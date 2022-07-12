EVENT: Arkansas Baptist College Career Services Summer Career Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Baptist College

Dori Building

1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Little Rock, Arkansas 72202

JOB & INTERSHIP OPPORTUNIITES IN THE FOLLOWING FIELDS:

Medical

Technology

Law Enforcement

Radio

Media

More

Door Price & light refreshments.

JOB TITLE: Children & Family Program Assistant

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $28,500

JOB SUMMARY:

The Department of Human Services (DHS) Program Assistant is responsible for providing social services to program recipients and support for families. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma

1 year previous job experience

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

DHS’s Division of Children & Family Services will conduct interviews for this position on July 22. All potential candidates need to apply online. Qualified candidates will be contacted for a July 22 interview time.

JOB TITLE: Family Service Worker

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $36,155

JOB SUMMARY:

The Family Service Worker is responsible for providing protective foster care and supportive services for abused or neglected children. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in any field

Valid Arkansas Driver’s License

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

DHS’s Division of Children & Family Services will conduct interviews for this position on July 22. All potential candidates need to apply online. Qualified candidates will be contacted for a July 22 interview time.

JOB TITLE: Family Service Worker Supervisor

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $45,010

JOB SUMMARY:

The Family Service Worker Supervisor is responsible for overseeing and providing protective foster care and supportive services for abused or neglected children. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in any field

4 years in child welfare or human services

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

DHS’s Division of Children & Family Services will conduct interviews for this position on July 22. All potential candidates need to apply online. Qualified candidates will be contacted for a July 22 interview time.

JOB TITLE: Equipment Mechanic

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Equipment Mechanic is responsible for maintaining and repairing tools and equipment used in buildings, grounds, and general maintenance.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receives work orders for repair of malfunctioning or broken equipment and tools. Operates Tractors, Forklifts, riding mowers, weed eaters, trimmers, etc. Identifies problem and determines appropriate action by consulting schematics or manuals. Checks cords, plugs, and safety features, and oils and greases gears and casings on electric hand tools, drills, saws, and impact hammers. Cleans dirty equipment and/or parts using air hoses or chemical solutions and maintains cleaning and floor maintenance equipment. Sharpens blades on mowers, tractors, and other hand tools. Maintains parts and supplies, such as oil, gas, and filters and orders new inventory as required.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Mental alertness and adaptability to office and field area work routines. Experience in maintenance and repair of small engines and power tools or related area.



Equivalent to four years high school, with particular emphasis during high school in office skills, shop skills, or others, plus 4 years related experience and/or training.

PAY: $24,213

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Case Manager/Career Services Provider

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Case Manager/Career Services Provider will assess clients\’ needs and provide direct support and services to qualifying participants. This person will help determine if participant is eligible for services with programs such as TANF or SNAP. He/she will assist students with transition services such as exploring careers, goal setting, job search skills, resume preparation, completing a job application, interview skills, referring participants to Adult Basic Education instructors or other staff for testing, entering post-secondary and training and apprenticeship programs. This individual is also responsible for some case management in connecting clients to resources such as transportation, childcare, housing, counseling, etc.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Recruit and train eligible clients/students in workforce preparation such as soft skills, financial literacy, resume writing, interview skills, or digital literacy. Coaching may include assisting the client/student with earning a workforce prep certificate, such as WAGE. Provide advising, mentoring and/or access to case management services for enrolled students. Communicate with Adult Ed instructors and staff to assist in development of student/client goals and learning plans. Certify participant eligibility for program participation and reimbursement upon enrollment and monthly thereafter for adult education and community partners. Maintain attendance records for all information sessions, orientation, and other events. Complete quarterly reports accurately.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in social work, education, criminal justice, or a related human service field.

PAY: $40,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers

JOB LOCATION: Hope, AR

PAY: $16 per hour

HOURS: Flexibility between 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Duties include operating a weed eater, lawn mower and other basic lawn care equipment. Must be able to tolerate heat and working outdoors conditions. Will be utilized in other areas as well when needed.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

Some high school orless

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE:

6 months

JOB TITLE: Division Administrative Assistant

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As an Administrative Assistant, you’ll be the heartbeat of the division when it comes to organization, meeting scheduling, calendars, reporting, business procedures and daily, weekly, and monthly due dates on all-things. You will report to the Vice President (VP) of Operations and will support them in successful leadership of the Division. Specifically, you will:

Exercise discretion and independent judgment on all business matters that the VP asks you to handle on daily, monthly, quarterly and annual tasks

Develop, execute, and maintain reporting responsibility for the Division, to ensure the VP of Operations and team are prepared for daily, weekly, and monthly deliverables

Prioritize reporting on business accounts needing special attention which can include but not be limited to monitoring and reporting on plant performance or employee performance, with special attention to plants that are not meeting goals

Maintain robust and accurate calendars and travel schedules for VP and various Division leaders as needed

Oversee the Learning Management System (LMS) training reporting to ensure the Division is meeting training expectations and individuals are meeting training requirements, as required for their jobs

Support and assist with follow-up training for Site Managers, Employee Retention Program Supervisors (ERPS) and Office Coordinators on programs as needed

Work closely with HR Division Manager, Division Safety Manager and Division Food Safety Manager on various requests to support the overall Division leadership team

Assist with the corporate transfer process to ensure Division’s hiring practices are approved, within guidelines, and finalized with the VP of Operations

Work closely with Corporate Support function in collecting documentation requested from the plants and ensuring a seamless process

Clearly communicate with the VP of Operations on all necessary matters requiring updates, approvals, and day to day interactions

Manage divisional meetings as needed which may include but not be limited to sending invitations, arranging logistics, facilitating the agenda, taking notes during the meeting, and following up with action items afterwards

Provide support with the new hire process when needed, which may include occasional recruitment process assistance, processing new hire paperwork and system records, benefit communication and distribution, and other miscellaneous hiring tactics

Assist with payroll process to include but not be limited to salaried team member specials, terminations, notes, leave of absences, transfers, comparing payroll totals, check signoffs, vacation, raises, and reporting payroll information to corporate office

Manage prompt and accurate documentation of safety outcomes, disciplinary actions, investigations, medical paperwork, and terminations

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 1 year experience in administrative function

Ability to work easily with computers, technology, and proficient in Microsoft Office products with ability to train others

Communication Rock Star status! (Strong verbal and written skills)

Trustworthy and ability to maintain confidentiality

Active Driver’s License

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Additional skills, qualities, or experience that would help you be successful in this role will include:

Previous experience, supporting an executive or a high performing team

Self-motivation to work independently and identify solutions to obstacles

Adaptable to change – we move fast!

JOB TITLE: Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Driver

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Pick up and deliver freight between Service Centers and customers and support the selling process.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate tractor-trailer combination, including doubles (and triples, where applicable) and/or straight trucks Perform daily pre-trip and safety inspections on equipment Hook/unhook trailers and converter dollies to/from a tractor and/or trailer Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck Secure freight inside trailers using appropriate tools and supplies, including but not limited to: pallets, straps and rope Recoup/repair damaged freight when necessary Verify and complete required documentation and reports Comply with hazardous material regulations and procedures Collect cash or checks for freight charges, as required, and maintain required documentation Follow dispatch instructions and communicate with dispatch as required, including but not limited to: delays, arrivals and equipment problems Communicate with customers to determine pick-up or delivery needs and solicit additional business Demonstrate internal and external customer service Ask for additional business from customers, and provide leads to sales for potential new opportunities May be required to perform chaining of vehicle tires May be required to perform job duties of a road driver or a dock employee where operationally necessary Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures Perform other duties as required

