procedures and posted requirements.

Follow work guidelines and adhere to all company policies.

Assume responsibility for the finished product.

Fill in on any line. Fast pace and manual labor.

Read and understand production orders.

Document quality checks on time, verifying correct count and label.

Know packing materials and procedures.

Learn how to thread up all lines.

Distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable products.

Assist in taking the line down and putting it back up.

Assists in changing screens and cleaning dies.

Keep work area clean and organized.

Complete assigned tasks as instructed by the supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be able to attend work on a regular and reliable basis; show up on time, and work overtime and weekends.

Essential reading and writing skills are required.

High energy with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Experience with automated manufacturing equipment preferred.

Able to lift to 50 lbs with assistance.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

The ability to work with teams, good communication skills, both oral and written, are critical.

Must be able to stand 8-12 hours during a shift.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: LPN, PRN

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

SUMMARY:

The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) collects patient/family information that assists the Registered Nurse in assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation. The LPN provides safe, effective care for assigned patients with the assistance and under the supervision of a Registered Nurse.

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE:

Related Field – 1 year of experience

REQUIRED CERTIFICATIONS:

Licensed Practical Nurse – Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Collects patient/family data to facilitate the identification of clinical, educational, psychosocial, and cultural needs and communicate data and observations to health team members. Contributes to patient plan of care based on clinical, educational, psychosocial, and cultural needs while recognizing when to resource other health team members. Plans, prioritizes and organizes patient care tasks to ensure time and resource utilization. Completes routine patient care tasks and medication administration in a sage, efficient and timely manner but recognizing and intervening in emergency situations. Individualizes nursing interventions to meet identified needs and modifies interventions when the needs of the patient or family change. Reassesses and modifies patient plan of care in collaboration with the registered nurse. Participate in quality and safety initiatives, i.e. HAC groups, QAPI, KPI, Top 10 list Participate in recruitment activities- interview team, open house, marketing. Patient experience- formulates plans and implements changes to improve satisfaction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.