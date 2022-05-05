EVENT: Conway Career Expo

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Conway Expo Center

2505 E. Oak Street

Conway, AR 72032

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This job fair will include over 1000+ job opportunities from various industries in the Central Arkansas Region. Employers will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:

Alamitos Arkansas Group Amazon ARDOT Arkansas Department of Transportation Arkansas Federal Credit Union Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub Army National Guard Baptist Health Arkansas BEI Precision BelFlex Staffing Career Staffing Services Inc. Centennial Bank Crow Group Inc. David’s Burgers DeWafelbakkers Dillard’s Fulfillment Center Easterseals Arkansas Edward Merida First Service Fureigh Inc Independent Case Management Johnson Regional Medical Center – Senior Care Unit Kiko’s Kountry RV Kindred at Home Community Care L’Oreal Palco Pipe & Tube Supply, Inc. Plastic Ingenuity Popeyes RedStone Construction Group SCHNEIDER SFI of Arkansas, LLC South Central Pipe Trades Southeastrans Southern Administrative Services Structurlam Tokusen TURNING POINT | Adult Behavioral Health University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton US Army and US Army Reserves USA Waffle House WIS International

This will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to network with employers and learn more about the various job opportunities available in the area. Attendees will also be able to leave a lasting impression on employers by engaging with them in person.

Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.

Attendees are encouraged to confirm their attendance by clicking here.

EMPLOYER: City of Sherwood

JOB TITLE: Sanitation Operator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for the vehicle operations used in the collection of refuse and yard waste. This position also performs unskilled and semi-skilled work and operates a variety of equipment in the collection of solid wastes.

QUALIFICATIONS: CDL (class A or B) driver’s license

HOURS: Full time, typically from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

PAY: Up to $21.98 per hour DOE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: FedEx Freight

JOB TITLE: Road Driver

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Pick up and deliver trailers between Service Centers and/or turn-point locations via tractor-trailer combinations.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate tractor-trailer combination, including doubles (and triples, where applicable) Perform daily pre-trip and safety inspections on equipment Hook/unhook trailers and converter dollies to/from a tractor and/or trailer Verify and complete required documentation and reports Maintain accurate daily logs Comply with hazardous material regulations and procedures Follow dispatch instructions and communicate with dispatch (e.g. delays, arrivals, equipment problems), as required May be required to perform chaining of vehicle tires May be required to perform job duties of a city driver or a dock employee where operationally necessary Load and unload freight as required Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures Perform other duties as required

Disclaimer: This job description is general in nature and is not designed to contain or to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must possess a Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with double/triple, hazardous materials and tank endorsements.* Automatic transmission CDL restriction allowed.

Must possess 1-year experience within most recent 3 years, or successful completion of FedEx Freight Driver Development Course

Must have acceptable Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) based on hiring standards

Must meet all Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements under section 391 of the Federal Motor Carrier (FMC) regulations

Long combination vehicles (LCV) (i.e. Triple Trailers, Rocky Mountain Doubles, and Turnpike Doubles) are operated in the states of AZ, CO, FL, ID, IN, KS, MT, ND, NV, OH, OK, OR, SD and UT. LCV Drivers in these states must meet the Long Combination Vehicles (LCV) Qualification and Certification Minimum Standards

Basic written and verbal communication skills (documentation, communication with peers, supervisors, etc.)

Ability to hook up and break-down sets of trailers that require an average lift force of about 100 pounds, several times a day or more.

Ability to sit for extended periods of time, bend, twist, squat, climb in and out of truck

Ability to follow instructions and complete required training

Ability to work independently and/or as a team member

Demonstrates initiative and motivation

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Drive long distances day and night on all types of roads and in all types of weather

Exposure to noise and vibration

Exposure to dust and diesel fumes

Exposure to hazardous materials shipped and packaged under DOT regulations

Hours may vary due to operational need

Overnight stays may be required for some schedules

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Cromwell Architects Engineers

JOB TITLE: Civil Engineers

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock or Springdale, AR office

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Opening for an engineer with 5+ years experience in Structural Engineering design of building projects from initial concept through construction documents. Duties will include design of framing and foundations for buildings and industrial facilities, and assessment of existing structures. BSCE or equivalent and PE required. MSCE or equivalent preferred. Experience with RISA and Revit is preferred. Must be able to establish priorities and work independently.

HOW TO APPLY:

Email resumes to hr@cromwell.com or through the Cromwell website.