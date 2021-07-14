Greenbrier community sends off Olympian Kayle Browning to Tokyo

GREENBRIER, Ark.— In just days, around 600 athletes will compete for Team USA in the Summer Olympics, one of them is coming from right here in Arkansas.

Kayle Browning is set to compete on July 28th in International Trap Shooting.

She said she has been shooting since she was 8 years old and has dreamed her whole life of going to the Olympics.

On Wednesday evening, the city of Greenbrier held a send-off parade for Browning as she gears up for Tokyo.

Hundreds of people lined Highway 65 with signs, balloons, and American Flags.

“It is such a humbling thing to think that I am from this town and my whole community is backing me up on this. It’s the coolest thing ever,” Browning said.

After Olympic organizers banned spectators from the games, Browning’s family says they’ll be cheering her on from Greenbrier.

We will bring you the latest updates from the watch parties and Kayle’s Olympic journey.